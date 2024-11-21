Contest Https Www.therudderassociation.org Awards Contest
GALLERY: Men’s Basketball vs. Southern University

Texas A&M’s men’s basketball faced Southern University in Reed Arena, winning out after a brutal first half trailing by 14 points to the Jaguars. The Aggies return to Reed Arena on Nov. 26 to face the Oregon Ducks.
Adriano Espinosa, Photographer
November 21, 2024

  • Texas A&M forward Andersson Garcia (11) and Texas A&M guard Manny Obaseki (35) shake hands before Texas A&M’s game against Southern University at Reed Arena on Wednesday, Nov 20, 2024. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Jace Carter (0) reacts during Texas A&M’s game against Southern University at Reed Arena on Wednesday, Nov 20, 2024. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Wade Taylor IV (4) signals during Texas A&M’s game against Southern University at Reed Arena on Wednesday, Nov 20, 2024. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Manny Obaseki (35) calls to his team during Texas A&M’s game against Southern University at Reed Arena on Wednesday, Nov 20, 2024. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa
    '

  • Texas A&M forward Henry Coleman III (15) and Texas A&M forward Andersson Garcia (11) stand up after a rough fall during Texas A&M’s game against Southern University at Reed Arena on Wednesday, Nov 20, 2024. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Zhuric Phelps (1) and Texas A&M forward Solomon Washington (9) react after shot during Texas A&M’s game against Southern University at Reed Arena on Wednesday, Nov 20, 2024. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa
    '

  • Texas A&M head coach Buzz Williams after a three-pointer during Texas A&M’s game against Southern University at Reed Arena on Wednesday, Nov 20, 2024. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa
    '

  • Texas A&M forward Solomon Washington (9) shoots a free throw during Texas A&M’s game against Southern University at Reed Arena on Wednesday, Nov 20, 2024. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa
    '

  • Texas A&M forward Henry Coleman III (15) dunks a basket during Texas A&M’s game against Southern University at Reed Arena on Wednesday, Nov 20, 2024. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Zhuric Phelps (1) shoots the ball during Texas A&M’s game against Southern University at Reed Arena on Wednesday, Nov 20, 2024. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Zhuric Phelps (1) dunks a basket during Texas A&M’s game against Southern University at Reed Arena on Wednesday, Nov 20, 2024. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Zhuric Phelps (1) dunks the ball during Texas A&M’s match against Southern University at Reed Arena on Wednesday, Nov.. 20, 2024. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Zhuric Phelps (1) dunks a basket during Texas A&M’s game against Southern University at Reed Arena on Wednesday, Nov 20, 2024. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Zhuric Phelps (1) dunks the ball during Texas A&M’s match against Southern University at Reed Arena on Wednesday, Nov.. 20, 2024. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Zhuric Phelps (1) dunks the ball during Texas A&M’s match against Southern University at Reed Arena on Wednesday, Nov.. 20, 2024. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Zhuric Phelps (1) dunks the ball during Texas A&M’s match against Southern University at Reed Arena on Wednesday, Nov.. 20, 2024. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Jace Carter (0) after Texas A&M forward Henry Coleman III (15) dunks a basket during Texas A&M’s game against Southern University at Reed Arena on Wednesday, Nov 20, 2024. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Manny Obaseki (35) after dunking a basket during Texas A&M’s game against Southern University at Reed Arena on Wednesday, Nov 20, 2024. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Manny Obaseki (35) dunks a basket during Texas A&M’s game against Southern University at Reed Arena on Wednesday, Nov 20, 2024. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Manny Obaseki (35) dunks a basket during Texas A&M’s game against Southern University at Reed Arena on Wednesday, Nov 20, 2024. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Manny Obaseki (35) dunks a basket during Texas A&M’s game against Southern University at Reed Arena on Wednesday, Nov 20, 2024. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Jace Carter (0) fights for a loose ball during Texas A&M’s game against Southern University at Reed Arena on Wednesday, Nov 20, 2024. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Manny Obaseki (35) falls to the floor during Texas A&M’s game against Southern University at Reed Arena on Wednesday, Nov 20, 2024. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Jace Carter (0) and Texas A&M guard Zhuric Phelps (1) lift up Texas A&M forward Henry Coleman III (15) during Texas A&M’s game against Southern University at Reed Arena on Wednesday, Nov 20, 2024. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Zhuric Phelps (1) during Texas A&M’s game against Southern University at Reed Arena on Wednesday, Nov 20, 2024. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa
    '

  • Texas A&M forward Solomon Washington (9) during Texas A&M’s game against Southern University at Reed Arena on Wednesday, Nov 20, 2024. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa
    '

  • Texas A&M huddles during Texas A&M’s game against Southern University at Reed Arena on Wednesday, Nov 20, 2024. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa
    '

  • Texas A&M forward Henry Coleman III (15) pushed by Southern guard Jordan Johnson (11) during Texas A&M’s game against Southern University at Reed Arena on Wednesday, Nov 20, 2024. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Wade Taylor IV (4) points during Texas A&M’s game against Southern University at Reed Arena on Wednesday, Nov 20, 2024. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa
    '

  • Texas A&M forward Henry Coleman III (15) dunks a basket during Texas A&M’s game against Southern University at Reed Arena on Wednesday, Nov 20, 2024. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa
    '

  • Texas A&M forward Henry Coleman III (15) dunks a basket during Texas A&M’s game against Southern University at Reed Arena on Wednesday, Nov 20, 2024. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa
    '

  • Southern guard Tidjiane Dioumassi (22) stumbles during Texas A&M’s game against Southern University at Reed Arena on Wednesday, Nov 20, 2024. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Wade Taylor IV (4) tries to shoot a basket during Texas A&M’s game against Southern University at Reed Arena on Wednesday, Nov 20, 2024. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa
    '

  • Senior Yell Leader Grayson Poage saws varsity’s horns off after Texas A&M’s game against Southern University at Reed Arena on Wednesday, Nov 20, 2024. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa
    '

  • Texas A&M forward Pharrel Payne (21) saws varsity’s horns off after Texas A&M’s game against Southern University at Reed Arena on Wednesday, Nov 20, 2024. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa
    '
About the Contributor
Adriano Espinosa
Adriano Espinosa, Photographer
Adriano is an Industrial Distribution Engineering major and a photographer in The Battalion from the Houston area. He enjoys all things live, whether it's portraits, wildlife, sports, or news, and isn't afraid to get down in the mud for a good shot or moment.
