Draggieland organizers announce ‘Day of Drag’ protest

Scheduled for Thursday, March 6, the protest asks students to dress in their “best drag outfits” across campus
Nicholas Gutteridge, Editor-in-Chief
March 2, 2025
Photo by Ashely Bautista
Audience waits for the audience to start at the Draggieland Auditions at The Theater Company of BCS on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024. (Ashely Bautista/The Battalion)

The Queer Empowerment Council, the student organization that hosts and organizes Draggieland, has announced a “Day of Drag” protest for Thursday, March 6.

The announcement comes two days after the Texas A&M System Board of Regents banned drag shows across the 11 universities under its umbrella, including the flagship College Station campus. The resolution passed unanimously in a 30-minute meeting held mostly in executive session and directs President Mark A. Welsh III to cancel any scheduled drag shows held in campus venues, including Draggieland, which was previously scheduled for March 27 at Rudder Theater.

“On March 6th, we want to see as many people in their best drag outfit,” the council’s announcement reads. “By dressing in drag, you’re proving that drag is not disruptive or inappropriate — it’s simply self-expression. The more people who participate, the stronger our message: drag deserves its place on campus, and so do we.”

The announcement also asks Aggies to consider donating drag clothing to Transcend Closet which “helps trans and gender-diverse students access affirming clothing,” per the Sunday announcement. Draggieland’s organizers are currently seeking to either relocate or reschedule the event, according to a statement released Friday.

“Draggieland was banned from campus due to harmful misconceptions, but we refuse to be silence[d],” the Sunday announcement reads. “Drag is self-expression.”

