Reveille undergoes successful eye surgery

Reveille X, Texas A&M’s rough collie mascot, colloquially known as the “First Lady of Aggieland,” was diagnosed with a glaucoma after developing vision loss a mere six months ago. This morning Reveille underwent surgery to remove her right eye after signs of abnormal tissues were discovered, according to a statement from Texas A&M University President Mark Welsh III.

“Reveille developed secondary glaucoma, which is an elevated eye pressure due to something else going on in her eye,” second-year ophthalmology resident Laura Donohue said.

Sean Collins, head of ophthalmology at Texas A&M Veterinary Medical Teaching Hospital, performed a roughly 40-minute “salvage procedure” to remove the eye in hopes of relieving the five-year-old dog of her pain.

“We had been monitoring her with anti-glaucoma therapy, basic medical therapy,” Collins said. “Unfortunately, her pressures became challenging to control with medicine alone. She was experiencing some discomfort associated with that eye, so due to the fact that it was nonvisual and now painful, it was an easy decision for us to recommend that the eye be removed.”

The abnormal tissue found during the surgery was submitted by Collins to the Comparative Ocular Pathology Laboratory of Wisconsin for further investigation. According to Collins, the results will determine if further investigation — locally or whole body — is necessary.

“Unless they have to do special stains or anything like that, we expect [results] in one to two weeks,” Collins said. “They’ll give us a more definitive answer at that point.”

The glaucoma only caused vision loss in Reveille’s right eye, so the rehabilitation process from the procedure is minimal, only requiring antibiotics and rest for a speedy recovery.

“We first noticed she was having vision issues about six months ago,” Collins said. “Her primary care doctor had picked up some subtle abnormalities on her physical exam and confirmed she was non-visual at that time.”

While Reveille is expected to make a full recovery in two to three weeks, her future as the First Lady of Aggieland remains a “team decision” according to Collins.

“It actually worked out, timing-wise, great because we can alleviate her pain and hopefully she’ll be fully recovered and back to her normal self by the time football season comes around,” Collins said. “That would be our hope and goal for her.”