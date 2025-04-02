‘Celebrate, not tolerate’: Aggies host Pride Walk to celebrate LGBTQ+ community

Texas A&M students gathered for Pride Walk on Friday, March 28 in Rudder Plaza to recognize and celebrate LGBTQ+ Aggies and the queer community as a whole.

Lasting from 5:30-6:30 p.m., Pride Walk was hosted by Freshmen Leading in Acceptance, Kindness and Equality, or FLAKE, with the aid of the Young Democratic Socialists of America and Aggie Rosies.

FLAKE’s outreach executive and communications junior Chloe S., who requested not to use her full name, said the purpose of the event is to show queer joy on campus.

“Pride Walk is more so for the people participating in the event than it is for onlookers,” Chloe said. “It’s for us to be able to see our community and be able to show up and have an event where we’re walking around getting to cheer, listen to music, dance and get dressed. That’s not something a lot of us get to do and feel safe and comfortable on campus very frequently, so having this dedicated time is important.”

Chloe said Pride Walk has existed for many years, this being the fourth year it has taken place on campus. According to FLAKE’s Instagram post announcing the walk, it was hosted to “raise awareness about LGBTQ+ rights and promote acceptance and equality” and “provide a safe space for individuals to express their identity openly.”

“It’s kind of a staple within FLAKE and my outreach committee is always in charge of planning it,” Chloe said. “So whenever I became the outreach executive, a lot of the planning I had to do and figure things out on my own and forge my own path. We’ve put a lot of effort into posting stuff on social media, trying to be interactive.”

Rangeland, wildlife and fisheries management freshman Eduardo Mendoza said he wants to show that the queer community is present on campus.

“I sympathize a lot with my people, especially with everything going on,” Mendoza said. “It’s good to have people around and people who understand you and support you. Ultimately, this event is about having fun in celebrating our identities.”

Zoology sophomore Emma Walker said she is part of the queer community and thought participating in Pride Walk was the best way to show support.

“The motto we’re pushing for is ‘celebrate, not tolerate,’” Walker said. “This is also about raising awareness about LGBTQ+ rights.”

Entomology sophomore Victoria Harvey said she wanted to get more involved with A&M’s queer community.

“I wanted to meet new people on campus from the queer community, and I feel like this event is a really good way for more people to get involved and build community,” Harvey said.

Participants of Pride Walk passed by various spots on campus, including Academic Plaza. Midway through the walk, they stopped by Evans Library, where Chloe delivered a three-minute speech discussing LGBTQ+ history with regards to A&M, including the shutdown of the Pride Center, the formation of the Queer Empowerment Council and Draggieland’s lawsuit.

“We are people who have actively fought for our space in this school,” Chloe said. “Since the beginning, students have advocated for our right to exist here.”

The participants concluded the walk at Aggie Park, where they held a celebration with free food from 6:30-8:30 p.m.