Buzzing backyards: Urban beekeeping takes off in Texas with improved A&M program, local Bee School

Bryan-College Station locals gather under a tree at First Baptist Church Bryan, fanning themselves with program folders to beat the heat. Eagerly donning white beekeeping suits, they crowd around an apiary while a volunteer reaches into the hive, holding up a drawer filled with honey, larvae and buzzing honeybees.

Last Saturday, the Brazos Valley Beekeeping Association, or BVBeeks, held their annual Bee School, an all-day event offering classes to those new to beekeeping and those looking to expand their hives. Event topics included feeding, nutrition, selling honey, diseases, bee communication and much more.

Beverly, a retiree from Neville, has kept nine hives to qualify for the Texas beekeeping agricultural exemption bill of 2012. She attended the event to learn how to maintain them on her own, without paying for a managing service.

“After I became familiar with my bees and how efficient their little society was, I couldn’t help but fall in love with them,” Beverly said. “You get sucked in; they’re absolutely captivating.”

Texas beekeeping has shot up in the last decade with upwards of 9,000 operations — more than any other state. To support and educate the growing number of urban and backyard beekeepers, Texas A&M’s online Beekeeping 101 program has grown into a state-wide movement.

Newly appointed head of operations is AgriLife entomologist Garett Slater, Ph.D., who teaches the course as a gateway to the Texas Master Beekeeping program, broken down into four tiers: Apprentice, Advanced, Master and Master Craftsman.

“I grew up around bees my entire life,” Slater said. “We currently have over 2,500 people participating from all walks of life. From engineers to doctors, retirees and business builders — anyone can do it. All you need is a backyard and a desire to connect with nature.”

There’s a saying in the bee community: You start beekeeping because you thought it was going to be easy but quickly realize it’s not. That’s where A&M’s online course comes in.

“It’s actually very difficult to keep bees alive,” Slater said. “That’s why it’s important first-time keepers become familiar with managing varroa mites, providing proper nutrition and understanding queen breeding. The 10-week course covers everything you need to know to get started.”

Brian Skelly, a retired salesman and marketing CEO, is taking the Master beekeeping course. At Saturday’s Bee School, he volunteered to mentor beginners while maintaining his own studies of honeybee genetics and pathogens.

“There’s no real money in beekeeping, but the community is strong,” Skelly said. “These people meet once a month, have a potluck and talk about their bees. There’s nothing better than learning about your local environment and the ways we care for it. Dr. Garett has developed an outstanding base to help anyone become successful in beekeeping; he really dedicates his entire life to it.”

For some, beekeeping is a business. Ethan Butler runs a removal service with his father called “Company Bee.” They often keep the bees they remove or relocate them to local keepers across Texas.

“After I removed my first colony, it became pretty addictive — I’d say it’s worse than a gambling problem for this family,” Butler said. “We come to events like this to help educate people as much as we can.”

The Butlers also host an yearly apprentice from the BVBeeks’s youth program. While most new keepers are retirees, 12th-grade student Bella Montemayor was exposed early on.

“I used to hate bees,” Montemayor said. “After I joined the youth program with my sister, I realized they can’t hurt you. It was fun learning the medicinal uses of honey, where it comes from and realizing how vital bees are for pollination. After graduation, I plan to take the course and keep more bees with my mom and sister.”

According to Washington State University, honeybee colony losses are still predicted to increase despite the recent rise in keepers. With a potential loss of up to 70% in 2025, this nationwide collapse poses major problems for the agriculture industry, as all crops rely on pollinators to produce food for the growing 342 million population.

Juiliana Rangel, Ph.D., a professor of apiculture and head of A&M’s Honeybee lab, said bees are a keystone species that help scientists ascertain habitat health suitability for biodiversity and conservation.

“To stop bees from declining, we’re looking to the genetics of varroa mites, which are the tiny tick looking mites that attack bees and transmit a lot of viruses,” Rangel said. “Looking at their genes, we can see if there are specific genetic lines more prone to developing resistance to synthetic miticides or chemicals to control them.”

Rangel said not all hope is lost. If a single person in Bryan or College Station kept bees, they would pollinate plants up to three miles in every direction. Those bees would support native vegetation and local crops such as crape myrtles, apple trees and grape vines.

“Most keepers see the benefits of having bees on their property,” Slater said. “There is the tax break, but also the intrinsic value of managing wildlife and pollinating your neighbor’s vegetable garden. They learn to use less pesticide, improve the nutrition of their bees and advocate for their importance. Even selling local honey and educating others brings communities together — I’ve seen it happen across the state.”

For those interested in attending the next Bee School, the Central Texas Beekeepers Association will be hosting their 15th Annual Beekeeping School on March 1 at Brenham High School.