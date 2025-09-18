‘Energy is everything’: Nuclear energy march comes to A&M

Nuclear energy has seen an increase in popularity with new executive orders targeted at streamlining project timelines. As such, nuclear engineering students at Texas A&M seek to change the public’s general beliefs about nuclear energy, promoting renewed dialogue through a new nonprofit — the Nuclear Advocacy Resource Organization, or NARO.

The organization plans to coordinate a march for nuclear energy on Oct. 8, at A&M’s Academic Plaza. With events planned for three other college campuses — UC Berkeley, University of Michigan Ann Arbor and University of Wisconsin-Madison — the organization seeks to not only promote nuclear energy, but also to influence others who are against the energy source.

“Energy is everything,” NARO CEO and graduate student Veronica Annala said. “Energy means quality of life.”

Though energy has been brought into the spotlight with recent shifts in renewable energy sources like solar and wind, nuclear energy’s reputation has suffered from an outdated idea that it is a uniquely dangerous form of energy production. Owing to relatively recent disasters such as Fukushima — a 2011 nuclear disaster in Japan — many have come to fear the energy for its consequential hazards without understanding the features of nuclear power.

“Nuclear is safe, clean and reliable,” Annala said.

NARO made waves when a sign held by vice president Gabriel Ivory ‘25 appeared on an ESPN GameDay broadcast, simply stating “I love nuclear energy.”

As a freshman at A&M, he quickly became passionate about nuclear energy — a passion that never left him.

“This is something we should be prioritizing at every level,” Ivory said. “Nuclear needs to be marketed well, and people need to realize that it’s something that’s going to save us.”

As for the sign, Ivory said he did not expect for it to become viral.

Seeking to start new discussions and catalyze more interest in nuclear energy, Annala says that marches start conversations, and this one will start conversations with opponents of the energy source helping to dissolve misconceptions of the subject.

“We need to have conversations with people who might not necessarily like it,” Annala said. “This march is our way of letting the world know that and letting our voices be heard.”

For NARO, the march represents a critical milestone. COO and nuclear engineering junior Matthew Rios said they are excited to see some of the largest programs in the nation participating.

Collaborating within the nuclear industry, Rios explained that NARO is largely made up of young nuclear professionals and students, making the organization attractive to utilities who want to renew a focus on nuclear energy.

“We offer that fresh perspective that the industry is direly looking for,” Rios said. “We want you to be loud.”

Advocating for an increased focus on nuclear energy, NARO seeks to include others in the conversation through the greater perspective of society.

“I think the most important thing to do is listen,” Annala said.

She says that energy relates to everyone, and that clean, reliable energy helps solve the problems that energy production poses, whether it be the cost of farming or a lack of energy which communities across the world suffer from.

In the future, NARO plans to expand nationally, growing in members and gaining more industry connections.

“We want to have a very good relationship with every single company in the nuclear industry, and we want to be the primary resource when it comes to marketing nuclear energy,” Ivory said.

With more demand for nuclear power, the nonprofit envisions growth beyond the nuclear industry with cascading benefits. Rios says that construction of new power plants opens up opportunities for other disciplines.

“This is going to open hundreds of thousands of jobs,” Rios said.

He says that new projects open up the doors to HR, accounting, electricians and management among others.

Annala explained that anyone can be a nuclear advocate without being a nuclear engineer. With additional help, she sees her organization becoming more effective in its goal of promoting nuclear energy.

“We always welcome working with other people,” Annala said.