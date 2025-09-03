A&M’s student-run radio station seeks support for FM launch

Texas A&M’s student radio station, KANM, is preparing to extend its reach to the Bryan-College Station airwaves with the launch of their FM signal, KAGZ-LP.

The station, which has operated since 1973, has secured a Federal Communications Commission, or FCC, permit and has developed a fully-engineered plan to launch its signal. It is now seeking community support to raise $25,000 to cover costs to go on air, including broadcast equipment, a certified tower climber, engineering consultants and electrical contract work.

Currently, their operations remain self-funded. KANM’s station manager and electronic systems engineering technology senior Nayab Warach said the station receives no funding from A&M unlike most other student organizations.

“Particularly the challenge is just finding donors,” Warach said. “We need to find people who want to donate to the project, and everything else has been kind of handled since 2024. We’ve been very grateful that the university has worked with us on that front. We’re just kind of aiming for this final push to get everything on air.”

KANM is a 24/7 radio station, operating every single hour of the day and is usually staffed live by a student, with occasional computer programming during the overnight hours, Warach said.

“These are people who are in the community as opposed to other radio stations, which have very few or no local DJs,” Warach said. “At other stations, everything is run by a central office and it’s all computer controlled, there’s no personality, there’s no connection with the community.”

Warach said KANM aims to highlight student artists and community artists through its concert series, and the station regularly videotapes and posts videos of bands on their YouTube channel.

Although KANM’s concerts and recorded sessions are crucial, Warach said KANM also functions as an essential part of the A&M community. It’s important for musicians, artists and people who feel like they may not fit in.

“Continuing that legacy has been our goal for the past 50 years and sort of the ultimate next step in that is getting on the FM airwaves to reach the masses,” Warach said.

According to Warach, the money KANM is attempting to raise will go toward purchasing FM transmission equipment.

This initiative will expand its reach beyond people who have had to look the station up online and intentionally tune in, Warach said. It is also there for anyone who is looking for a break from commercial radio.

Warach said funding is also crucial, as currently the music and radio industries tend to be dominated by corporate interests, AI and industry plants, highlighting the lack of creativity that Warach says is prevalent in society.

“You have Spotify, who is rolling out all these features that are like, an AI will be your DJ and pick your music and it’s all a computer,” Warach said. “You’re losing the touch of having someone in your community who’s sharing their music interest with you, who’s right there, who goes to school with you, who lives in the same town as you, knows what’s going on, knows genres of music that may not get picked up by these corporate stations or these AI controlled apps.”

Warach also noted that the Department of Communication and Journalism has been instrumental in helping KANM obtain its license.

“The Department had, especially [Department Head Hart] Blanton, helped us cut through a lot of the red tape and sort of push our initial application forward,” Warach said. “The College of Performance Visualization and Fine Arts, especially our advisors in the music technologies program and KAMU have been super helpful.”

Warach said that, despite facing recent budget cuts, KAMU has also provided a lot of advice.

“They’re letting us set up on their radio tower, and they also, like us, are independent local media,” Warach said. “They’re only three independent local radio stations. There is KEOS community radio, which is all volunteer based, KAMU and then us. Everything else is owned by IHeartMedia, or they’re owned by a local company called Bryan Broadcasting, and they’re not bad stations, but they are still commercial stations, and it’s a very commercial format.”

Warach said KANM wants to show music to the community that they may have not been exposed to.

“When people think of Texas A&M, when they think of College Station, they think of country music, and we want to show them that there’s so much more in our communities,” Warach said.

In a viral moment, a listener on the app Radio Garden, which shows what stations around the world are playing at the moment, landed on KANM, Warach said.

“It went viral and all of the comments were like, ‘I had no idea they didn’t just play country in College Station,’” Warach said. “I thought these were just a bunch of country kids and rural rednecked people. I didn’t know that they played cool music, and so we want to give that experience to everyone.”