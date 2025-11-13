The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

GALLERY: Women’s Basketball vs. Tarleton State

Texas A&M women’s basketball beats Tarleton State 79-64 on Thursday, Nov. 13, at Reed Arena. A&M takes a road trip to Manhattan, Kansas, where A&M will face its first Power Four opposition at Bramlage Coliseum on Sunday, Nov. 16, at 1 p.m.
Ashely Bautista, Associate Photo Chief
November 13, 2025

  • Texas A&M junior guard Salese Blow (25) shoots the ball during Texas A&M women basketball’s game against Tarleton State at Reed Arena on Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025. (Ashely Bautista/The Battalion)

    Photo by Ashely Bautista

  • Texas A&M junior guard Salese Blow (25) tries to block oppenent during Texas A&M women basketball’s game against Tarleton State at Reed Arena on Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025. (Ashely Bautista/The Battalion)

    Photo by Ashely Bautista

  • Texas A&M graduate student guard Jordan Webster (6) tries to shoot the ball during Texas A&M women basketball’s game against Tarleton State at Reed Arena on Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025. (Ashely Bautista/The Battalion)

    Photo by Ashely Bautista

  • Texas A&M senior guard Ny’Ceara Pryor (1) dribbles the ball during Texas A&M women basketball’s game against Tarleton State at Reed Arena on Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025. (Ashely Bautista/The Battalion)

    Photo by Ashely Bautista

  • Texas A&M graduate student foward Lauren Ware (32) shoots the ball during Texas A&M women basketball’s game against Tarleton State at Reed Arena on Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025. (Ashely Bautista/The Battalion)

    Photo by Ashely Bautista

  • Texas A&M sophomore center Emerald Parker (24) fights for possension of the ball against Tarleton freshman center Elodie Lutbert (27) during Texas A&M women basketball’s game against Tarleton State at Reed Arena on Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025. (Ashely Bautista/The Battalion)

    Photo by Ashely Bautista

  • Texas A&M junior guard Salese Blow (25) dribbles the ball during Texas A&M women basketball’s game against Tarleton State at Reed Arena on Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025. (Ashely Bautista/The Battalion)

    Photo by Ashely Bautista

  • Texas A&M freshman guard Chaney Spencer (4) interacts with basketball coach Joni Taylor during Texas A&M women basketball’s game against Tarleton State at Reed Arena on Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025. (Ashely Bautista/The Battalion)

    Photo by Ashely Bautista

  • Texas A&M senior guard Ny’Ceara Pryor (1) reacts to play during Texas A&M women basketball’s game against Tarleton State at Reed Arena on Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025. (Ashely Bautista/The Battalion)

    Photo by Ashely Bautista

  • Texas A&M junior guard Salese Blow (25) throws the ball towards Texas A&M graduate student foward Lauren Ware (32) during Texas A&M women basketball’s game against Tarleton State at Reed Arena on Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025. (Ashely Bautista/The Battalion)

    Photo by Ashely Bautista

  • Texas A&M redshirt sophomore fowards Vanessa Saidu high-fives kids during Texas A&M women basketball’s game against Tarleton State at Reed Arena on Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025. (Ashely Bautista/The Battalion)

    Photo by Ashely Bautista

  • Texas A&M senior guard Ny’Ceara Pryor (1) crashes into opponent during Texas A&M women basketball’s game against Tarleton State at Reed Arena on Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025. (Ashely Bautista/The Battalion)

    Photo by Ashely Bautista

  • Texas A&M senior guard Ny’Ceara Pryor (1) and Tarleton senior guard Jakoriah Long (11) runs towards the ball during Texas A&M women basketball’s game against Tarleton State at Reed Arena on Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025. (Ashely Bautista/The Battalion)

    Photo by Ashely Bautista

  • Texas A&M senior guard Lemyah Hylton (10) tries to block the ball from opponent during Texas A&M women basketball’s game against Tarleton State at Reed Arena on Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025. (Ashely Bautista/The Battalion)

    Photo by Ashely Bautista

  • Elementary school students holds Texas A&M basketball signs during Texas A&M women basketball’s game against Tarleton State at Reed Arena on Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025. (Ashely Bautista/The Battalion)

    Photo by Ashely Bautista

  • Texas A&M redshirt junior guard Pien Steenbergen (7) reacts to fall during Texas A&M women basketball’s game against Tarleton State at Reed Arena on Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025. (Ashely Bautista/The Battalion)

    Photo by Ashely Bautista

    Photo by Ashely Bautista

  • Texas A&M senior guard Ny’Ceara Pryor (1) dribbles the ball during Texas A&M women basketball’s game against Tarleton State at Reed Arena on Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025. (Ashely Bautista/The Battalion)

    Photo by Ashely Bautista

  • Texas A&M junior guard Salese Blow (25) tries to shoot the ball while being blocked by Tarleton oppenents during Texas A&M women basketball’s game against Tarleton State at Reed Arena on Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025. (Ashely Bautista/The Battalion)

    Photo by Ashely Bautista

  • Texas A&M graduate student guard Jordan Webster (6) throws the ball towards her teammate during Texas A&M women basketball’s game against Tarleton State at Reed Arena on Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025. (Ashely Bautista/The Battalion)

    Photo by Ashely Bautista
