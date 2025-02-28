Hadestown 800x200 V1
The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
InH.L.Advertising Promo
The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
InH.L.Advertising Promo
Hadestown 800x200 V1
The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
InH.L.Advertising Promo

Carter Mallory elected as student body president

Mallory’s running mate, Kathleen Parks, will serve as student body vice president
Hilani Quinones, Senior News Reporter
February 28, 2025
Photo by Chris Swann
Student body president candidate Carter Mallory speaks during a debate held at the MSC Flag Room on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

Biomedical sciences Carter Mallory will serve as the next student body president after two days of campus voting, the Election Commission announced Friday evening. His running mate, university studies junior Kathleen Parks, will be the first to serve in the newly created student body vice president position. 

The Spring 2025 student government election winners were announced at the 12th Man statue at 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 28. Mallory and Parks won by 51.16% — 4,839 votes — after four rounds of ranked-choice voting, with Brandon Beller and his running mate Gia Viggiano coming second with 4,620. This was the first student government election that included a joint ticket.  

Every 5forYell candidate won their race, with Luke Widener, Kyler Fife and Heath Flanagan elected as next year’s Senior Yell Leaders. Luke Rollins and Josh Brewton were elected as the Junior Yell Leaders. 

Audri Poage will be the sophomore class president, Cole Sloan will be the junior class president and Josh Sanders will be the senior class president. The results for the rest of the Student Government Association’s elections are available on the organization’s election website.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Battalion
$1415
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas A&M University - College Station. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs, in addition to paying freelance staffers for their work, travel costs for coverage and more!

More to Discover
More in Campus
Drag queen Lily Adonis Kline performing to 'Roar' by Katy Perry during their head-to-head lip-sing battle with drag queen Hanna Santanna at the Draggieland show in Rudder Theater, Thursday March 28, 2024. (Ashely Bautista/The Battalion)
Draggieland to reschedule or relocate, organizers say
Drag queen Hanna Santanna performing to 'Roar' by Katy Perry during their head-to-head lip-sing battle with drag queen Lily Adonis Kline at the Draggieland show in Rudder Theater, Thursday March 28, 2024. (Ashely Bautista/The Battalion)
Regents ban on-campus drag shows across A&M System
Students line up to vote in the Memorial Student Center on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. (Abdurahman Azeez/The Battalion)
New bill would prohibit on-campus election voting
Wise Officers With Speakers
Women in STEM: Success stories at A&M
The Texas A&M Corps of Cadets marches before the Lone Star Showdown football game against Texas on Saturday, Nov 30, 2024. (Tilly Hillje/The Battalion)
Lt. Gen James W. Bierman chosen as 47th commandant
Sbpdebate Swannc 2
Student body president candidate launches text campaign
More in Featured
Aggiegame.zoey
‘She’s a boss mom’
Texas A&amp;M defensive linemen Nic Scourton (11) and Shemar Stewart (4) react after a defensive stop during Texas A&amp;M’s game against New Mexico State at Kyle Field on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)
Aggies on the clock in Indy
Img 4997
Thrift Station: Aggieland’s latest vintage shop
Bsbvscalpolygm1 Swannc 4
A&M loses sophomore third baseman Gavin Grahovac to season-ending surgery
Tennis Texas (2 Of 1)
‘This is one for the ages’: A&M rallies to capture first SEC victory of the season against Texas
Cwis3135
Heavy rain, heavy bats: A&M braves poor weather in 4-3 come-from-behind victory
More in News
Batt Signal logo
The Batt Signal Episode 46: Welcome Back for Season 2 with Dafne Martinez and J.M. Wise
Screenshot 2025 02 27 135322
Spiriting into space: A&M to have exclusive, permanent presence on International Space Station
Sbpdebate Swannc 5
Student body president candidates: who they are
Texas A&amp;M University System Chancellor John Sharp attends the Class of 1972 50-year reunion in Kyle Field on April 20, 2022.
Understanding the role of chancellor
The Texas A&amp;M University 2023 Physics &amp; Engineering Festival on April 1, 2023.
Annual Physics and Engineering Festival lineup revealed
Lieutenant Colonel Tyson Voelkel, Class of 1996, speaks at Muster in Reed Arena on Friday, April 21, 2023.
The candidates for chancellor, explained
Donate to The Battalion
$1415
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal