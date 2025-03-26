Brazos County health officials respond to statewide measles outbreak

A surge of measles cases in Texas has raised alarms in Brazos County. Local health officials say it only takes one case for the virus to spread through the community.

As of March 21, the Texas Department of State Health Services reported 309 confirmed measles cases statewide since late January. Although no confirmed cases have emerged in Brazos County, health experts say the region should remain on alert, as the virus is highly transmissible and requires only brief contact to pass between individuals.

“It just takes one person who is infected, or rather, infectious, for the disease to spread,” professor and department head of epidemiology and biostatistics Patrick Tarwater, Ph.D, said. “Measles can easily move across state lines when people travel.”

Measles is one of the most contagious infectious diseases in the world. Caused by the measles virus, it spreads through respiratory droplets released when an infected person coughs, sneezes or talks. The virus can remain active in the air or on surfaces for up to two hours, and individuals are often contagious before they show symptoms.

“Someone can be infected and contagious without knowing they have it,” Tarwater said. “This is what makes it dangerous. During the asymptomatic period, people feel fine and may be around family, coworkers or children, unintentionally exposing others.”

According to Dr. Yao Akpalu, epidemiology manager at the Brazos County Health District, early signs of measles include high fever, potentially spiking above 104 degrees Fahrenheit, along with a cough, runny nose and red, watery eyes. These symptoms are followed by the appearance of a generalized rash.

“Measles may be distinguished by the typical white spots, called Koplik’s spots, in the mouth and typical rashes described as flat red spots appearing on the face at the hairline and then spreading downward to the neck, trunk, arms, legs and feet,” Akpalu said.

Because these symptoms can mimic those of other viral illnesses, public awareness is essential. Health officials urge residents to contact a health care provider if they suspect exposure or begin to show symptoms.

Prevention remains the most reliable form of protection. The current measles, mumps and rubella vaccination rate in Brazos County is 96.5 percent, according to Akpalu. This figure exceeds the 95 percent threshold required for herd immunity, which occurs when enough people are immunized to stop widespread transmission.

Unvaccinated individuals remain the most vulnerable to infection, but Akpalu emphasized that certain groups face heightened risks of complications if exposed.

“Unvaccinated individuals constitute a great risk for the community since they are the most vulnerable to measles infection,” Akpalu said. “Other groups of individuals who are at greater risk of getting measles include children, the elderly, pregnant women and the immunocompromised.”

To protect the public, Akpalu said the district is actively monitoring for suspected cases by facilitating diagnostic testing and is promoting vaccination through a public education campaign.

“The Brazos County Health District is vigorously advocating for measles vaccination through health education of the public,” Akpalu said. “This includes public service announcements on radios, TV interviews, social media and our website.”

In addition to educating the local community, the health district is coordinating with health care providers, agencies and institutions. Akpalu explained that the district holds regular meetings to ensure all stakeholders are prepared.

“These meetings focus on measles outbreak preparedness, including contingency plans for communication, testing, contact tracing, vaccination and prophylaxis,” Akpalu said.

If a confirmed case of measles is identified in Brazos County, the health district is ready to implement a containment strategy.

“The health district has specific guidelines, plans and strategies regarding the detection of a confirmed measles case,” Akpalu said. “These include isolation and treatment of the confirmed case, informing the public with directives on what to do, contact tracing and testing of all individuals exposed to the confirmed case and quarantine and prophylaxis as appropriate.”

He added that the district will also coordinate with the Texas Department of State Health Services and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to manage the outbreak efficiently.

Tarwater said public health professionals already have the tools needed to prevent measles outbreaks.

“We have learned the policies and methods,” Tarwater said. “What has changed is how well we are implementing them.”

He added that, in his professional experience, there is no accepted or reproducible research suggesting that skipping routine vaccinations is advisable.

“To the best of my knowledge, there is no reason not to get a necessary vaccine unless you are knowingly allergic, which is very rare,” Tarwater said.

With the number of measles cases continuing to climb across the state, both experts encourage residents to remain vigilant. Knowing the signs and symptoms, keeping vaccinations current and practicing preventive health measures can help prevent the virus from reaching Brazos County.

For more information on measles prevention and the latest updates, residents can contact the Brazos County Health District at 979-361-4440 or visit https://www.dshs.texas.gov/vaccine-preventable-diseases/vaccine-preventable-disease-conditions/measles-rubeola.