Dean of College of Arts and Sciences, department head removed after viral video

The Texas A&M Dean of the College of Arts and Sciences Mark Zoran and English department head Emily Johansen were removed from administrative duties Monday evening in response to a viral video circulating the platform X, according to a statement from A&M President Mark A. Welsh III.

The hidden camera video, posted by Texas state Rep. Brian Harrison (R-10), shows a student protesting senior lecturer Melissa McCoul’s teaching of gender studies and sexuality in her children’s literature course. McCoul then removed the student from the class.

CAUGHT ON TAPE: TEXAS A&M STUDENT KICKED OUT OF CLASS AFTER OBJECTING TO TRANSGENDER INDOCTRINATION… and A&M President defends "LGBTQ Studies." I'm referring @TAMU to the Trump Administration for investigation… and asking Gov @GregAbbott_TX to fire the A&M officials…

Welsh posted an official statement on X, stating that leadership within the College of Arts and Sciences defied existing policies regarding the course’s material set by the A&M administration.

A statement from Texas A&M University President Mark A. Welsh III: I learned this afternoon that key leaders in the College of Arts and Sciences approved plans to continue teaching course content that was not consistent with the course's published description. As a result, I…

Chancellor Glenn Hegar also took to the platform, calling the lecture an unapproved push for personal political agendas and a violation of the university’s commitment to academic neutrality.

A statement from the Office of Chancellor Glenn Hegar:

The decision comes from increasing political pressure from both the federal and Texas state governments. President Donald Trump has signed multiple executive orders aimed at eradicating what he calls “gender ideology,” with Gov. Greg Abbott following suit through his use of gubernatorial directives.

Harrison called for further action in response to Hegar’s statement on X, demanding the removal of Welsh and the elimination of all DEI and LGBTQ-related activities. No further releases from the university have been made at this time.

Earlier this year, A&M passed a state audit confirming its compliance with Senate Bill 17, which banned DEI policies at public universities in Texas.