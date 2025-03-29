Tamu ad 800x200 2025
Glenn Hegar confirmed as next A&M System chancellor

Texas Comptroller set to take over system on June 30
J. M. Wise, News Editor
March 29, 2025
Photo by Lorianne Willett/The Texas Tribune
Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar speaks with Texas Tribune Editor-in-Chief Matthew Watkins at Studio 919 in Austin on Jan. 13, 2024.

Glenn Hegar ‘93, who has served as Texas Comptroller since 2015, was confirmed Friday morning unanimously by the Board of Regents to be the next chancellor of the Texas A&M University System.

Following the announcement of current chancellor John Sharp’s upcoming retirement on June 30, the Board of Regents conducted a nationwide search for the next chancellor and announced Hegar as the sole finalist on March 7.

A news release from the A&M System said that Hegar “brings a long history of leadership, innovation and responsible management that has helped guide the Texas economy from the 12th to the 8th largest in the world.”

The A&M System is one of the nation’s largest university systems and is composed of 11 universities and eight state agencies with a budget of $7.3 billion.

“He [Hegar] anticipates continued growth for both the state and the Texas A&M System,” the press release read. 

Hegar will take office effective immediately after Sharp’s retirement on June 30. 

