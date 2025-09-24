‘A problem that is both preventable and urgent’: Student-led campaign generates bird-friendly changes on campus

College Station experiences peak bird-migration season from early September to late October. During this time, birds from all over the world fly over the area, guided by the natural lights in the night sky. However, their regular navigation is disrupted by an increasingly problematic phenomenon: skyglow.

Skyglow occurs when there is an excess of artificial light at night — typically appearing as a glowing dome over a city. This glow confuses birds, luring them off of their migratory paths. While the lights themselves do not kill birds, the windows they shine out of are a leading cause of human-driven bird deaths.

Lights Out, Texas! is a statewide campaign designed to combat the issues created by artificial lighting. The initiative raises awareness about the importance of turning off non-essential lights between the hours of 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. Ecology and conservation biology senior Skyler Nix runs a chapter of the program at Texas A&M, working closely with administrators to address bird-related threats on campus.

Back in December 2024, Nix led a coalition of students, staff and faculty which sent a 29-page letter to the President’s Office.

“We appreciate the efforts our university has made toward creating a greener, more sustainable campus environment,” the letter read. “However, we have come together to recognize the alarming rates of bird mortality from collisions with buildings on our campus, a problem that is both preventable and urgent. We are strongly advocating for the implementation of bird-friendly building design and lighting practices at Texas A&M University.”

The “bird-friendly building design” refers to the addition of textured, reflective dots on windows to make illuminated glass visible to birds. The Office of the University Architect agreed to add the reflective dots to the Agricultural and Life Sciences Building, as well as to any new buildings or future renovations.

“I think with time, [bird-friendly glass] will start to be a common thing on campus,” Nix said. “My long-term goal is that bird-friendly glass wouldn’t be this super specific thing that no one would think about. I’m hoping that we will get to a place where it will just be another thing that people see as a part of the world.”

As of now, the reflective dots are only on a few test panels of the Agriculture and Life Sciences Building. While waiting for the rest of the building to become bird-safe, the Lights Out team has worked to gather data on the effectiveness of the modified windows.

The group conducts campus bird collision surveys every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 6 a.m. to look for injured or deceased birds caused by illuminated windows. The surveys follow a 4-mile loop around campus.

“I’ve been doing surveys since spring of last year,” chemistry senior Michelle Dickey said. “I got involved because I like birds and I like volunteering. What makes me keep coming back is seeing how big of a problem this is and finding out that what we do actually makes change.”

A total of 800 birds have been recorded since the start of the surveys, with 66 found in just the last four weeks. The deceased birds collected during the surveys are sent to the Biodiversity Research and Teaching Collections Facility, where Collections Manager Heather Prestridge and a group of volunteers preserve the birds for future scientific research.

“Not every university has a place like this, so getting experience in this field is not an opportunity that you have everywhere,” Prestridge said. “Having our collections here and having integration with teaching is big, and the students getting hands-on experience is huge. I think I have stuck around for so long due to the opportunities for students that they wouldn’t have elsewhere.”

According to Nix, through the Lights Out campaign, students have the chance to make a difference. If more students knew about the issue of artificial lighting, there could be long-term benefits, Nix said.

“So much of what exists in the world is just a matter of what we accept,” Nix said. “For so many years, we’ve just accepted that our buildings kill birds. Sometimes we have to get out of the matrix of life and ask if this is acceptable. If we can establish the culture that birds are worth protecting, then we could have 75,000 students taking that away and making change.”

If students spot a deceased bird on campus, the organization encourages them to submit a picture to the campus collision monitoring form: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScXUwj8UlXeq1k0gjEuCUVpqL98-goSniHxtg1PXhovDb7kxg/viewform