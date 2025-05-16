GALLERY: Women’s Tennis vs. Tennessee, NCAA Tournament
The Texas A&M Women’s Tennis Team took on the Tennessee Volunteers, besting them 4-2 at Hurd Tennis Center on Thursday, May 15, 2025. The Aggies return to Hurd Tennis Center on Saturday, May 17, to face the Michigan Wolverines in the NCAA Tournament semifinals for a chance to return to the finals for a second year in a row.
May 16, 2025
Junior Mia Kupres and Senior Mary Stoiana before Texas A&M's match against Tennessee
Hurd Tennis Center Friday, May 15, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)
Sophomore Lucianna Perez and Junior Nicole Khirin before Texas A&M's match against Tennessee
Hurd Tennis Center Friday, May 15, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)
An NCAA-branded umbrella during Texas A&M's match against Tennessee
Hurd Tennis Center Friday, May 15, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)
Senior Mary Stoiana shakes senior Elza Tomase's hand after besting the Lady Volunteer during Texas A&M's match against Tennessee
Hurd Tennis Center Friday, May 15, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)
Sophomore Lucianna Perez reacts to winning a point during Texas A&M's match against Tennessee
Hurd Tennis Center Friday, May 15, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)
Sophomore Lucianna Perez prepares to swing at the ball during Texas A&M's match against Tennessee
Hurd Tennis Center Friday, May 15, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)
Junior Daria Smetannikov runs for a ball during Texas A&M's match against Tennessee
Hurd Tennis Center Friday, May 15, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)
NCAA-branded tennis net during Texas A&M's match against Tennessee
Hurd Tennis Center Friday, May 15, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)
Junior Nicole Khirin reacts to winning a set during Texas A&M's match against Tennessee
Hurd Tennis Center Friday, May 15, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)
Sophomore Lucianna Perez reacts to winning a set during Texas A&M's match against Tennessee
Hurd Tennis Center Friday, May 15, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)
Junior Nicole Khirin tosses a serve during Texas A&M's match against Tennessee
Hurd Tennis Center Friday, May 15, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)
Freshman Lexington Reed swings at the ball during Texas A&M's match against Tennessee
Hurd Tennis Center Friday, May 15, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)
Sophomore Lucianna Perez reacts to winning a set during Texas A&M's match against Tennessee
Hurd Tennis Center Friday, May 15, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)
Junior Nicole Khirin reacts to a lost point during Texas A&M's match against Tennessee
Hurd Tennis Center Friday, May 15, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)
Junior Mia Kupres reacts to winning a point during Texas A&M's match against Tennessee
Hurd Tennis Center Friday, May 15, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)
Junior Nicole Khirin after winning a set during Texas A&M's match against Tennessee
Hurd Tennis Center Friday, May 15, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)
Freshman Lexington Reed reacts to winning a set during Texas A&M's match against Tennessee
Hurd Tennis Center Friday, May 15, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)
Junior Nicole Khirin bats at the ball during Texas A&M's match against Tennessee
Hurd Tennis Center Friday, May 15, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)
Junior Avery Esquivel reacts to Freshman Lexington Reed winning a set during Texas A&M’s match against Tennessee at Hurd Tennis Center Friday, May 15, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)
Freshman Lexington Reed reacts to winning her match during Texas A&M's match against Tennessee
Hurd Tennis Center Friday, May 15, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)
Junior Daria Smetannikov swings at the ball during Texas A&M's match against Tennessee
Hurd Tennis Center Friday, May 15, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)
Junior Daria Smetannikov during Texas A&M's match against Tennessee
Hurd Tennis Center Friday, May 15, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)
Junior Daria Smetannikov watches an inbound ball during Texas A&M's match against Tennessee
Hurd Tennis Center Friday, May 15, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)
Junior Mia Kupres reacts to a victory point during Texas A&M’s match against Tennessee at Hurd Tennis Center Friday, May 15, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)
Sophomore Lucianna Perez and Junior Mia Kupres hug after Texas A&M's match against Tennessee
Hurd Tennis Center Friday, May 15, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)
Junior Mia Kupres signs a glass "gig 'em" after during Texas A&M's match against Tennessee
Hurd Tennis Center Friday, May 15, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)
