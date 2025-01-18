Contest Https Www.therudderassociation.org Awards Contest
The Battalion
The Battalion
The Battalion
GALLERY: Women’s Tennis vs. Prairie View A&M

Texas A&M defeated Prairie View A&M, winning all singles and doubles matches at Mitchell Tennis Center. The Aggies continue the season on Friday, Jan. 24, returning to Mitchell to face USF.
Adriano Espinosa, Photographer
January 18, 2025

  • Texas A&M Aggies women’s Tennis Team stand for the Star Spangled Banner before Texas A&M’s match against Prairie View A&M at Mitchell Tennis Center on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    '

  • Junior Mia Kupres strikes the ball during Texas A&M’s match against Prairie View A&M at Mitchell Tennis Center on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    '

  • Junior Daria Smetannikov swings at the ball during Texas A&M’s match against Prairie View A&M at Mitchell Tennis Center on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    '

  • Junior Avery Esquivel and the Texas A&M Aggies Women’s Tennis Team huddle before Texas A&M’s match against Prairie View A&M at Mitchell Tennis Center on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    '

  • Junior Jeanette Mireles and Junior Kicole Khirin react during Texas A&M’s match against Prairie View A&M at Mitchell Tennis Center on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    '

  • Junior Nicole Khirin prepares to serve the ball during Texas A&M’s match against Prairie View A&M at Mitchell Tennis Center on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    '

  • Junior Daria Smetannikov during Texas A&M’s match against Prairie View A&M at Mitchell Tennis Center on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    '

  • Junior Mia Kupres during Texas A&M’s match against Prairie View A&M at Mitchell Tennis Center on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    '

  • Junior Nicole Khirin reacts during Texas A&M’s match against Prairie View A&M at Mitchell Tennis Center on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    '

  • Sophomore Lucianna Perez and Freshman Lexington Reed react during Texas A&M’s match against Prairie View A&M at Mitchell Tennis Center on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    '

  • Sophomore Lucianna Perez prepares to strike the ball during Texas A&M’s match against Prairie View A&M at Mitchell Tennis Center on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    '

  • Junior Nicole Khirin during Texas A&M’s match against Prairie View A&M at Mitchell Tennis Center on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    '

  • Sophomore Lucianna Perez swings her racket during Texas A&M’s match against Prairie View A&M at Mitchell Tennis Center on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    '

  • Freshman Lexington Reed reaches for the ball during Texas A&M’s match against Prairie View A&M at Mitchell Tennis Center on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    '

  • Junior Mia Kupres during Texas A&M’s match against Prairie View A&M at Mitchell Tennis Center on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    '

  • Junior Mia Kupres steps to a short ball during Texas A&M’s match against Prairie View A&M at Mitchell Tennis Center on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    '

  • Sophomore Lucianna Perez during Texas A&M’s match against Prairie View A&M at Mitchell Tennis Center on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    '

  • Junior Daria Smetannikov swings at the ball during Texas A&M’s match against Prairie View A&M at Mitchell Tennis Center on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    '

  • Junior Jeanette Mireles bats at the ball during Texas A&M’s match against Prairie View A&M at Mitchell Tennis Center on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    '

  • Junior Daria Smetannikov after winning her singles match during Texas A&M’s match against Prairie View A&M at Mitchell Tennis Center on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    '

  • Head coach Mark Weaver and associate head Coach James Wilson during Texas A&M’s match against Prairie View A&M at Mitchell Tennis Center on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    '

  • Sophomore Lucianna Perez during Texas A&M’s match against Prairie View A&M at Mitchell Tennis Center on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    '

  • Junior Daria Smetannikov and Freshman Lexington Reed hug after Texas A&M’s win against Prairie View A&M at Mitchell Tennis Center on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    '
Adriano Espinosa
Adriano Espinosa, Photographer
Adriano is an Industrial Distribution Engineering major and a photographer in The Battalion from the Houston area. He enjoys all things live, whether it's portraits, wildlife, sports, or news, and isn't afraid to get down in the mud for a good shot or moment.
