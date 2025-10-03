Advanceabove https sph.uth.edu ad recruitment tamu
A&M students, faculty face uncertainty after Trump tacks on $100,000 fee to new H-1B visas

International students, faculty left wondering what future will hold
Emily Anderson, News Writer
October 3, 2025
Photo by REUTERS/via SNO Sites/Carlos Barria
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks, in the Roosevelt Room at the White House, in Washington, D.C., U.S., March 24, 2025. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A new federal executive order announced on Sept. 19 adds a $100,000 fee to new H-1B visa applications, raising concerns about the future for international students and professors at Texas A&M.

The H-1B visa allows skilled international workers to enter and work in the United States, supporting companies that cannot find similarly qualified domestic workers. Employers must confirm with the U.S. Department of Labor that H-1B workers will be paid salaries at least equal to those with similar experience and qualifications in related positions.

Prior to the executive order, H-1B visa application fees ranged from $2,000 to $5,000, according to the American Immigration Council — the fees being paid mostly by the employer. The new $100,000 fee is in addition to these already existing fees.

According to the U.S. Department of Labor, “The intent of the H-1B provisions is to help employers who cannot otherwise obtain needed business skills and abilities from the U.S. workforce by authorizing the temporary employment of qualified individuals who are not otherwise authorized to work in the United States.”

As of Fall 2024, 6,164 international students attend A&M. Many of these students are studying in STEM fields, especially engineering, which is the largest college at A&M and one of the most common fields in which H-1B workers are employed. 

International students who make connections with companies during their time at A&M and wish to stay in the U.S. in a full-time role after graduation must apply for a change of status to H-1B.

According to the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, the $100,000 fee only applies to new H-1B visa petitions filed on or after Sep. 21. That said, it still remains unclear whether or not the fee applies to change of status positions. 

This new policy, however, will not just affect students. A&M currently employs 173 staff members through the H-1B program. For Aggies, this may mean fewer international professors with specialized knowledge involved in teaching and research.

The Trump Administration states that the purpose of the fee is to stop fraud in the H-1B program and ensure American wages are not being undercut. 

“Some employers, using practices now widely adopted by entire sectors, have abused the H-1B statute and its regulations to artificially suppress wages, resulting in a disadvantageous labor market for American citizens,” according to the proclamation.

Those in opposition to this order, however, think that it will hurt small businesses that were complying with the rules and now cannot afford to hire employees who require H-1B visas.

The American Immigration Council made a statement in response to President Donald Trump’s Sept. 19 order, stating, “If an employer has abused the H-1B program, then the administration should be using enforcement tools already available. Instead, the administration is penalizing employers who correctly utilize the H-1B program to hire noncitizens with the skill sets they need.”

Several professors and international student organizations were contacted for statements, but due to the controversy and uncertainty of the topic, none were willing to comment. 

On various social media sites — where users can post anonymously — many feel comfortable sharing their opinions on the subject. 

Several people on Aggie pages on these sites have expressed that they actually agree with the concerns that H-1B visas have been abused by companies and have taken away opportunities from Americans. 

“H1-B visas are a scam that companies use to keep salaries suppressed by importing cheaper workers,” said one anonymous user.

Others reject claims of H-1B abuse and are more concerned about losing talented foreign professors to countries that don’t have such high fees. 

“Say goodbye to your international professors,” said one social media commenter. “This is the opposite of how America became great when we had a culture of bringing the best and brightest in the world to America.”

The executive order went into effect on Sep. 21.

