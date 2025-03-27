Draggieland is back: Here’s what to know

After Judge Lee Rosenthal blocked enforcement of the Texas A&M Board of Regents’ ban on campus drag performance, Draggieland is moving forward as originally planned. The show, titled “The Show Must Go On,” occurs on March 27 in Rudder Theater.

Following the court’s decision, Draggieland showrunner Angelo Rios described the moment as a relief and a victory.

“This show has always been more than just drag: visibility, self-expression, and community,” Rios said. “To have it back on campus just in time for our original date means we are busy, busy, but so so so excited.”

Draggieland has received widespread support from students, faculty and even from outside organizations.

“We have received support and love from many sides,” Rios said. “Students, alumni, and even people outside the university have reached out to say how much this means to them. Be it for queer joy, community, the ability to express oneself, or to simply exist without having to jump through loopholes, people are glad to hear that Draggieland is on campus.”

With the legal uncertainty temporarily resolved, Rios and the team are focused on making this year’s show successful. Attendees can expect a high-energy performance filled with creativity and talent focused on the theme “Slaying the Seven Seas.”

“Our performers are incredibly talented, and with our theme, we have seen creativity from both the team and our performers,” Rios said. “Whether you’re a long-time Draggieland fan or coming for the first time, you won’t want to miss this show.”

While there are no confirmed plans yet for next year’s show, Rios expressed hope that it will continue to be hosted on campus in the spring. Ticket prices for this year’s event range from $35 to $55, depending on seating proximity to the stage.

Despite the court victory, Rios acknowledged the ongoing challenges surrounding the event and similar forms of student expression.

“This challenge isn’t unprecedented, thus it wouldn’t be wrong to assume it can happen again and again in different forms,” Rios said. “For now, we’re focused on putting together an incredible show. The ruling was clear: we have every right to be here tomorrow.”