City Council recognizes Black History Month, discusses local updates

The College Station City Council met Feb. 13 to discuss safety updates and the area’s changing infrastructure
Dafne Martinez, News Reporter
February 15, 2025
Photo by Steve Carrasco IV
Outside College Station City Hall at the City Council Meeting on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025.

The College Station City Council met Thursday to discuss a range of topics impacting the city, including community recognition, development concerns and upcoming projects.

Mayor John Nichols opened the meeting by recognizing February as Black History Month in College Station. Members of the Brazos Valley African American Museum stood alongside Nichols as he recognized this year’s theme, “African Americans and Labor.”

“The theme focuses on the various and profound ways that work and working of all kinds, skilled, unskilled, voluntary, and involuntary, intersect with the collective experiences of Black people and have helped shape our country, state and city,” Nichols said.

The docket then moved to the public comment section, where residents voiced concerns over local development. Shelby Behm was the first to speak, criticizing the lack of commercial development in the Midtown area. She argued that the city’s failure to foster a promised economic growth has led to a disproportionate and increased tax burden on the area’s residents.

“In the time I’ve lived in Midtown, I’ve seen the city pass up multiple economic growth opportunities,” Behm said. “This has resulted in more tax revenue for the city while also concentrating the tax burden on Midtown residents.”

Among the projects discussed, the Council approved a $281,234 construction contract with McDermott Construction, LLC for the development of Summit Crossing Park. The project’s main purpose is to add several new key features to the park, such as a picnic area, pond, sidewalk ramp and a walkway around the pond.

Additionally, the Council reviewed a proposed zoning change for 12 acres at Rock Prairie Road. The request sought to rezone some properties, allowing for a combination of residential, commercial and office developments. The Planning and Zoning Commission previously recommended it for approval. 

The Council also received updates from other city departments. College Station Police Chief Billy Couch presented a year-in-review slideshow highlighting crime statistics and emergency response times. According to Couch, crime rates have been on a downward trend, and emergency response times have also improved.

Place 3 Councilmember David White raised concerns about maintaining these improvements as the city continues to grow. Couch responded that his department remains committed to swift response times and has experimented with adding additional enforcement in key areas to sustain these gains.

The Council also received the annual report from the College Station Fire Department, presented by Chief Richard Mann. The report highlighted the department’s efforts in maintaining public safety amid the city’s growth. Chief Mann noted a decrease in calls regarding car accidents and shared the preparation for the opening of the nearly completed seventh fire station.

The City Council meets next on Feb. 27. 

