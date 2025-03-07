Tamu ad 800x200 2025
The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
Tamu ad 728x90 2025
The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
Tamu ad 728x90 2025
Tamu ad 800x200 2025
The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
Tamu ad 728x90 2025

Comptroller Glenn Hegar named sole finalist for chancellor

The Board of Regents unanimously voted Glenn Hegar ‘93, the state comptroller, the sole finalist for the chancellor position Friday afternoon
Nicholas Gutteridge, Editor-in-Chief
March 7, 2025
Photo by Lorianne Willett/The Texas Tribune
Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar speaks with Texas Tribune Editor-in-Chief Matthew Watkins at Studio 919 in Austin on Jan. 13, 2024. (Lorianne Willett/The Texas Tribune)

The Board of Regents named Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar ‘93 the sole finalist for chancellor of the Texas A&M System in a unanimous vote Friday afternoon. 

The vote triggers a 21-day wait mandated by state law before the Board can officially appoint him to the role. Once in the position, Hegar will lead the A&M System and its 11 universities, eight state agencies and over 150,000 students. 

“The Board is confident that Glenn Hegar is ready to usher in the next era of excellence at The Texas A&M University System,” Regent Bill Mahomes said in a statement. “Hegar grasps the unique breadth and depth of the System’s impact on every corner of Texas through its eight state agencies and 11 universities. We, as members of the Board of Regents, are eager to see what he will accomplish.”

In a statement, Hegar thanked Chancellor John Sharp ’72 and called the opportunity “a tremendous honor.”

“The Texas A&M University System will remain focused on our core values, increasing and improving student experiences, and expanding economic opportunities and services across our system and our state,” Hegar said in the statement. “Leadership matters, and I embrace this duty with deep commitment and respect. I look forward to working with the Regents, as we set forth a bold vision to better serve our students, the people of Texas, and our Nation.”

Hegar oversees tax collection, estimates the state budget and manages Texas’ treasury as comptroller. He was first elected in 2014 and reelected in 2018 and 2022, and he previously served as an attorney, state representative from 2003 to 2007 and state senator from 2007 to 2014. A sixth-generation Texan, he graduated from A&M in 1993 with a Bachelor of Arts in political science, later earning a Master of Arts and law degree from St. Mary’s University and a Master of Laws from the University of Arkansas. 

“The Board members were pleased to see its search for chancellor yield so much interest and so many qualified candidates,” Mahomes said in the statement. “We thank everyone who was involved in this extensive search and selection process.”

Hegar will succeed Sharp, the longest-serving chancellor in the A&M System’s history, when he retires on June 30. During his almost 14 years in the top role, Sharp has overseen several of the System’s largest successes: He championed the creation of the technology-focused RELLIS campus, helped acquire a law school that has since risen rapidly in national rankings and secured unprecedented funding from the state legislature, among an extensive list of achievements.

“Leading this grand enterprise has been one of the great privileges of my life,” Sharp said in a statement last year. “I feel a deep sense of gratitude to all of you who have shown confidence in me and contributed to our collective endeavor. Together we have lifted the Texas A&M System to historic heights.”

Img 0028
Board of Regents Chairman Bill Mahomes addresses the regents at the Board of Regents meeting in the Memorial Student Center on Friday, March 7, 2025. (Jenna Isbell/The Battalion)

The Board of Regents, a 10-person group with nine members appointed by Gov. Greg Abbott and one student with non-voting rights that oversees the System, began a national search for Sharp’s replacement following the announcement. Last week, they interviewed the five finalists: Hegar, Texas A&M Foundation President Tyson Voelkel ‘96, University of Alabama President Stuart Bell ‘79, State Rep. Trent Ashby ‘96 (R-9) and Rep. Michael McCaul (R-10). 

Hegar’s appointment comes amid a tumultuous time at the flagship university. Last Friday, an on-campus drag show ban passed by the Board spurred a federal lawsuit aimed at the regents and Sharp that seeks to overturn it on First Amendment grounds. A&M also faces its third day in a row of campus protests, with the latest — a student demonstration denouncing federal research funding cuts — set for noon today at the Academic Plaza. 

