Fall full of cultural celebration: A&M’s Indian community celebrates cultural festivals of Onam, Navratri, Diwali

In the final third of the calendar year, significant celebrations of Indian culture including Onam, Navratri and Diwali have been organized and celebrated by students at Texas A&M.

First on the fall calendar, is the festival of Onam, celebrated across Kerala — a state in the far south of India. Onam is celebrated between August and September — or the start of the harvest season — according to the Malayalam agrarian calendar.

“Onam is actually a Hindu harvest festival, but what makes it truly special is that everyone in Kerala, all Malayalees, regardless of religion celebrates it as their own,” agricultural engineering graduate student and A&M Onam organizer Pearl Pinto from Kerala said. “It’s a beautiful reflection of the state’s harmony, unity and shared cultural heritage.”

On Sept. 27, the A&M Onam event was held at the Lincoln Recreational Center by the TAMU Kerala student organization. Before attendees arrived at the venue, Pinto and other organizers arranged an intricately designed Pookalam — a tapestry of arranged florals — on the gymnasium floor. Malayalam music filled the air, and a rope was laid out in wait for the traditional Onam game of Vadam Vali in Malayalam, or “tug-of-war” in English.

Women arrived adorned in the traditional white-and-gold Kasavu sarees, elegantly pleated and draped in the Kerala style. Men came to the event dressed in tunics and mundus of the same white-and-gold pattern.

The gathering of the A&M Malayalee community around midday for the Sadya feast epitomized the heart of Onam. During the sadya, traditional Kerala cuisine was enjoyed off of green placemats to pay homage to the banana leaves sadya is traditionally eaten from.

“The mix of choru, sambar, aviyal, achar, pappadam and payasam together gives a feeling of happiness and contentment,” Pinto said. “Sadya isn’t just a meal, it’s an emotion, a reminder of home and the essence of Onam itself.”

The Indian community is also brought together during Diwali, one of India’s most widely-celebrated festivals.

Diwali is a five-day celebration rooted in the Hindu legend of Lord Ram’s return to his kingdom, Ayodhya. During this festival, family and friends come together over meals and traditional sweets, to light fireworks and symbolic diya lamps while worshiping Hindu deities during poojas.

To celebrate this festival at A&M, Hindu YUVA hosted a Diwali event at the Vivekananda House. At universities across the nation, Vivekananda houses serve as accessible mandirs, or prayer spaces, for Hindu students.

“We set up stations and different activities throughout the house,” computer science junior and Hindu YUVA President Shrideep Gaddad said. “This included lantern making, rangoli drawing, and a station where henna artists applied henna to others.”

Traditional food was also provided for attendees, including a rice dish called pulao and curd with vegetables known as raita. Indian sweets traditional to Diwali including halwa and kaju katli were also enjoyed.

Also celebrated during the autumn season, according to the Hindu lunar calendar, is the festival called Sharad Navratri. Specific celebrations to this festival include Garba and Dandiya, which are traditional folk dances of Gujarat.

To celebrate these forms of dance, A&M’s Indian Cultural Association, or ICA, hosted a Garba night in the West Campus Physical Education Activity Program Building.

“Planning Garba Night was a huge team and family effort,” industrial distribution junior and ICA Co-Vice President Abhi Valasapalli said. “Since ICA is a relatively new organization, we knew this would be a challenge, but we also wanted to make it our own.”

The culmination of ICA officers’ hard work came to fruition on Oct. 18, the night of the event. Ladies arrived in ornate lehengas with dupattas draped in the traditional Gujarati style, while young men turned up in richly colored kurtas — some featuring intricate embroidery.

Attendees were handed painted Dandiya sticks as they arrived, and they removed their shoes before performing the circular dances of Garba. Off to the side of the main Garba circle, traditionally dressed students formed lines facing one another and engaged in Dandiya raas, another traditional Gujarathi style of dance.

ICA’s Garba Night was filled with dance, laughter and the rhythmic sound of Dandiya sticks clacking together to the beat of the music.

“It’s impossible not to smile when you see hundreds of people moving in rhythm together and having fun,” Valasapalli. “This is what makes Garba so special; it evokes a strong sense of community.”