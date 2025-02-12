Hadestown 800x200 V1
Charlie Kirk to speak at A&M

The 31-year-old conservative will travel to six universities as part of “The American Comeback Tour”
Julia Kazda, Associate News Editor
February 12, 2025
Photo by Creative Commons
Kirk speaking at Culture War Tour, October 22, 2019. (Photo By Gage Skidmore from Peoria, Arizona)

Viral right-wing activist Charlie Kirk announced the dates and locations for his college campus tour, and Texas A&M is on the list. On April 22, “The American Comeback Tour” makes its way to campus. 

Kirk is the founder of Turning Point USA, a non-profit focused on educating students with the intent of promoting conservatism. With the objective of freedom in mind, Kirk plans to openly debate and answer inquiries from people on the left and right of the political spectrum. Along with this goal comes “The American Comeback Tour,” a circuit visiting universities intended to challenge what he claims are leftist ideals within academia.   

“If you’re a progressive, you get to come to the front of the line and make your best argument,” Kirk said in a press release. “And I’ll make mine, as TPUSA celebrates the free exchange of ideas, open and honest debate, and the American comeback in our newest campus tour.”

Kirk has faced controversy in the past, with some within his own organization calling his leadership “toxic” and accusing him of antisemitism. Kirk’s support of President Donald Trump has led to a wave of popularity and interest in the 31 year old.

A&M is one of six tour locations, with more to be announced in the future:

  • Feb. 20 – University of South Florida
  • Feb. 27 – University of Florida
  • Feb. 28 – Florida State University
  • April 8 – University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign
  • April 22 – Texas A&M
  • April 24 – University of Wyoming

