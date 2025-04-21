A&M Student Media brings home 43 awards from TIPA convention

On April 12, the Texas Intercollegiate Press Association presented Texas A&M Student Media with a combined 43 awards, split between The Battalion, the Aggieland Yearbook and the Maroon Life magazine.

Aggies took home the top spot in several categories in the previously published contest, and had several dozen staffers take home awards.

“It feels so good when it’s not just one publication that’s shining strong for your outlet and all of your student groups take pride in their work and are all national and state award-winning outlets,” Associate Director of Student Media Spencer O’Daniel said.

The Battalion earned the convention’s top Best of Show honors for both website and print newspaper, and the publication’s editor-in-chief, Nicholas Gutteridge, claimed first place in the Reporter of the Year category.

Additionally, The Battalion’s social media team earned an overall excellence award for its social media presence across multiple platforms.

“It’s an amazing end to a phenomenal chapter of my life,” social media editor Sophie Villarreal said. “ … I would never try to take full credit for this, because this was in the works before I got here. I was just here at the right time to help bring it to fruition.”

The Aggieland Yearbook also took home an overall excellence award, its first since 2016.

“Being in my senior year and being able to see all of the individual awards roll in as well as getting some new designers on the dock with some first and second places was really important to the program,” the yearbook’s editor-in-chief Cara Hudson said. “It gave me the fuel that I needed to finish this 2025 book.”

In the live contests — which are each limited to one student per school and take place on-site during the convention — A&M students earned four first-place honors and placed second in three.

The Battalion’s managing editor and associate news editor Ian Curtis and Tenny Luhrs took home first place in headline writing and copyediting, respectively, while Maroon Life’s Ayla Francis and Hudson each placed first in critical review and yearbook design.

A full list of award winners can be found below:

First Place

Overall Excellence/Social Media — Sophie Villarreal, Kate Chandler, Emma McMinn, Theresa Lozano

Best of Show/Newspaper — The Battalion — Nicholas Gutteridge, Ian Curtis, Kynlee Bright

Best of Show/Website — The Battalion — Nicholas Gutteridge, Ian Curtis, Kynlee Bright

Overall Excellence — 2024 Aggieland Yearbook — Emily Escobedo, Hannah Harrison, Cara Hudson, Julius Sjolie

Reporter of the Year — Nicholas Gutteridge

General News Photo — Hannah Harrison

General Column — Joshua Abraham

Interactive Ad Design — Julius Sjolie

Sports News Story — Ian Curtis

Multimedia Sports — Ian Curtis, Ishika Samant

Photo Illustration — Nikhil Vadi, Pranay Dhoopar

General News — J.M. Wise

Cover Design/General Magazine — Zoe May, Laura McClintock, Hudson Elkjer

Live Contest Copyediting — Tennyson Luhrs

Live Contest Yearbook Design — Cara Hudson

Live Contest Critical Review — Ayla Francis

Live Contest Headline Writing — Ian Curtis

Second Place

Cover Design — Pranay Dhoopar, Nikhil Vadi

Photo Story — Chris Swann, Hannah Harrison

Cover Design — 2024 Aggieland Yearbook — Cara Hudson, Emily Escobedo

Overall Design — Maroon Life Fall Sports Magazine — Zoe May, Hudson Elkjer, Laura McClintock, Sydney Miles

Sports Column — Luke White

Overall Design — 2024 Aggieland Yearbook — Emily Escobedo, Cara Hudson

Illustration — Corynn Young

Feature Photo — Chris Swann

Sports Page/Spread Design — Monica Lin, Courtney Henson

Live Contest Hype Video — Sophie Villarreal

Live Contest PR Crisis Management — Sophie Villarreal

Live Contest Print Advertising — Julius Sjolie

Third Place

Multimedia Feature — Sydnei Miles, Chris Swann, Ian Curtis, Zoe May

In-Depth Reporting — Nicholas Gutteridge

Inside News Package/Spread Design — Cara Hudson, Samuel Falade, C.J. Smith

Advertising Campaign — Hamsini Mahadevan

Editor/News Director of the Year — J.M. Wise

Multimedia Slideshow — Theresa Lozano, Adriano Espinosa, Kate Chandler, Emma McMinn

Cartoon Strip/Panel — Chi-Chi Zang

Overall Design/Newspaper — Amy Steward, Nikhil Vadi, Kynlee Bright, Pranay Dhoopar

Honorable Mention

Illustration — Zoe Rich

Sports Page/Spread Design — Cara Hudson, Kyle Heise

Sports Feature Photo — Chris Swann

Interactive Graphic — Amy Steward

Sports Page/Spread Design — Nikhil Vadi, Zoe May, Ani Tummalapalli, C.J. Smith