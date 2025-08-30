A&M Faculty Senate to dissolve, replaced by advisory council

In their last special meeting on Aug. 29, Texas A&M’s Faculty Senate announced they will officially dissolve on Sept. 1, after more than 40 years of governance. This change comes as part of new Texas law, Senate Bill 37, passed this year by the Texas Legislature which requires the elimination of all faculty senates at public universities unless authorized by their boards of regents.

In its place, the faculty senate announced that the body will evolve into the Faculty Advisory Council moving forward, beginning Nov. 1, to continue serving as a platform for faculty input and representation.

A&M is the latest to join the University of Texas System and the Texas State University System in abolishing their faculty senates to make way for faculty advisory groups.

Members of the Faculty Advisory Council will remain faculty members, but the change limits the number of members to not more than 60 with at least two representatives from each college or school, including one member appointed by the president or chief executive officer of the institution.

At A&M, 10 colleges will be represented by two representatives each — one appointed and one elected.

The remaining members would be elected by a vote of the faculty of the member’s respective college or school. This would cut the faculty member body roughly in half from its current 122 members, and the bill shifts oversight over curriculum and hiring to governor-appointed university system regents.

Alongside changes to the composition of the new council, the president will also appoint a presiding officer, associate presiding officer and secretary from the members of the Faculty Advisory Council. Members appointed by university administrators will serve longer terms than elected members.

In the meeting, Speaker of the Faculty Senate Andrew Klein said Senate Bill 37 does not fundamentally change the role of the future faculty advisory board body.

“The role of the faculty senates in the Texas A&M system has always been advisory,” Klein said. “It will be what we make of it.”

Member David Bapst said he is unsure if the advisory group will provide a replacement for the Senate.

Klein said this would mark a transition period where the faculty voice would look different, but it is still needed and important.

“While the future of the Senate may not look exactly as we would like it, we find ourselves in a better place than many other university systems across the state,” Klein said.