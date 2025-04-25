Mastss
12 A&M international students have legal status restored

The reversal comes after several lawsuits against the Trump administration
Nicholas Gutteridge, Editor-in-Chief
April 25, 2025
Photo by REUTERS/via SNO Sites/Lucy Nicholson
The badge of ICE Field Office Director, Enforcement and Removal Operations, in Hawthorne, California, U.S., March 1, 2020. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Twelve of the 23 Texas A&M international students who had their legal status revoked by the federal government have had it restored, a university spokesperson confirmed Friday afternoon. 

“We have not received communication on why the records have been changed,” a statement from the spokesperson reads. “We continue to do everything in our power to support our international community at the university.” 

The reversals come after several court challenges against the Trump administration for its crackdown, which saw more than 1,200 international students’ immigration records terminated by Immigration and Customs Enforcement in recent weeks. At A&M, the first termination was noted on March 28. The number increased over the next few weeks until it reached 23 impacted students, including one graduate who had only long-resolved driving violations on their record

According to the Associated Press, assistant U.S. Attorney Elizabeth Kurlan said during a recent lawsuit that ICE was restoring students’ statuses while the agency develops further guidelines “that will provide a framework” for terminations. Students at universities across the country have seen their statuses restored in recent days, including state institutions such as the University of Texas at Austin and Rice University.

In a subsequent brief delivered monthly to all students, faculty and staff, President Mark A. Welsh III said he was “pleased to learn” that the students’ legal status had been restored. 

“As this situation continues to evolve, we need to do everything legally possible to support them, both practically and emotionally, in what is a very difficult situation,” Welsh wrote. “If you know of an international student who is struggling, or concerned about their own legal status, please recommend they connect with the International Student and Scholar Services Office to get the best available information, advice and support. We have also heard faculty concerns about traveling outside the country this summer. We are looking into guidance on this matter and will share information with you as soon as we receive it.” 

