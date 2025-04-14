Pf website ad
GALLERY: Women’s Tennis vs. Georgia, SEC Champions

The Texas A&M Women’s Team returns to Mitchell Tennis Center to face Georgia in a revenge match from their loss in the ITA Indoor Tennis Championships. The Aggies take down the Georgia Bulldogs in a 4-7 win brought to a close by a 7-5 third set win claimed by sophomore Lucianna Perez. The Aggies look to find success in the NCAA tournament next, hoping to return to the championship once again.
Adriano Espinosa and Ashely Bautista
April 14, 2025

  • Senior Mary Stoiana reacts to a won point during Texas A&M’s match against Georgia at Mitchell Tennis Center on Sunday, April 13, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Junior Mia Kupres and Junior Daria Smetannikov react to a won point during Texas A&M’s match against Georgia at Mitchell Tennis Center on Sunday, April 13, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Georgia bulldog tennis balls during Texas A&M’s match against Georgia at Mitchell Tennis Center on Sunday, April 13, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Senior Mary Stoiana reacts to a won point during Texas A&M’s match against Georgia at Mitchell Tennis Center on Sunday, April 13, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Sophomore Lucianna Perez jumps and swings at the ball during Texas A&M’s match against Georgia at Mitchell Tennis Center on Sunday, April 13, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Sophomore Lucianna Perez reacts to a won set during Texas A&M’s match against Georgia at Mitchell Tennis Center on Sunday, April 13, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Junior Mia Kupres swings at a ball during Texas A&M’s match against Georgia at Mitchell Tennis Center on Sunday, April 13, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Junior Kicole Khirin reacts to a won point during Texas A&M’s match against Georgia at Mitchell Tennis Center on Sunday, April 13, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Senior Mary Stoiana after a won set during Texas A&M’s match against Georgia at Mitchell Tennis Center on Sunday, April 13, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Freshman Lexington Reed watches the ball during Texas A&M’s match against Georgia at Mitchel Tennis Center on Sunday, April 13, 2025. (Ashely Bautista/The Battalion)

    Photo by Ashely Bautista/The Battalion

  • Junior Daria Smetannikov hits the ball during Texas A&M’s match against Georgia at Mitchel Tennis Center on Sunday, April 13, 2025. (Ashely Bautista/The Battalion)

    Photo by Ashely Bautista/The Battalion

  • Junior Mia Kupres reacts to a won point during Texas A&M’s match against Georgia at Mitchell Tennis Center on Sunday, April 13, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Sophomore Lucianna Perez reacts to winning a set during Texas A&M’s match against Georgia at Mitchell Tennis Center on Sunday, April 13, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Junior Mia Kupres after striking a ball during Texas A&M’s match against Georgia at Mitchell Tennis Center on Sunday, April 13, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Senior Mary Stoiana reacts to a won set during Texas A&M’s match against Georgia at Mitchell Tennis Center on Sunday, April 13, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Wilson US Open 3 balls during Texas A&M’s match against Georgia at Mitchell Tennis Center on Sunday, April 13, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Sophomore Lucianna Perez swings at the ball during Texas A&M’s match against Georgia at Mitchell Tennis Center on Sunday, April 13, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Junior Mia Kupres prepares to swing during Texas A&M’s match against Georgia at Mitchell Tennis Center on Sunday, April 13, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Sophomore Lucianna Perez hits the ball during Texas A&M’s match against Georgia at Mitchel Tennis Center on Sunday, April 13, 2025. (Ashely Bautista/The Battalion)

    Photo by Ashely Bautista/The Battalion

  • Junior Nicole Khirin watches the ball during Texas A&M’s match against Georgia at Mitchel Tennis Center on Sunday, April 13, 2025. (Ashely Bautista/The Battalion)

    Photo by Ashely Bautista/The Battalion

  • Senior Mary Stoiana reacts to winning her match during Texas A&M’s match against Georgia at Mitchell Tennis Center on Sunday, April 13, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Senior Mary Stoiana and Georgia Senior Dasha Vidmanova embrace after Mary won her singles match during Texas A&M’s match against Georgia at Mitchell Tennis Center on Sunday, April 13, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Junior Mia Kupres hugs Georgia senior Mell Reasco after a winning match during Texas A&M’s match against Georgia at Mitchel Tennis Center on Sunday, April 13, 2025. (Ashely Bautista/The Battalion)

    Photo by Ashely Bautista/The Battalion

  • Sophomore Lucianna Perez hits the ball during Texas A&M’s match against Georgia at Mitchel Tennis Center on Sunday, April 13, 2025. (Ashely Bautista/The Battalion)

    Photo by Ashely Bautista/The Battalion

  • Sophomore Lucianna Perez watches the ball during Texas A&M’s match against Georgia at Mitchel Tennis Center on Sunday, April 13, 2025. (Ashely Bautista/The Battalion)

    Photo by Ashely Bautista/The Battalion

  • Sophomore Lucianna Perez swings at the ball during Texas A&M’s match against Georgia at Mitchell Tennis Center on Sunday, April 13, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Sophomore Lucianna Perez reacts to winning her third set in overtime, winning the match, during Texas A&M’s match against Georgia at Mitchel Tennis Center on Sunday, April 13, 2025. (Ashely Bautista/The Battalion)

    Photo by Ashely Bautista/The Battalion

  • Texas A&M Head Coach Mark Weaver reacts to Sophomore Lucianna Perez winning the match after Texas A&M’s match against Georgia at Mitchell Tennis Center on Sunday, April 13, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • The Texas A&M Women’s Tennis Team rush to Sophomore Lucianna Perez after Texas A&M’s match against Georgia at Mitchell Tennis Center on Sunday, April 13, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Junior Nicole Khirin and Sophomore Lucianna Perez embrace after Texas A&M’s match against Georgia at Mitchell Tennis Center on Sunday, April 13, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Sophomore Lucianna Perez hugs assistant coach Tommy Mylnikov after winning the match during Texas A&M’s match against Georgia at Mitchel Tennis Center on Sunday, April 13, 2025. (Ashely Bautista/The Battalion)

    Photo by Ashely Bautista/The Battalion

  • The Texas A&m Women’s Tennis Team embrace Sophomore Lucianna Perez after Texas A&M’s match against Georgia at Mitchell Tennis Center on Sunday, April 13, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • The Texas A&M Women’s Tennis Team holding SEC Champs signs after Texas A&M’s match against Georgia at Mitchell Tennis Center on Sunday, April 13, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • The Texas A&M Women’s Tennis team react after Texas A&M’s match against Georgia at Mitchell Tennis Center on Sunday, April 13, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa
