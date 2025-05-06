Texas a m digital (2)
The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
Buy your 2025 aggieland for $85
The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
Buy your 2025 aggieland for $85
Texas a m digital (2)
The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
Buy your 2025 aggieland for $85

Dismantling the dire wolves: A&M scientists address validity of de-extinction project, applications for biodiversity

Scientists at Colossal Biosciences claim to have ‘brought back’ ancient dire wolves with genetic engineering, but Aggie experts disagree
Erin Wunderlich, News Reporter
May 6, 2025
Photo by Courtesy of Colossal
A photo of Colossal’s genetically altered grey wolf pups.

The cover of Time Magazine’s May edition features a striking image of a large, white wolf. Above it, the word “extinct” in all caps is crossed out with a bold, red line. 

Texas biotech startup Colossal Biosciences claims to have “de-extincted” ancient dire wolves, producing three pups named Romulus, Remus and Khaleesi, who carry genetically modified genomes.

Colossal deciphered segments of 80,000-year-old dire wolf DNA, reconstructing the genome using American gray wolf and domestic dog genes to fill in the gaps. Texas A&M scientists say the pups are not resurrected dire wolves, but rather genetically modified gray wolves with targeted traits. And while the pups may not be dire wolves, these traits may make them look, act or grow like their ancient counterparts.

Beth Shapiro, Ph.D., chief scientist at Colossal, confirmed this in a YouTube video.

“Discovering which parts of a genome makes an animal look and act like another is one of the hardest problems in biology,” Shapiro said in the video posted to Colossal’s YouTube account. “It is something that we had to solve to know which parts of the genome we wanted to edit to make a grey wolf more like a dire wolf.”

Colossal achieved this by using a multi-editing gene system called CRISPR Cas-9, making 20 total edits over 14 genes. Fifteen of those edits were reconstructed to mimic ancient dire wolf DNA.

The extent of which genes were deleted or changed is unknown; many scientists are waiting for the startup to publish their findings. Colossal has not disclosed the percentage of dire wolf traits their pups contain.

“The only way to ‘de-extinct’ something would be to transfer a fully intact cell nucleus, such as one that has been frozen, into an egg that’s had its nucleus removed,” Brian Davis, Ph.D. and A&M professor of biomedical genetics, said. 

That egg would be placed inside a surrogate, which would then grow to become an embryo, a fetus and eventually a baby wolf.

Professor of rice genomics and genetics Michael Thomson, Ph.D, said CRISPR Cas-9 modifies native genes, or genes that are already in a species. 

“You’re not adding anything from another species, like ancient dire wolf DNA into gray wolves — you’re simply modifying what was already there,” Thomson said. 

Colossal claims grey wolves are the closest living relatives to dire wolves, but a 2021 study published in Nature confirmed that “although they were similar morphologically to the extant grey wolf, dire wolves were a highly divergent lineage that split from living canids around 5.7 million years ago. There is no evidence for gene flow between dire wolves and either North American grey wolves or coyotes.”

Sam Stropue, Ph.D., a postdoctoral researcher in Davis’s Evolutionary Medicine Lab, said the question of what to call these wolves is similar to labeling a striped horse a zebra.

“Let’s say you take a horse and change it to have stripes: would you consider it a zebra or a genetically modified horse that looks like a zebra?” Stropue said. “The answer is up for debate.”

Colossal has said the motivation behind the dire wolf project is to fill empty ecological niches as a solution for the biodiversity crisis. Many species like the wooly mammoth, the Tasmanian tiger and the dodo bird are extinct largely due to human causes. Colossal said they want to make up for those mistakes.

“As we lose species within an ecosystem, a hole is created,” Matt James, chief animal officer at Colossal Biosciences, said in a YouTube video. “If you think of a Jenga puzzle, you’re sort of pulling blocks out of the tower when an animal goes extinct, creating instability. If we can find ways to restore animals that provide specific functions, we can create more stability within an ecosystem.”

Davis said dire wolves have been extinct for over 10,000 years. The food that they ate — megafauna like large camels, native north American horses and mammoths — doesn’t exist anymore. Little is known of how dire wolves interacted with their native environments, except for inferences made from fragmented bone structures.

“As someone who is conservation minded, I would rather see animals that are struggling today get this attention,” Stropue said. “There are many issues of habitat shrinkage, where animals have been completely wiped out of their native ranges. Look at the recent extinction of the white rhino; scientists are hoping to clone frozen cells from that animal and reintroduce it to its current, existing habitat.”

Colossal does have a separate conservation program called The Ghost Wolf Genetic Rescue Initiative. It aims to restore critically endangered American red wolves by using genetics from Galveston’s ‘ghost wolves,’ or coyotes that possess a significant amount of red wolf DNA.

“It hasn’t gotten as much media coverage,” said Davis. “I think that the red wolf project is heads above, as far as importance, than anything else Colossal is doing. Red wolves are a species that’s alive today and really struggling. And if you can use technology to help them, that’s conservation: the application of cloning technology to save species.”

While genetic modification isn’t a common occurrence in everyday life, scientists have been using CRISPR to advance research since 2013 and have been able to improve medicines, increase nutritional values of crops and produce organisms with disease resistance.

“I ultimately think we should be careful about what we’re doing so the results impact conservation in a positive way,” Stropue said. “There are many different genome sequencing technologies out there. Sometimes, just having a sequence of DNA is not informative, it tells us very little and is missing key information. For example, ancient DNA is very fragmented, you must have context of where that sequence is, what it’s doing and where it came from to properly use it. Not everything is black and white, much like the information surrounding the dire wolf project.”

Davis said that as soon as Colossal publishes their findings, he plans to independently evaluate their data with his undergraduate students. 

“I am eager to read the peer reviewed publication and look at their genetic data ourselves,” Davis said.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Battalion
$2940
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas A&M University - College Station. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs, in addition to paying freelance staffers for their work, travel costs for coverage and more!

More to Discover
More in Featured
Mbsb kentucky crop (6 of 25)
‘He’s Darth Vader’: Caden Sorrell’s May 4 heroics lead Aggies past Tigers
Tennis Texas Fr (14 Of 40)
Aggies advance
Wten georgia crop 16
Bagels for everybody
Dsc09054
Mays Business School partners with AI giant Perplexity
20250421 requiem mass bautistaa
‘A punch to the gut’: Aggie Catholics mourn Pope Francis
Aggie women continue to make waves in Washington, D.C., thanks to Texas A&M’s internship programs.
Getting the job done: Aggie women in D.C.
More in News
Squadron 17 is one of over 40 units in Texas A&amp;M's Corps of Cadets.
A&M’s Corps initiates internal review amid increasing misconduct
Lgcl0034 1
'There’s only one John Sharp’: After 14 years, the Texas A&M System’s longest-serving chancellor nears retirement
Interim president Mark Welsh III speaks to students, faculty during the State of the University Address sharing the university's new strategy and vision in Rudder Theatre on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)
Welsh rebukes state representative in letter
Dsc01162
A&M’s Public Policy Scholars program kicks off with success
Rollins kennedy crop 7
Secretaries Rollins and Kennedy visit A&M AgriLife facilities
Brooke Rollins speaks in the East Room of the White House on July 7, 2020. President-elect Donald Trump nominated her for agriculture secretary on Nov. 23, 2024. (Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks via Flickr/1.0 PDM)
Secretaries Rollins, Kennedy to visit A&M on Trump’s 100th day in office
More in Science & Technology
Moondust03
Harvesting the moon: A&M researchers look to moondust for sustainable space agriculture
Located on University Drive, Texas A&amp;M&#8217;s Small Animal Hospital is a state-of-the-art veterinary care facility which works to treat pets and train future veterinarians.
A&M veterinarians offer insights on FDA 'Dear veterinarian' letter for new canine allergy drug
Oil rigs placed outside of College Station on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024.
Trump energy policies lead to shift in fossil fuel production
Physicsfestival 10
Annual Physics & Engineering Festival accelerates science learning for families, children from all over Texas
Image (2)
2025 Science and Engineering Fair: Texas youth drive innovation
Snakesstory 05 (1)
A&M researchers express concerns over upcoming Texas Rattlesnake Roundup
Donate to The Battalion
$2940
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal