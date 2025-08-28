A&M navigating evolving AI policies in the classroom

Each semester, Cason Schmit, J.D., makes his expectations clear: If students use generative artificial intelligence tools like ChatGPT to complete assignments without permission, they could be in violation of the university’s academic misconduct policy. Disclosing AI-generated content, including the prompts used, isn’t optional — it’s required.

Meanwhile, across campus, a different conversation is unfolding. In Kegan Clark’s UGST 311, an undergraduate studies course titled “Authenticity in the Age of Generative AI,” students are invited to grapple with questions of when, how and why they decide to turn to AI. The course doesn’t just allow AI use — it makes it the subject of inquiry.

Rather than adopting a centralized AI policy, the Texas A&M University System leaves matters regarding AI up to the discretion of faculty members. This decentralized approach gives instructors the flexibility to align AI guidelines with specific course goals. However, it has also created inconsistencies, with students encountering different expectations from one class to another, even within the same college.

With AI becoming more prevalent in academic settings, the university is focusing on guidance and support rather than enforcement, Director of the Aggie Honor System Office Blair Alvarado said.

“We have really leaned into our mission of education,” Alvarado said. “We’ve supported faculty in saying, ‘AI is authorized in my class, and here’s how you can use it,’ while also guiding students on responsible use.”

Alvarado noted that the Honor System Office is focused on clarity, not punishment. Student Rule 20 outlines a simple expectation: Unless otherwise defined by the instructor, all academic work must be completed individually. Still, students struggle to distinguish between academic assistance and academic misconduct.

That ambiguity is something Clark, a program coordinator for the Honors Academy, tries to tackle head-on in UGST 311. The class encourages students to explore ethical questions surrounding AI, helping to establish boundaries to prevent unethical use of the tool.

“The difference often comes down to whether students view education as transactional,” Clark said. “They want to get the assignment done quickly and move on, but that mindset leads to over-reliance on tools that are supposed to be assistive.”

Clark said students often begin the semester skeptical of AI or unaware of its implications. But through interdisciplinary discussions, many leave with a more nuanced understanding of AI’s advantages and limitations.

That evolution is playing out among faculty, too. Instructional associate professor and Director of Writing-in-the-Disciplines Matt McKinney leads faculty development on writing pedagogy and chairs the committee overseeing A&M’s writing and communication-intensive courses.

Based on his collaboration with other departments, McKinney said faculty responses to AI vary widely depending on the type of assignments and their comfort level with the technology.

“Some are shifting to more in-class writing,” McKinney said. “Others are teaching students how to engage critically with AI to revise, verify sources or improve drafts, rather than outsourcing the thinking.”

According to Executive Director of the University Writing Center Nancy Vazquez consultants open each session by clarifying course-specific guidelines prior to discussing AI use.

“We always start by asking what the policy is for the course or context,” Vazquez said. “We’re not here to judge student writing; we’re here to help them navigate expectations, especially when those expectations are still being figured out.”\

A 2024 Quizlet survey found that 82% of students at American colleges surveyed have used AI tools, primarily for research, summarizing and study preparation. However, only 41% said their institutions have established a code of conduct regarding AI use.

The 2024 EDUCAUSE AI Landscape Study reported that more than half of institutions offer some level of faculty training in AI, though fewer offer resources for staff or students. Less than 20% enforce restrictive AI policies, such as outright bans on student or faculty use, and 78% said AI has already impacted academic integrity protocols.

Questions are also being asked about the environmental and ethical costs of AI use. The electricity spent on users saying “please” and “thank you” to AI models is “tens of millions of dollars well spent,” OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said in an April 16 post on X.

Generating a single AI-written response, like a short email or paragraph, can use up to 0.14 kilowatt-hours of energy, which is equivalent to running roughly 14 LED light bulbs for an hour, according to a September 2024 Washington Post article. This level of consumption, combined with the significant computational power required to train AI systems, has led to concerns about the sustainability of large-scale AI use.

But, the cost of technology is only part of the debate. The bigger concern, according to assistant professor of health policy and management Schmit, is how it affects individual student learning. Schmit is promoting transparent classroom policies based on his research in AI governance and health law.

“I have a default rule of no AI use, but for each assignment, I provide specific guidance on what students can and can’t do,” Schmit said. “I encourage open dialogue; the key is whether your ideas are leading the AI or the AI is leading you.”

In addition to teaching, Schmit is a licensed attorney and director of the Program in Health Law and Policy for A&M’s School of Public Health.

Schmit said the university’s decentralized approach makes sense for now, given how fast the technology is evolving. Rather than trying to “future-proof” a single university-wide policy, he encourages iterative approaches that emphasize disclosure, student input and adaptable guidelines.

Those values also shape his solution-oriented teaching. Schmit provides students with an AI use disclosure form so they can document their AI usage in assignments and stay within established guidelines.

Meanwhile, colleges and universities across Texas are taking steps to prepare for a future heavily influenced by AI. In December 2024, the University of Texas at San Antonio announced plans to launch the College of AI, Cyber and Computing in fall 2025, signaling how seriously institutions are taking the technology’s integration into both curriculum and workforce development.

Other Texas universities, such as the University of North Texas and the University of Texas at Austin, have already developed graduate and certificate programs centered around AI.

In April 2024, the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board — the state agency that oversees colleges and universities — launched an assessment of AI activity at all community colleges and four-year universities. According to a March 2024 Texas Tribune article, the goal is to help prepare students, faculty and administrators for the challenges and opportunities AI presents.

Looking ahead, Clark said he hopes that classes like UGST 311 will help frame future discussions.

Clark and Alvarado agreed that they believe student voices must play a larger role in shaping future policy.

“Students are the ones using these tools most often, and they need to be at the table when decisions are made,” Alvarado said.

Until then, students and faculty are left to navigate a landscape still in flux. But across departments and disciplines, the conversation is gaining momentum.

“It’s evolving probably even while we’re sitting here,” Alvarado said. “But if we keep talking about what’s responsible, what’s ethical and what supports learning, we’ll figure it out together.”