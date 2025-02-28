Carter Mallory elected as student body president

Biomedical sciences Carter Mallory will serve as the next student body president after two days of campus voting, the Election Commission announced Friday evening. His running mate, university studies junior Kathleen Parks, will be the first to serve in the newly created student body vice president position.

The Spring 2025 student government election winners were announced at the 12th Man statue at 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 28. Mallory and Parks won by 51.16% — 4,839 votes — after four rounds of ranked-choice voting, with Brandon Beller and his running mate Gia Viggiano coming second with 4,620. This was the first student government election that included a joint ticket.

Every 5forYell candidate won their race, with Luke Widener, Kyler Fife and Heath Flanagan elected as next year’s Senior Yell Leaders. Luke Rollins and Josh Brewton were elected as the Junior Yell Leaders.

Audri Poage will be the sophomore class president, Cole Sloan will be the junior class president and Josh Sanders will be the senior class president. The results for the rest of the Student Government Association’s elections are available on the organization’s election website.