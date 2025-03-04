Tamu ad 800x200 2025
Abbott appoints 3 regents

Gov. Greg Abbott appointed Kelley Sullivan Georgiades, Jay Graham and Mike Hernandez to the Board of Regents
Tenny Luhrs, Associate News Editor
March 4, 2025

Gov. Greg Abbott appointed three Aggie alumni to the Texas A&M System Board of Regents on Feb. 26, two of which are reappointments, for terms that expire in 2031.

Kelley Sullivan Georgiades ‘92, the new appointee replacing Regent Michael Plank, has experience ranging from environmental remediation with her service in the Sullivan Brothers Family of Companies to her work advancing healthcare and research as a member of the University of Texas’ Medical Branch Health Development Council board. She has served as a representative for beef producers and ranchers

Jay Graham ‘92 currently serves on the Board and brings extensive business experience. He has served as CEO for multiple oil and gas companies and founded the April and Jay Graham Fellowship for the Military Service Initiative at the George W. Bush Presidential Center. He also sits on the TAMU Petroleum Engineering Advisory Council, TAMU Chancellors Century Council, and the TAMU 12th Man Foundation Board of Trustees.

Mike Hernandez ‘83 is also a Board reappointment. He is the CEO and owner of several automotive dealerships and serves on the Advisory Committee for A&M’s McAllen campus. He has also worked to advocate for diabetes research, support homeless families and conservation of the River Legacy Foundation of Arlington.

