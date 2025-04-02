2025 Science and Engineering Fair: Texas youth drive innovation

Over the weekend, the annual Texas Science and Engineering Fair, or TXSEF, took place at the Zachry Engineering Complex and the Student Recreation Center. Texas A&M faculty, staff and students had the opportunity to judge college-level research projects created by sixth to twelfth grade students from across the state.

With over 350 judges and 1,200 students competing, the fair included 21 categories spanning across the engineering and physical sciences. This year, the competition is sponsored by the Texas Workforce Commission and ExxonMobil, who, combined, donated a total of $30,000 in scholarship awards to winning finalists.

Shelly Tornquist, director of Spark! PK-12 Engineering Education Outreach at A&M, runs twelve programs throughout the year and has been spearheading TXSEF since 2019.

“The kids that participate in the fair are high-flyers,” Tornquist said. “The students that compete in the fair are doing graduate-level research as teenagers. TXSEF is not just a fair to showcase amazing science, but also a chance for underrepresented or first-generation students to gain opportunities and find their academic path.”

The fair began on Friday with Night at the ZACH, where participants and their families were invited to join exhibitors at the Zachry Engineering Complex. Various A&M departments and student organizations were present, such as the departments of horticulture, chemistry, electrical and computer engineering, Women in Robotics, TAMU Think Tank, A&M Neuroscience and more.

“This night has been so fun,” Amaya, a high school junior from Colleyville, said. “We’ve seen so many cool subjects and everything is so interactive. The competition is helping me see things in a different perspective while meeting a bunch of people who are also interested in science. Texas A&M is definitely on my college list.”

Amaya’s research project focused on the effects of high cortisol, or stress, on the heart in three different age groups: children, young adults and the elderly. To test her hypothesis, she conducted psychological inducing tests, psychological reducing tests and physical stress tests for each age group.

The goal of her research was to identify signs, such as high blood pressure and accelerated heart rhythms, to confirm that stress can cause severe blockages and heart disease.

“I want to find a way to prevent fatal blockages and different heart injuries from happening,” Amaya said. “Your mental health has a really big impact on your physical body.”

She said heart disease runs in her family, and that the inspiration for searching for answers comes from wanting to help her dad, who suffers from the disease.

“Even though this is a competition, I really just want to help people,” Amaya said. “Being accepted as a finalist would mean a lot to me. My research comes from the heart, literally.”

On Saturday, students were judged based on discipline-specific criteria. For projects in the physical sciences, judges focus on adherence to scientific methods, how well their hypothesis is defined, how sound their methodology is and if their data produced meaningful results. For projects in engineering, judges assess whether the design meets required criteria, functions effectively and demonstrates innovation. For both, discovery and practical application are emphasized.

“We have judges from Texas A&M University — both faculty and students — as well as representatives from several universities across Texas and multiple industries, including Lockheed Martin and SpaceX,” Spark! PK-12 Program Manager and TXSEF Judging Coordinator Pam Simmons-Brooks said. “As a long-time educator, it truly warms my heart to see students making connections, envisioning themselves in STEM careers, and seeing Texas A&M University as part of their future.”

Vikram, a high school freshman participant from Houston, created a brain tumor software system that analyzes data from MRI scans to classify tumors.

“Every 23 seconds, a person in the world gets diagnosed with a brain tumor, but for many people it’s too late to do anything about it,” Vikram said. “That is what happened to my grandfather, and by the time radiologists saw the tumor in his brain he was already at stage four and passed away. My software can more efficiently solve that problem and help people.”

Vikram said he wants to become a biomedical engineer so he can develop new treatment plans for people with medical problems. His project is one of many, but may be the next advancement the world is looking for.

Other notable projects include using copper minerals to control E. coli outbreaks in rivers, using homemade, biodegradable mycelium insulation for houses and creating alternative high-end, sustainable perfumes for people with eczema and sensitive skin.

“Here’s the thing,” Tornquist said, wiping a tear from her eye. “These kids that come to TXSEF are full of such big dreams. These kids may be the ones to develop a solution that could one day save my family, save your family. I take pride in helping them present their projects and helping them find their place in our world.”

Finalists who win in the senior division — open to high school juniors and seniors — are selected to compete in the 2025 International Science and Engineering Fair, or ISEF, hosted by the Society for Science. ISEF 2025 will take place in Columbus, Ohio at the Greater Columbus Convention Center from May 10-16. Sixth to twelfth grade students from over 40 countries will be competing to win.

To view the finalists chosen from the TXSEF and other awards given, please visit txsef.tamu.edu/awards.

To view a film showcasing students’ projects and their journeys from regionals, to state (Texas A&M’s SEF is included), to the international competition, watch the National Geographic documentary “Science Fair.”