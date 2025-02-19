Hadestown 800x200 V1
Cliffe and Stuart Knechtle bring open dialogue on Christianity to A&M

Father-son duo engage students in discussions on faith and skepticism
Jordan Fox, News Reporter
February 19, 2025
Photo by Jackson Stanley
Christian apologist Cliffe Knechtle speaks at Aggie Park on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025.

Texas A&M students had the opportunity to engage in an open discussion on faith, skepticism and the reasonableness of Christianity as Cliffe and Stuart Knechtle brought their knowledge and Give Me an Answer ministry to campus. The father-son apologist duo spoke Tuesday at Rudder Plaza, Aggie Park and Breakaway before holding   another on-campus discussion the next day at noon.

The Knechtles are known for their interactive approach to apologetics –– engaging students in conversations about religion, philosophy and morality at universities across the country. Cliffe, the senior pastor of Grace Community Church in New Canaan, Connecticut and the leader of the Give Me an Answer ministry, has hosted these dialogues for over four decades. His son Stuart, an assistant pastor with a background in mental health and theology, has joined him in recent years. Their visits often attract large crowds, drawing both supporters and skeptics into rigorous debate.

02 18 2025 Cliffe Batt Sized 16
Christian apologist Cliffe Knechtle walks from Rudder Plaza to Aggie Park on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025.

“Why would a thinking person believe that God exists?” Cliffe asked students during Tuesday afternoon, emphasizing the intellectual basis for faith. 

He presented five key arguments supporting his belief in God, including the origins of existence, order emerging from chaos and morality’s dependence on a divine source.

In past engagements, Cliffe has encountered student reactions that range from curiosity to strong opposition. He shared stories about some of the more challenging situations, including a public disruption at the University of Texas at Austin and a difficult debate on biblical slavery early in his career.

02 18 2025 Breakaway Batt Sized 14
Christian apologist Cliffe Knechtle speaks at Reed Arena on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025.

“One of the first times I was at UT Austin, a bunch of grad students … pushed me hard on the issue of slavery in the Bible,” Cliffe said. “I did not have a good answer. So after the event, I said, ‘Guys, I’m going to be out here again tomorrow, and I’ll get a better answer.’”

Stuart, who has a background in marriage and family therapy, addressed questions on faith and doubt. He said that questioning faith is a natural and welcomed process. 

“Doubt away,” Stuart said. “God will continuously allow you to ask questions and knock at the door.”

The Knechtle’s Give Me an Answer ministry has made appearances at institutions such as Harvard, Stanford and UCLA, where they have engaged with students on a variety of theological and ethical topics. The duo’s visit to A&M generated similar discussions, as students with diverse perspectives contributed to the conversation.

02 18 2025 Cliffe Batt Sized 25
Students climbs a tree in an attempt to watch Christian apologist Cliffe Knechtle speak at Aggie Park on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025.

Breakaway Ministries, a popular campus-wide worship event, also hosted the Knechtles at Reed Arena. The Knechtles view their work as a moral responsibility, driven by their commitment to sharing their beliefs. 

“If I claim to love people, I better do everything within my power to tell them about Jesus,” Cliffe said.

