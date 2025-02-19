A&M to bring $45 million supercomputer to West Campus

Texas A&M is spending $45 million to bring a supercomputer to the university’s West Campus Data Center, according to a press release.

The purchase spawns from a new agreement between the A&M System and World Wide Technology, a company partnered with Nvidia, the technology company making the NVIDIA DGX SuperPOD and DGX H200 systems set to be hosted on campus.

The DGX SuperPOD is a data center infrastructure that offers “accelerated infrastructure and scalable performance for the most challenging AI workloads,” according to Nvidia’s website.

“This investment will triple our computing capacity, which will support the A&M System’s growing research initiatives, particularly in areas such as machine learning, generative AI applications, graphics rendering and scientific simulations,” Chancellor John Sharp said in the press release.

The A&M System is also furthering its supercomputing infrastructure, Sharp said in the release.

“America’s research universities are the gateway to innovation,” Shawn Rodriguez, World Wide Technology’s vice president of state and local government and education, said in the release. “World Wide Technology is proud to work with NVIDIA to deliver on Texas A&M University’s vision for investing in and leading the way in creating value with generative AI for all of its stakeholders.”

The deal is one of several made in recent weeks by the A&M System. The organization recently partnered with four modular nuclear reactor companies for its technology-focused RELLIS campus outside of Bryan. In the beginning of February, the Board of Regents also approved over $200 million of construction projects and authorized President Mark A. Welsh III to negotiate a contract that would send Aggie-driven research projects to space.