GALLERY: Women’s Tennis vs. Georgia, SEC Champions

The Texas A&M Women’s Team returns to Mitchell Tennis Center to face Georgia in a revenge match from their loss in the ITA Indoor Tennis Championships. The Aggies take down the Georgia Bulldogs in a 4-7 win brought to a close by a 7-5 third set win claimed by sophomore Lucianna Perez. The Aggies look to find success in the NCAA tournament next, hoping to return to the championship once again.