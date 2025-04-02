The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
The Battalion
The Battalion

A&M’s president denied request for LGBTQ+ course to fulfill core curriculum requirement

Documents obtained by The Battalion show President Mark A. Welsh III rejected WGST 205’s request to fulfill the social and behavioral sciences core credit
Nicholas Gutteridge, Editor-in-Chief
April 2, 2025
Photo by Jackson Stanley
Regent Michael J. Plank discusses the Board of Regents’ meeting agenda with President Mark A. Welsh III before the regents’ quarterly meet on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024. (Jackson Stanley/The Battalion)

Last February, Texas A&M President Mark A. Welsh III rejected a request for a course focused on LGBTQ+ studies to fulfill the university’s social and behavioral sciences core curriculum credit, according to a memo obtained by The Battalion. It’s the first time Welsh has vetoed a course recommendation approved by the Faculty Senate, provost’s office and multiple university committees since he stepped in as president two years ago. 

Welsh denied core curriculum certification to WGST 205, a course in the Women and Gender Studies program titled “Introduction to Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, and Queer Studies.” The class is described as a “survey of the histories of and theories regarding” LGBTQ+ identities and communities and discusses several topics, including “institutional ways in which homophobia, biphobia, and transphobia are systemically deployed” and “advocacy by and on behalf of LGBTQ+ individuals.”

A&M lists social and behavioral sciences courses as those that “focus on the application of empirical and scientific methods that contribute to the understanding of what makes us human” and “involve the exploration of behavior and interactions among individuals, groups, institutions, and events, examining their impact on the individual, society, and culture.”

“As a state-funded institution of higher education, Texas A&M’s core curriculum is meant to provide a broad, introductory knowledge base to ensure students are well rounded and equipped with the skills needed to be successful, productive citizens in alignment with state guidance,” a university spokesperson said in a statement to The Battalion. “After reviewing the recommendation regarding WGST 205, the president determined that it was not necessary to add this course to the core curriculum.”

The 13-page recommendation document included proposals approved by the Faculty Senate, university committees and the provost’s office. For most, Welsh’s signature was the final step before implementation. But on the memo’s final page, the line requesting WGST 205’s certification as a social and behavioral sciences course was crossed out, and a note that said it was “[n]ot approved” was added below with an accompanying handwritten “MW,” the president’s initials.

READ: The 13-page memo obtained by The Battalion.

Welsh has approved hundreds of proposals that have passed through officiating bodies in the past, according to a further 17 memos obtained and reviewed by The Battalion. The documents — ranging from two to 30 pages each, with the oldest dating back to August 2023 — show WGST 205 as the only request not approved. 

WGST 205 was the base course for the LGBTQ+ studies minor, which stopped enrolling students last year after the Board of Regents cut it due to low enrollment in November 2024. The rejection also comes amid a string of university and A&M System decisions relating to sexuality and gender issues, including the regents’ on-campus drag show ban in February and the end of gender-affirming care at the A.P. Beutel Health Center in June 2024. 

Theresa Morris, the director of the Women and Gender Studies program, did not respond to a request for comment.

About the Contributor
Nicholas Gutteridge
Nicholas Gutteridge, Editor-in-Chief
Nicholas Gutteridge is the editor-in-chief of The Battalion. He joined in January 2023 as a news reporter before becoming a news editor in August 2023. He interned at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C. for five months and was the managing editor of The Battalion from May to December 2024. Nicholas writes in-depth stories on topics important to students and community members. Previous articles include a dive into a student organization that brought students in contact with a sex offender, a feature on students alleging abuse and manipulation at a local church, a series on the university’s cut of 52 minors and certificates, and an investigative piece on a conservative website’s influence on university discussions. Nicholas has published work in The Aggieland Yearbook and the Maroon Life Magazine. He has been honored with several national journalism awards by the Associated Collegiate Press and College Media Association, including 1st Place In-Depth News Story and 1st Place Feature Story, respectively. In September 2024, he won second place for nationwide reporter of the year.
