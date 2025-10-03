Advanceabove https sph.uth.edu ad recruitment tamu
Former state legislator Tommy Williams named Texas A&M interim president

Previous state representative, vice chancellor for governmental relations for A&M System unanimously approved by Board of Regents
David Swope, Associate News Editor
October 3, 2025
Photo by Photo by Samuel Falade

Texas A&M administration building as seen on Oct. 11, 2023. 

The Texas A&M University System Board of Regents appointed Tommy Williams ‘78 as interim president on Friday, Oct. 3, following the resignation of former President Mark A. Welsh III.

Williams, previously a Republican Texas state representative and senator from Texas’s Fourth Senate District and vice chancellor of governmental relations for the A&M System before his retirement in 2018, was unanimously approved by the Board. He takes the role of Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs James R. Hallmark, Ph.D., who served as acting president following Welsh’s resignation.

“Periods of transition can create uncertainty, but they can also offer clarity or purpose,” Chancellor Glenn Hegar wrote in an email distributed to faculty, staff and students shortly following the announcement. “Our mission and our values — Excellence, Integrity, Leadership, Loyalty, Respect, and Selfless Service — remain constant.”

During his three-term tenure in the state senate from 2003 to 2013, Williams chaired the Administration Committee, the Transportation and Homeland Security Committee and Finance Committee. Williams also served as a Senior Advisor to Gov. Greg Abbott from 2017 to 2019. He graduated from A&M with a degree in business administration in 1978.

“I’m honored to return to Texas A&M in this capacity,” Williams said in a statement released by the A&M System. “This university means a great deal to me, and I look forward to working with students, faculty, staff and former students to support the continued excellence of this great institution.”

The Board continues its national search for a permanent replacement.

