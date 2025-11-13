GALLERY: Women’s Basketball vs. Tarleton State
Texas A&M women’s basketball beats Tarleton State 79-64 on Thursday, Nov. 13, at Reed Arena. A&M takes a road trip to Manhattan, Kansas, where A&M will face its first Power Four opposition at Bramlage Coliseum on Sunday, Nov. 16, at 1 p.m.
Ashely Bautista, Associate Photo Chief
November 13, 2025
0
Donate to The Battalion
$6230
$8000
Contributed
Our Goal
Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas A&M University - College Station. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs, in addition to paying freelance staffers for their work, travel costs for coverage and more!
More to Discover