Texas a m digital (2)
The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
General hiring banner fall 2025
The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
General hiring banner fall 2025
Texas a m digital (2)
The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
General hiring banner fall 2025

GALLERY: Women’s Tennis vs. Tennessee, NCAA Tournament

The Texas A&M Women’s Tennis Team took on the Tennessee Volunteers, besting them 4-2 at Hurd Tennis Center on Thursday, May 15, 2025. The Aggies return to Hurd Tennis Center on Saturday, May 17, to face the Michigan Wolverines in the NCAA Tournament semifinals for a chance to return to the finals for a second year in a row.
Adriano Espinosa, Photo Chief
May 16, 2025

  • Junior Mia Kupres and Senior Mary Stoiana before Texas A&M’s match against Tennessee at Hurd Tennis Center Friday, May 15, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Sophomore Lucianna Perez and Junior Nicole Khirin before Texas A&M’s match against Tennessee at Hurd Tennis Center Friday, May 15, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • An NCAA-branded umbrella during Texas A&M’s match against Tennessee at Hurd Tennis Center Friday, May 15, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Senior Mary Stoiana shakes senior Elza Tomase’s hand after besting the Lady Volunteer during Texas A&M’s match against Tennessee at Hurd Tennis Center Friday, May 15, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Sophomore Lucianna Perez reacts to winning a point during Texas A&M’s match against Tennessee at Hurd Tennis Center Friday, May 15, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Sophomore Lucianna Perez prepares to swing at the ball during Texas A&M’s match against Tennessee at Hurd Tennis Center Friday, May 15, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Junior Daria Smetannikov runs for a ball during Texas A&M’s match against Tennessee at Hurd Tennis Center Friday, May 15, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • NCAA-branded tennis net during Texas A&M’s match against Tennessee at Hurd Tennis Center Friday, May 15, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Junior Nicole Khirin reacts to winning a set during Texas A&M’s match against Tennessee at Hurd Tennis Center Friday, May 15, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Sophomore Lucianna Perez reacts to winning a set during Texas A&M’s match against Tennessee at Hurd Tennis Center Friday, May 15, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Junior Nicole Khirin tosses a serve during Texas A&M’s match against Tennessee at Hurd Tennis Center Friday, May 15, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Freshman Lexington Reed swings at the ball during Texas A&M’s match against Tennessee at Hurd Tennis Center Friday, May 15, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Sophomore Lucianna Perez reacts to winning a set during Texas A&M’s match against Tennessee at Hurd Tennis Center Friday, May 15, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Junior Nicole Khirin reacts to a lost point during Texas A&M’s match against Tennessee at Hurd Tennis Center Friday, May 15, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Junior Mia Kupres reacts to winning a point during Texas A&M’s match against Tennessee at Hurd Tennis Center Friday, May 15, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Junior Nicole Khirin after winning a set during Texas A&M’s match against Tennessee at Hurd Tennis Center Friday, May 15, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Freshman Lexington Reed reacts to winning a set during Texas A&M’s match against Tennessee at Hurd Tennis Center Friday, May 15, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Junior Nicole Khirin bats at the ball during Texas A&M’s match against Tennessee at Hurd Tennis Center Friday, May 15, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Junior Avery Esquivel reacts to Freshman Lexington Reed winning a set during Texas A&M’s match against Tennessee at Hurd Tennis Center Friday, May 15, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Freshman Lexington Reed reacts to winning her match during Texas A&M’s match against Tennessee at Hurd Tennis Center Friday, May 15, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Junior Daria Smetannikov swings at the ball during Texas A&M’s match against Tennessee at Hurd Tennis Center Friday, May 15, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Junior Daria Smetannikov during Texas A&M’s match against Tennessee at Hurd Tennis Center Friday, May 15, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Junior Daria Smetannikov watches an inbound ball during Texas A&M’s match against Tennessee at Hurd Tennis Center Friday, May 15, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Junior Mia Kupres reacts to a victory point during Texas A&M’s match against Tennessee at Hurd Tennis Center Friday, May 15, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Sophomore Lucianna Perez and Junior Mia Kupres hug after Texas A&M’s match against Tennessee at Hurd Tennis Center Friday, May 15, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Junior Mia Kupres signs a glass “gig ’em” after during Texas A&M’s match against Tennessee at Hurd Tennis Center Friday, May 15, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa
Navigate Left
Navigate Right

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Battalion
$3138
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas A&M University - College Station. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs, in addition to paying freelance staffers for their work, travel costs for coverage and more!

More to Discover
More in Multimedia
Lgc 1528
GALLERY: Baseball vs. Missouri
2025 texas a&amp;m graduation ceremony
GALLERY: 2025 Texas A&M Graduation Ceremony
Baseballlsucrop (1 of 22)
GALLERY: Baseball vs. LSU
Rocios bbvs.lamar 22
GALLERY: Baseball vs. Lamar
Baseballtexascrop (20 of 46)
GALLERY: Baseball vs. Texas
2025.4.25 texasa&mvsarkansassoftball carrascos 3
GALLERY: Softball vs. Arkansas
More in Photo Galleries
04 22 2025 charlie kirk batt sized 14
GALLERY: Charlie Kirk, Dean Withers, and Parker
Dsc 2941
GALLERY: Muster Preview
Muster 2025
GALLERY: Aggie Muster, 2025
Fb spring 2025 game (25 of 27)
GALLERY: Texas A&M 2025 Maroon & White Spring Football Game
Wten georgia crop 27
GALLERY: Women's Tennis vs. Georgia, SEC Champions
Mgolf crop 5
GALLERY: Men's Golf Aggie Invitational
Donate to The Battalion
$3138
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal