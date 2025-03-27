Tamu ad 800x200 2025
The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
Tamu ad 728x90 2025
The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
Tamu ad 728x90 2025
Tamu ad 800x200 2025
The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
Tamu ad 728x90 2025

Draggieland is back: Here’s what to know

The student-run drag show returns March 27 with its theme ‘Slaying the Seven Seas’
Dafne Martinez, News Reporter
March 27, 2025
Photo by Ashely Bautista
Audience waits for the audience to start at the Draggieland Auditions at The Theater Company of BCS on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024. (Ashely Bautista/The Battalion)

After Judge Lee Rosenthal blocked enforcement of the Texas A&M Board of Regents’ ban on campus drag performance, Draggieland is moving forward as originally planned. The show, titled “The Show Must Go On,” occurs on March 27 in Rudder Theater. 

Following the court’s decision, Draggieland showrunner Angelo Rios described the moment as a relief and a victory. 

“This show has always been more than just drag: visibility, self-expression, and community,” Rios said. “To have it back on campus just in time for our original date means we are busy, busy, but so so so excited.”

Draggieland has received widespread support from students, faculty and even from outside organizations. 

“We have received support and love from many sides,” Rios said. “Students, alumni, and even people outside the university have reached out to say how much this means to them. Be it for queer joy, community, the ability to express oneself, or to simply exist without having to jump through loopholes, people are glad to hear that Draggieland is on campus.” 

With the legal uncertainty temporarily resolved, Rios and the team are focused on making this year’s show successful. Attendees can expect a high-energy performance filled with creativity and talent focused on the theme “Slaying the Seven Seas.”

“Our performers are incredibly talented, and with our theme, we have seen creativity from both the team and our performers,” Rios said. “Whether you’re a long-time Draggieland fan or coming for the first time, you won’t want to miss this show.”

While there are no confirmed plans yet for next year’s show, Rios expressed hope that it will continue to be hosted on campus in the spring. Ticket prices for this year’s event range from $35 to $55, depending on seating proximity to the stage. 

Despite the court victory, Rios acknowledged the ongoing challenges surrounding the event and similar forms of student expression. 

“This challenge isn’t unprecedented, thus it wouldn’t be wrong to assume it can happen again and again in different forms,” Rios said. “For now, we’re focused on putting together an incredible show. The ruling was clear: we have every right to be here tomorrow.”

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Battalion
$1965
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas A&M University - College Station. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs, in addition to paying freelance staffers for their work, travel costs for coverage and more!

More to Discover
More in Campus
The Rudder Complex on the Texas A&M campus on Wednesday, May 8, 2024. (Kyle Heise/The Battalion)
Students to hold prayer in protest of Draggieland
Texas A&M students at ticket pull at Kyle Field for the Texas game at 4 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 18, 2024. (Courtesy of Meredith Seaver/The Eagle)
New online ticket pull guidelines released
Bentley cv draper
Campus Voices: Aggie News
Img 7430
Texas A&M Student Media takes home 45 honors in Long Beach
A day of drag protest
Federal judge blocks drag show ban, allows Draggieland to proceed
2025 03 20t194107z 4 lynxmpel2j12j rtroptp 4 usa trump education
Trump signs executive order to dismantle Education Department
More in News
Texas A&amp;M student nurse administers a flu shot to a patient on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023 at Beutel Student Health Center. (CJ Smith/The Battalion)
Brazos County health officials respond to statewide measles outbreak
Interim president Mark Welsh III speaks to students, faculty during the State of the University Address sharing the university's new strategy and vision in Rudder Theatre on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)
President-led A&M initiative aims to bolster Aggie civic responsibility, service
Squad car idles in the parking lot of the University Police Department on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023. (Fayobami Taiwo/The Battalion)
Former student killed in vehicle collision Wednesday night
The Texas Senate Chamber in the State Capitol. The 89th Legislature convenes for the first time in two years on Jan. 14 and will decide over thousands of proposed bills before it concludes on June 2. (Photo by Lars Plougman/Flickr, CC By-SA 2.0)
State lawmakers look to add University of Houston-Victoria to A&M System
Snakesstory 05 (1)
A&M researchers express concerns over upcoming Texas Rattlesnake Roundup
2025 03 06t135903z 2 lynxnpel250m3 rtroptp 4 usa trump communications
NIH budget cuts set to disrupt A&M research
Donate to The Battalion
$1965
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal