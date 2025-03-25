Campus Voices: Aggie News

Industrial distribution junior Keaton Greenough responds to questions about sports gambling outside of the Memorial Student Center on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025.

Aggies discuss THC, marijuana legalization

A recent poll showed around one in four Texans favor banning sales of THC products, while three of four favor legalizing recreational marijuana. While recreational marijuana is illegal in the state, hemp-derived products composed of less than 0.3% of THC, such as CBD and delta-8, are legal. Medicinal marijuana use is also legal under strict regulations and only for some medical conditions.

Asked to respond to the mixed messaging in the poll, 11 Aggies were split on what rules should govern products with THC and any use of marijuana, whether for recreational or medical purposes.

If passed, Senate Bill 3 would ban THC products in Texas while legalizing other forms of marijuana. In contrast, Senate Bill 1208 would legalize and regulate the use of recreational marijuana, according to The National Law Review.

A February poll conducted by the University of Houston’s Hobby School of Public Affairs showed that 24% of respondents favored a ban on consumable THC products in Texas, while another 31% somewhat supported the ban. It also found that 69% of respondents supported the decriminalization of recreational marijuana while 79% supported its medicinal use.

THC is the key ingredient of marijuana that causes a high, which has Texans raising the question: How can the government ban THC while legalizing marijuana?

Five of the 11 students said they agreed that policy around marijuana and THC should be made together, while two students thought they should be treated separately. Four people interviewed had no opinion on the question.

While civil engineering sophomore Noah Park hasn’t personally used either marijuana or THC, he said the substances go hand in hand when it comes to legalization.

“If you’re gonna ban one, you should ban the other,” Park said. “If you’re gonna support one, you should support the other.”

Business administration sophomore Lucas Ritzert and Ethan Doron, a political science and economics sophomore at RELLIS Academic Alliance, both said they agree that THC and marijuana should be treated separately, as they exhibit different effects on the user. The laws should address potency and age of users, they said.

“THC extract should be more punishable because that’s much more dangerous because the dose is just so high,” Ritzert said. “I feel like just your standard marijuana isn’t as bad, but THC oil and THC extract and the stuff that they used to make weed pens — I feel like that’s the stuff where you start getting into really dangerous territory.”

Doron likened the situation to alcohol laws in Switzerland, noting that different alcohol percentages require different levels of legalization. Texas should treat THC and marijuana based on consumption levels and percentages, Doron said.

Five of 11 Aggies agreed that recreational marijuana should be legalized in Texas, and eight agreed with the legalization of medicinal marijuana.

Civil engineering senior Jason Guzman said marijuana comes from the planet, and criminalization should be limited to people who sell to anyone under age 21.

“It’s natural,” Guzman said. “There’s not really any damage except if you’re putting others at risk. If you’re just doing it at home, chilling, then there’s no problem.”

With the conversation of marijuana and THC legalization comes the topic of penalties. Texans face up to 180 days in prison and a $2,000 fine for possession of two ounces or less of marijuana.

According to a 2024 article from Harvard Public Health, marijuana is in the federal process of being categorized as a less regulated drug, moving from Schedule I alongside heroin and LSD to Schedule III.

Political science sophomore Ashton Harmon noted that since marijuana has been decriminalized in many states, state legalization might lead to positive changes.

“Recreational use is kind of tricky for me,” Harmon said. “There are obviously a lot of states where it’s fine. I think that maybe if it’s legalized, it may not be abused as much.”

In 2023, the Texas A&M University Police Department announced a new policy in cooperation with the Brazos County attorney’s office on marijuana possession: Two ounces or less of marijuana will be confiscated with the offender referred to the county attorney’s office for possible future action but released if non-violent.

Agriculture and life sciences freshman Joeli Hardy believes making marijuana more accessible to those who need it could benefit Texans.

“I still think there should be restrictions, but I do think the penalties should be reduced,” Hardy said. “If it goes to stages one to three, I think being able to get more research and information on it is important. I think it should be more available to those who need it in a medical way.”