But controversy comes with the job, and Sharp, age 74, has adopted a Sam Houston mantra: “Do right and to hell with the consequences.” 

He was in the top role when “DEI hysteria” and watered-down contracts led to a national scandal after Kathleen McElroy ‘81 rejected the director role in A&M’s revived journalism program. Days later, officials had to scramble for a response after the media learned he ordered a professor on leave after speaking to Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick. A steadfast Sharp gave no ground several years prior when student protestors demanded the Lawrence Sullivan Ross statue removed. 

Yet he leaves most situations unscathed, holding cards tight to his chest until he makes a move. It’s a case well-documented when the Texas Senate attempted to end faculty tenure two years ago: Sharp’s maneuvering turned the original legislation — the passing of which would have likely devastated the System — into a bill codifying A&M’s tenure policies into state law. It was a “Sharp masterstroke that demonstrated why he is the longest-serving chancellor,” the Texas Tribune reported.  

Last year, Mahomes said the next chancellor will have “big shoes to fill.” Once officially named chancellor, Gov. Greg Abbott can appoint a new comptroller to finish Hegar’s term, which was originally supposed to last until the next general election in 2026. After the Board put their support behind him, Mahomes adjourned the meeting at roughly 11:25 a.m. Hager was not in attendance.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Battalion
$1745
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas A&M University - College Station. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs, in addition to paying freelance staffers for their work, travel costs for coverage and more!

More to Discover
More in Campus
Img 8463
‘A direct attack against queer individuals’: Student protestors gather to support Draggieland, free speech
Protest jpeg crop (4 of 7)
‘Trapped in a gold cage’: Aggies protest, demand protections for immigrant students
Dsc 0699
Blue Bell Park player development center addition approved by Board of Regents
Judge and drag queen Petty Brooks performs at the Draggieland Auditions at The Theater Company of BCS on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024.
Drag artists fight for freedom of expression
Drag queen Deaven Lee performing to 'Yes And' by Ariana Grande at the Draggieland show in Rudder Theater, Thursday March 28, 2024. (Ashely Bautista/The Battalion)
LGBTQ+ student group files federal lawsuit against top administrators
Board of Regents Chairman Bill Mahomes reads a document during the Board of Regents meeting on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024. (Jackson Stanley/The Battalion)
Regents to discuss chancellor search, possibly name finalist
More in Center
As3 5623
Taylor-made history: A&M takes down No. 1 Auburn
Editorial: Drag is free speech too
Editorial: Drag is free speech too
Audience waits for the audience to start at the Draggieland Auditions at The Theater Company of BCS on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024. (Ashely Bautista/The Battalion)
Draggieland organizers announce ‘Day of Drag’ protest
Mbb Vandy Crop (14 Of 19)
Chomped in the swamp
Drag queen Lily Adonis Kline performing to 'Roar' by Katy Perry during their head-to-head lip-sing battle with drag queen Hanna Santanna at the Draggieland show in Rudder Theater, Thursday March 28, 2024. (Ashely Bautista/The Battalion)
Draggieland to reschedule or relocate, organizers say
Adri1388
A&M finishes 2-0 on the first day of the Texas A&M Invitational
More in News
Drag queen Shelby Fine doing a split during her performing to a rendition 'Diamonds are Forever' by Shirley Bassey at the Draggieland show in Rudder Theater, Thursday, March 28, 2024.
Draggieland protest announced for Thursday
The entrance to the Memorial Student Center next to Rudder Plaza on August 25, 2025. (Fayobami Taiwo/The Battalion)
Protest for immigrants to be held at Rudder Plaza
Greg Abbott (8085500972)
Abbott appoints 3 regents
The Aggie Ring, standing at football games and "horns down" are traditions unique to Texas A&amp;M.
The evolution of Aggie slang through the decades
Sbpdebate Swannc 4
Carter Mallory elected student body president
Drag queen Hanna Santanna performing to 'Roar' by Katy Perry during their head-to-head lip-sing battle with drag queen Lily Adonis Kline at the Draggieland show in Rudder Theater, Thursday March 28, 2024. (Ashely Bautista/The Battalion)
Regents ban on-campus drag shows across A&M System
Donate to The Battalion
$1745
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal