The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
L2 joshua rivedal
The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
L2 joshua rivedal
The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
L2 joshua rivedal

A&M students protest for academic freedom after former President Welsh’s resignation

Demonstrators say Welsh’s resignation, along with faculty removals, raised concerns about growing political pressure on university leadership, higher education
Hilani Quinones, Associate News Editor
September 22, 2025
Photo by Ashely Bautista
Protesters holding signs during the Fight for Academic Freedom protest at Academic Plaza on Monday, Sept. 22, 2025. (Ashely Bautista/The Battalion)

Students and faculty at Texas A&M protested on Sept. 22 at Academic Plaza at 6 p.m. in response to the resignation of former President Mark A. Welsh III, firing of former professor Melissa McCoul and removal of former Dean Mark Zoran of the College of Arts and Sciences and department head of English Emily Johansen from their positions. 

A&M student organization Texas Aggie Democrats were joined by Texas Rising, Secular Student Alliance, the Queer Empowerment Council and MOVE Texas in organizing the protest.

History and political science senior and Texas Aggie Democrats President Zach Spanhak delivered a speech, followed by civil engineering junior and Move Texas Vice President Robert Day, computer science graduate student and Secular Student Alliance officer Max Smith, Professor Leonard Bright, Ph.D. and University Distinguished Professor of Anthropology Michael Waters, Ph.D.

Waters said in his speech that academic freedom has been under attack at A&M for years, saying the attack on McCoul was only the latest of a long list of violations.

“Students and faculty need to work together to stop the damage before it’s too late,” Waters said.

Bright said he saw the protest as a time to support students who are supporting faculty as a representative of A&M’s chapter of American Association of University Professors, or AAUP. 

“We want to be a counter to this idea that our faculty are somehow doing the wrong things in the classrooms,” Bright said. “We want to voice our opposition to that and be present in our community to say, ‘Look, we’re not hiding anything. Here’s what we do and why what we do is very important.’” 

Bright said he hopes to see A&M leadership show a renewed commitment to academic freedom, recommitting to values in their bylaws and putting in policies that support academic freedom. 

“We want to put an end to this kind of intrusion in our classrooms,” Bright said.

Spanhak explained that he, along with other demonstrators, wanted to show they will not stand for attacks on academic freedom.

“I hope this movement continues to grow not just at A&M, but around the country,” Spanhak said. “This is the thing we’re seeing around the nation, different schools. You know, being criticized for what their students are doing in their free time or what their teachers are teaching, that sort of thing.” 

He hopes that their demands are heard and will continue to work, however they can, while hoping that the Board of Regents and people in government will recognize concerns and make the changes they want to see.

A&M has had steady growth as a top research institution not just in Texas, but nationally, and that recent concerns over academic freedom hurt the university’s standing, Spanhak said.

“When academic freedom is under attack, when people are concerned about if what they’re researching is going to get censored or even if they’re going to have funding for their research taken away, something like that, then they’re not going to want to come to Texas A&M,” Spanhak said. “We’re protecting our reputation as an elite research institution as well.”

Spanhak also expressed concern that political pressure could change the culture and pride at A&M. 

“I hope [the Board of Regents] have seen the turnout today,” Spanhak said. “I hope that they’ve seen the numbers that we got on social media, the support that people showed that way. And I’m hopeful they at least take it into account.”  

Welsh was loved by both the student body and faculty, Spanhak said, and as such he hopes that the Board of Regents implement a transparent selection process for the A&M residence. 

“I’d also like to see them, you know, reinstate those professors and those administrators who were unjustly removed and at least give them the due process of going through that process,”  Spanhak said. “I can only hope that they will listen to that and the ball’s in their court now.”

Day said this protest is ultimately about students having a voice in education.

“This is also about creating a place for students to get motivated,” Day said. “To know that their voices have power, and when they start to think for themselves … not something else somebody tells them what to think.” 

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Battalion
$4368
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas A&M University - College Station. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs, in addition to paying freelance staffers for their work, travel costs for coverage and more!

More to Discover
More in Campus
An aerial view of the Texas A&amp;M main campus on Monday, March 11, 2024. (Samuel Falade/The Battalion)
Kappa Sigma Fraternity chapter suspended amid hazing investigation
Welsh 2
‘You have always inspired me’: Students, community gather to support President Welsh as he leaves office
Muster2025crop 6
Texas A&M President Mark A. Welsh III to step down after fallout from controversial viral video
6f8a7666
A&M students, faculty voice support for President Welsh
2025 09 08t214402z 2 lynxnpel87121 rtroptp 4 usa trump chicago
‘No person should have had to go through what Will went through’: Aggie researcher detained by ICE
The Academic Building in Academic Plaza on Thursday, October 17, 2024.
Interim dean of College of Arts and Sciences appointed
More in Featured
20250916 syriaatacrossroads carrascos 13
Syria at a Crossroads: Bush School hosts leaders, experts amidst international conflict
Michael miller texas a&m agrilife 6
Buzzing backyards: Urban beekeeping takes off in Texas with improved A&M program, local Bee School
dsc3590
Fiestas Mexicanas brings culture, community to Downtown Bryan
6f8a7200
‘It's a tribute to the A&M fans and community’: Maroon meets gold in South Bend
Football player family tailgate
‘It’s not just a tailgate’: A&M football players’ families gather on game day
Jody davies rocker davies media bucs american football national torphy game between the burnel burners and the northumbria mustangs 2068
‘An exceptional student experience’: In the UK, college football carves out its niche
More in News
The nuclear science center on sept. 11, 2025. (david moran/the battalion)
‘Energy is everything’: Nuclear energy march comes to A&M
Charlie kirk prayer vigil
Students, community members gather in memory of Charlie Kirk
Muster2025crop 6
A&M professor exploring legal action after termination
Local residents partake in dances at Festival Patrias during First Friday in Bryan on Friday, Sept. 6, 2024. (Adriano Espinosa/ The Battalion)
Celebración de la Cultura Mexicana: Fiestas Patrias Mexicanas host Hispanic Cultural Day
Img 1956
‘The standard has been raised’: Rec Center eyes November for renovation completion
Regent Michael J. Plank discusses the Board of Regents' meeting agenda with President Mark A. Welsh III before the regents' quarterly meet on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024. (Jackson Stanley/The Battalion)
‘We don’t have enough space’: Regents greenlight $1.9 billion in System-wide campus construction, renovations
Donate to The Battalion
$4368
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal