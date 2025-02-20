Hadestown 800x200 V1
The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
InH.L.Advertising Promo
The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
InH.L.Advertising Promo
Hadestown 800x200 V1
The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
InH.L.Advertising Promo

Apartment complex project underway where Hurricane Harry’s once stood

The complex will sit on 10 acres of land on the corner of College Avenue and University Drive
David Swope, News Reporter
February 20, 2025
Photo by Kennedy Long
Workers on the construction site in the Northgate District on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025.

A student housing project recently began construction where Hurricane Harry’s, a line-dancing bar that was closed and demolished in December, once stood.

The project, named Legacy Point, is being developed by Austin-based real estate firm LV Collective in partnership with local firm Culpepper Realty Co. and is scheduled to open for the 2027-28 academic year.

Legacy Point will occupy over 10 acres of land on the corner of University Drive and College Avenue near popular restaurants like Taco Bell and Chipotle. The complex will consist of five buildings capable of housing 2,800 students and a variety of amenities. 

Prior to Legacy Point’s construction, the land served as a multi-purpose field for residents of The Stack and a parking lot offering close proximity to Texas A&M’s campus. 

LV Collective promotes Legacy Point as an attempt to foster community and activity between Northgate and Century Square, two popular entertainment areas currently separated by College Avenue. The new development is part of an ongoing initiative to address the growing student population, as the City of College Station searches for ways to accommodate growing demand for housing.

With another high-rise currently under development on the corner of Wellborn Road and University Drive, the added construction in the Northgate area has some students concerned. 

“When you are crossing under the bridge to go onto Wellborn, the construction blocks the traffic,” biomedical engineering senior Michael Chance said. “The cars can’t really see pedestrians, and other drivers can’t see who is coming.”

Many students fear that the development of Legacy Point may exacerbate traffic congestion on University Drive.

“I think it’s going to be a problem,” Chance said. “It’s right off two of the main roads running through College Station, and isn’t particularly close to any main areas around campus. All the construction happening right now in Northgate already inhibits a lot of traffic and walkability, and I don’t think this will be any different.”

Northgate residents also argue the continued development of the area is slowly chipping away at the historical community built over generations. In January, Alabama-based developer Capstone Community placed a $13 million bid to repurpose part of Northgate into a mixed-use residential community complete with apartments and retail stores, prompting a Change.org petition to stop the College Station City Council from developing the plot of land.

The bid was ultimately rejected 5-2, but with the petition earning over 16,000 signatures, it sparked wider discussion on the future of Northgate.

“I don’t necessarily think it’s bad to urbanize the area and build student housing in Northgate,” Chance said. “I’m definitely opposed to huge changes, but having more affordable housing in the area is nice and needs to be a priority. There’s way more students than there used to be, and that unfortunately means Northgate may have to evolve with it.”

The conversation has two sides, however, as some students encourage the development of alternative neighborhoods around campus, reducing the high concentration of students in the Northgate area.

“We should keep the area as it is,” geophysics sophomore Audrey Wertz said. “Northgate is already very crowded. Students should encourage more student housing on other areas of campus.”

With President Mark A. Welsh III’s new enrollment growth cap,, some current A&M students remain hopeful that the decreasing rate of growth will bring down the price of off-campus housing. 

“I was unable to live in a dorm as a freshman, which forced me into an apartment lease that was too expensive because it was all that was left,” Wertz said. “There are a lot of apartments in College Station and Bryan, and the fact that admission is decreasing may mean housing will be easier to find, reducing the appeal of these new apartments.”

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Battalion
$1265
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas A&M University - College Station. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs, in addition to paying freelance staffers for their work, travel costs for coverage and more!

More to Discover
More in Featured
Cwis0651
Student government elections arrive
Valentine Jazz Market
Valentine’s Day with a purpose: ‘Smooch-A-Pooch’ supports rescue dogs
The Texas A&amp;M team prays during Texas A&amp;M’s game against Albany at the first round of the NCAA Women’s College World Series at Davis Diamond on Friday, May 18, 2024. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)
How a hot start set the tone for A&M softball’s season
Money Photo 1
A&M’s economic engine: How the university powers Texas
Texas A&amp;M forward CJ Wilcher (10) reacts with guard Manny Obaseki (35) during Texas A&amp;M's game against Lamar at Reed Arena on Monday, Nov 11, 2024. (Micah Richter/The Battalion)
A&M misses in Mississippi
Img 5183
Selfless Service: A&M law student shares liver donation experience
More in Metro
2025.1.23 Citycouncilmeeting Carrascos
City Council recognizes Black History Month, discusses local updates
A newly discovered protein insides a bird's eyes helps a bird navigate the Earth's magnetic fields.
College Station awarded Bird City Texas designation
Northgate City Council Meeting
Northgate Small Area kickoff meeting addresses public’s concerns
Harry's Demolition (2 Of 7)
Hurricane Harry’s closure marks continuation of Northgate development
College Station Council Meeting
College Station City Council amends budget, establishes legislative affairs committee
The Academic Building in Academic Plaza on Thursday, October 17, 2024.
A&M to limit undergraduate enrollment growth, implement campus-wide development plans
More in News
Texas A&M Chancellor John Sharp speaks to President Mark A. Welsh III during a Board of Regents meeting appointing Welsh as President of Texas A&M University on Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)
A&M to bring $45 million supercomputer to West Campus
02 18 2025 Cliffe Batt Sized 24
Cliffe and Stuart Knechtle bring open dialogue on Christianity to A&M
Brooke Rollins speaks in the East Room of the White House on July 7, 2020. President-elect Donald Trump nominated her for agriculture secretary on Nov. 23, 2024. (Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks via Flickr/1.0 PDM)
Brooke Rollins confirmed as agriculture secretary
After a stay at the&#160;Presidential Suite at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center President Donald Trump has now returned to the White House.
Experts say Trump policies to affect college experience
Kenya
Peek into the past: Ancient ecosystems may be the key to a changing planet
Rover
KARURA Project to compete in 2025 University Mars Rover Challenge
Donate to The Battalion
$1265
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal