A&M students protest for academic freedom after former President Welsh’s resignation

Students and faculty at Texas A&M protested on Sept. 22 at Academic Plaza at 6 p.m. in response to the resignation of former President Mark A. Welsh III, firing of former professor Melissa McCoul and removal of former Dean Mark Zoran of the College of Arts and Sciences and department head of English Emily Johansen from their positions.

A&M student organization Texas Aggie Democrats were joined by Texas Rising, Secular Student Alliance, the Queer Empowerment Council and MOVE Texas in organizing the protest.

History and political science senior and Texas Aggie Democrats President Zach Spanhak delivered a speech, followed by civil engineering junior and Move Texas Vice President Robert Day, computer science graduate student and Secular Student Alliance officer Max Smith, Professor Leonard Bright, Ph.D. and University Distinguished Professor of Anthropology Michael Waters, Ph.D.

Waters said in his speech that academic freedom has been under attack at A&M for years, saying the attack on McCoul was only the latest of a long list of violations.

“Students and faculty need to work together to stop the damage before it’s too late,” Waters said.

Bright said he saw the protest as a time to support students who are supporting faculty as a representative of A&M’s chapter of American Association of University Professors, or AAUP.

“We want to be a counter to this idea that our faculty are somehow doing the wrong things in the classrooms,” Bright said. “We want to voice our opposition to that and be present in our community to say, ‘Look, we’re not hiding anything. Here’s what we do and why what we do is very important.’”

Bright said he hopes to see A&M leadership show a renewed commitment to academic freedom, recommitting to values in their bylaws and putting in policies that support academic freedom.

“We want to put an end to this kind of intrusion in our classrooms,” Bright said.

Spanhak explained that he, along with other demonstrators, wanted to show they will not stand for attacks on academic freedom.

“I hope this movement continues to grow not just at A&M, but around the country,” Spanhak said. “This is the thing we’re seeing around the nation, different schools. You know, being criticized for what their students are doing in their free time or what their teachers are teaching, that sort of thing.”

He hopes that their demands are heard and will continue to work, however they can, while hoping that the Board of Regents and people in government will recognize concerns and make the changes they want to see.

A&M has had steady growth as a top research institution not just in Texas, but nationally, and that recent concerns over academic freedom hurt the university’s standing, Spanhak said.

“When academic freedom is under attack, when people are concerned about if what they’re researching is going to get censored or even if they’re going to have funding for their research taken away, something like that, then they’re not going to want to come to Texas A&M,” Spanhak said. “We’re protecting our reputation as an elite research institution as well.”

Spanhak also expressed concern that political pressure could change the culture and pride at A&M.

“I hope [the Board of Regents] have seen the turnout today,” Spanhak said. “I hope that they’ve seen the numbers that we got on social media, the support that people showed that way. And I’m hopeful they at least take it into account.”

Welsh was loved by both the student body and faculty, Spanhak said, and as such he hopes that the Board of Regents implement a transparent selection process for the A&M residence.

“I’d also like to see them, you know, reinstate those professors and those administrators who were unjustly removed and at least give them the due process of going through that process,” Spanhak said. “I can only hope that they will listen to that and the ball’s in their court now.”

Day said this protest is ultimately about students having a voice in education.

“This is also about creating a place for students to get motivated,” Day said. “To know that their voices have power, and when they start to think for themselves … not something else somebody tells them what to think.”