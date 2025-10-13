Aggie Catholics hold eucharistic procession on campus, Mass at Administration Building

Aggie Catholics held Mass outside the Administration Building on Thursday, Oct. 9, before leading a eucharistic procession through campus to St. Mary’s Catholic Center.

Hundreds of students gathered on the steps and front lawn of the Administration Building before Mass began around 6:20 p.m. Students demonstrated their faith by kneeling, praying, singing and consuming the Eucharist, the sacramental bread and wine Catholics believe transform into the Body and Blood of Christ at the moment of consecration during Mass.

When reciting the intentions of the Mass to the congregation, Deacon Aurelio Cadena ‘01 invited all to pray for the conversion of the student body.

“For the conversion of the hearts and students of Texas A&M and Blinn, and within our community, that through our prayers and witnesses, as a St. Mary’s community, all may come to encounter the person of Jesus Christ, we pray to the Lord,” Cadena said.

When Mass ended, the Eucharist was displayed on the altar in a golden monstrance. Father Will Straten ‘00, the pastor of St. Mary’s Catholic Center, led the kneeling crowd in a recitation of the first Luminous mystery of the rosary, a set of prayer beads used by Catholics to meditate on the life and ministry of Jesus Christ.

“I think it’s also important too, to recognize that Jesus doesn’t just come on campus this one time when we do this eucharistic procession and celebrate this Mass, but each time that we come on campus, that we too are monstrances,” Straten told the congregation at the beginning of Mass. “Jesus dwells within us, so we too are the face of Christ each time that we come on campus and encounter others.”

Straten prayed for all those on campus who would encounter the procession, expressing a desire to remind them of their faith and draw them into God’s love if they had never heard the name of Jesus.

The eucharistic procession began at 7:45 p.m. and was led by over 20 altar servers carrying a crucifix, candles, incense and bells. Priests and deacons alternated carrying the Eucharist while altar servers held a small white canopy above the clergymen.

Aggie Catholics on the evangelist team encountered onlookers across campus, explaining the procession and engaging in conversations about the Catholic faith.

Agricultural leadership and development senior and Aggie Catholic Service & Missions Intern Sarah Whitworth explained why the public expression of faith was so important to both Catholics and non-Catholics.

“As Catholics, we believe that Jesus in the Eucharist is body, blood, soul and divinity present,” Whitworth said. “So, God is here, and if we have such a gift, like, we need to bring him to campus.”

Whitworth told a story of someone her friend knew who had entered the Catholic Church after discovering the Eucharist in Adoration, a form of prayer when the Eucharist is left exposed on the church altar in a monstrance for long periods of time, allowing churchgoers the opportunity to come and go throughout the day to pray in the presence of the Eucharist.

“She happened into Adoration … she was like, ‘Why has no one told me that Jesus was across the street waiting for me?’” Whitworth said. “So, it’s important that we bring Jesus across the street, so that people know that he’s there waiting for them.”

Financial management graduate student and Catholic Rodrigo Saenz expressed the importance of community and his excitement to bring Catholicism to others on campus.

“I believe that everyone is looking for something, especially relationship,” Saenz said. “Everyone longs for relationship, and a lot of people don’t know how to find it, and, so I just wanna be an example and walk around campus and show people what my faith is about.”

The procession halted around 8:30 p.m. when the congregation reached Academic Plaza, as students knelt for a brief period of Benediction while the Eucharist was displayed on an altar on the steps of the Academic Building.

Computer engineering sophomore Riddick Carlson observed the demonstration from the sidewalk with other students. He explained that he wasn’t sure what to think of it all.

“I’m not really religious at all, so I don’t really know what’s going on,” Carlson said. “ … I mean, I know they’re all on their knees, so that means they’re praying to God and all that probably, so that’s pretty cool. I mean, I think it’s very united which I think is, I don’t know, I guess appealing in a way.”

Other descriptions of the procession from non-Catholic onlookers ranged from “weird” to “awesome.”

Multidisciplinary engineering technology sophomore and Catholic Aamani Frias, who stood alongside Carlson at Academic Plaza, expressed her joy at the sight of the procession.

“I think it’s really cool seeing Aggies come together, especially, like, Catholics coming together and being proud of who they are and not really caring about outsiders thinking, ‘Oh wow, this looks crazy’ or, you know, ‘Wild,’” Frias said.

Both the College Station and Texas A&M University Police Departments escorted the procession across campus and University Drive, blocking off sidewalks and roads with patrol vehicles.

Officer Spencer Chance explained that the whole operation was rather simple to plan, as St. Mary’s Catholic Center created its own route of travel before presenting it to both police departments.

“We’ll move along with them as they travel down Church Avenue back to St. Mary’s, just blocking off and making sure people are safe as they do so,” Chance said. “Really, the work was all on their part. We’re just helping execute the plan.”

The procession continued through Northgate, where members of the Baptist Student Center smiled and waved at Aggie Catholics through the windows.

Arriving at St. Mary’s Catholic Center, students knelt for a period of Benediction outside the church and a final statement from Father Fernando Ricaud, the associate pastor at St. Mary’s Catholic Center.

“If there’s anyone here that has that hunger for the Lord … but there is something right now that is not allowing you to receive the Eucharist, to receive the Lord, know that there is no sin greater than the love of God,” Ricaud said. “There is no sin that the Lord cannot forgive. As long as we have repentance, no matter what the sin is, the Lord will receive us in confession and will forgive our sins.”

Ricaud invited the congregation to attend future events at the church, including Mass, Adoration, confession and the various student community ministries offered by St. Mary’s Catholic Center.

For an Aggie Catholic like Saenz, finding a home at St. Mary’s Catholic Center has been an important part of his college journey.

“Being able to worship the Lord together with your friends is a completely different type of bond than, you know, just going out with them or going to a party with them and stuff like that,” Saenz said. “So, it’s definitely been St. Mary’s and how beautiful the church is and the people and everything.”

The night of prayer officially concluded at approximately 9:00 p.m.