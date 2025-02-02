Contest Https Www.therudderassociation.org Awards Contest
The Battalion
The Battalion
The Battalion
GALLERY: Women’s Basketball vs. Texas

Texas A&M fell to the Texas Longhorns 70-50 at Reed Arena on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. The Maroon and White’s next home matchup will be against Missouri on Sunday, Feb. 9 at 3 p.m.
Rocio Salgado Soberanes and Trinity Hindman
February 2, 2025

  • Texas A&M forward Lauren Ware (32) helps up forward Amirah Abdur-Rahim (23) during Texas A&M’s game against Texas at Reed Arena on Feb. 2, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Sahara Jones (24) passes the ball during Texas A&M’s game against Texas at Reed Arena on Feb. 2, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado
    '

  • Texas A&M forward Jada Malone (13) holds onto the ball during Texas A&M’s game against Texas at Reed Arena on Feb. 2, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado
    '

  • Texas guard Rori Harmon (3) attempts a layup during Texas A&M’s game against Texas at Reed Arena on Feb. 2, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado
    '

  • Aggie and Longhorn fans during Texas A&M’s game against Texas at Reed Arena on Feb. 2, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Janae Kent (20) and forward Amirah Abdur-Rahim (23) react during Texas A&M’s game against Texas at Reed Arena on Feb. 2, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado
    '

  • The Aggies react during Texas A&M’s game against Texas at Reed Arena on Feb. 2, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Sole Williams (15) dribbles the ball during Texas A&M’s game against Texas at Reed Arena on Feb. 2, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado
    '

  • Texas A&M forward Lauren Ware (32) passes the ball during Texas A&M’s game against Texas at Reed Arena on Feb. 2, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado
    '

  • Texas A&M forward Amirah Abdur-Rahim (23) dribbles the ball during Texas A&M’s game against Texas at Reed Arena on Feb. 2, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado
    '

  • The Aggeis and the Longhorns huddle during Texas A&M’s game against Texas at Reed Arena on Feb. 2, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado
    '

  • Texas A&M forward Lauren Ware (32) attempts a layup during Texas A&M’s game against Texas at Reed Arena on Feb. 2, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado
    '

  • The Aggies react during Texas A&M’s game against Texas at Reed Arena on Feb. 2, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Janae Kent (20) goes for a three point shot during Texas A&M’s game against Texas at Reed Arena on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. (Trinity Hindman/The Battalion)

    Photo by Trinity Hindman
    '

  • Texas A&M forward Lauren Ware (32) and defenders fight for the rebound during Texas A&M’s game against Texas at Reed Arena on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. (Trinity Hindman/The Battalion)

    Photo by Trinity Hindman
    '

  • Texas A&M forward Jada Malone (13) keeps the ball from defenders during Texas A&M’s game against Texas at Reed Arena on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. (Trinity Hindman/The Battalion)

    Photo by Trinity Hindman
    '

  • Texas A&M forward Lauren Ware (32) drives past defenders during Texas A&M’s game against Texas at Reed Arena on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. (Trinity Hindman/The Battalion)

    Photo by Trinity Hindman
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Erica Moon (3) stands at mid court during Texas A&M’s game against Texas at Reed Arena on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. (Trinity Hindman/The Battalion)

    Photo by Trinity Hindman
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Janae Kent (20) keeps the ball from defenders during Texas A&M’s game against Texas at Reed Arena on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. (Trinity Hindman/The Battalion)

    Photo by Trinity Hindman
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Taliyah Parker (21) goes for the shot during Texas A&M’s game against Texas at Reed Arena on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. (Trinity Hindman/The Battalion)

    Photo by Trinity Hindman
    '

  • Texas A&M forward Jada Malone (13) goes in for a layup during Texas A&M’s game against Texas at Reed Arena on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. (Trinity Hindman/The Battalion)

    Photo by Trinity Hindman
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Janae Kent (20) reaches for the ball while Texas guard Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda (32) and Texas guard Jordana Codio (13) defend during Texas A&M’s game against Texas at Reed Arena on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. (Trinity Hindman/The Battalion)

    Photo by Trinity Hindman
    '

  • Texas A&M forward Lauren Ware (32) and Texas A&M forward Amirah Abdur-Rahim (23) high five during Texas A&M’s game against Texas at Reed Arena on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. (Trinity Hindman/The Battalion)

    Photo by Trinity Hindman
    '

  • Texas A&M’s assistant coach Rodney Hill speaks to the players during a timeout during Texas A&M’s game against Texas at Reed Arena on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. (Trinity Hindman/The Battalion)

    Photo by Trinity Hindman
    '

  • Texas A&M head coach Joni Taylor talks with the players during Texas A&M’s game against Texas at Reed Arena on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. (Trinity Hindman/The Battalion)

    Photo by Trinity Hindman
    '

  • Texas guard Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda (32) goes up for a shot while Texas A&M guard Taliyah Parker (21) defends during Texas A&M’s game against Texas at Reed Arena on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. (Trinity Hindman/The Battalion)

    Photo by Trinity Hindman
    '

  • The Aggie Dance Team performs between quarters during Texas A&M’s game against Texas at Reed Arena on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. (Trinity Hindman/The Battalion)

    Photo by Trinity Hindman
    '

  • Texas A&M associate head coach Chelsea Newton reacts during Texas A&M’s game against Texas at Reed Arena on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. (Trinity Hindman/The Battalion)

    Photo by Trinity Hindman
    '

  • Texas A&M forward Amirah Abdur-Rahim (23) and Texas forward Taylor Jones (44) battle for the rebound during Texas A&M’s game against Texas at Reed Arena on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. (Trinity Hindman/The Battalion)

    Photo by Trinity Hindman
    '

  • Reveille X looks on during Texas A&M’s game against Texas at Reed Arena on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. (Trinity Hindman/The Battalion)

    Photo by Trinity Hindman
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Sole Williams (15) encourages the team during Texas A&M’s game against Texas at Reed Arena on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. (Trinity Hindman/The Battalion)

    Photo by Trinity Hindman
    '

  • Texas guard Rori Harmon (3) searches for an open teammate while Texas A&M guard Sole Williams (15) defends during Texas A&M’s game against Texas at Reed Arena on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. (Trinity Hindman/The Battalion)

    Photo by Trinity Hindman
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Sahara Jones (24) looks to the referee during Texas A&M’s game against Texas at Reed Arena on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. (Trinity Hindman/The Battalion)

    Photo by Trinity Hindman
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Sahara Jones (24) shoots a free throw during Texas A&M’s game against Texas at Reed Arena on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. (Trinity Hindman/The Battalion)

    Photo by Trinity Hindman
    '

  • Reveille X is soothed by her handlers after barking during Texas A&M’s game against Texas at Reed Arena on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. (Trinity Hindman/The Battalion)

    Photo by Trinity Hindman
    '

  • Texas guard Rori Harmon (3) surveys the defense during Texas A&M’s game against Texas at Reed Arena on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. (Trinity Hindman/The Battalion)

    Photo by Trinity Hindman
    '
About the Contributor
Trinity Hindman
Trinity Hindman, Photographer
Trinity is a freshman engineering major from Aledo, TX. Trinity serves as a photographer for the Battalion and is expected to graduate in May 2028.
