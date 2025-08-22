Howdy Week marks the return of Aggie Spirit

Ushering in the return of over 72,000 students and the beginning of the fall semester, Howdy Week brings campus-wide events and traditions to new and returning Aggies. The festivities begin Aug. 20 and run through Aug. 26.

Offering both Featured Events, large-scale gatherings directly sponsored by a university office, student organization or department, and General Events, Howdy Week provides a variety of opportunities for students to engage with their Aggie community. The list of Featured Events are as follows:

Sat. Aug. 23

6 p.m. — GatheRing and Yell Practice

Clayton Williams Alumni Center — A gathering for new students to connect alongside their first on-campus yell practice

8 p.m. to 10 p.m. — Class Photo

Kyle Field — Class of ‘29 students will take their official class photo

Sun. Aug. 24

1 p.m. to 4 p.m. — Rec-A-Palooza

Student Rec Center — Partake in interactive activities and learn about the rec centers of Texas A&M

5 p.m. to 8 p.m. — Off-Campus Student Carnival

College Station City Hall — Explore resources for students living off-campus

5 p.m. to 8 p.m. — AggieFest

Aggie Park — Listen to live music, eat free food and visit booths from student organizations

Mon. Aug. 25

8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. — First Day of Class Photos

Various locations — Capture a memory with Student Life volunteers

11 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Treats and Greets

Rudder Plaza — Meet with 27 student organizations to explore opportunities on campus with free food and drinks

Though an annual tradition, this year’s Howdy Week includes the launch of two new initiatives from Student Life and the Division of Student Affairs: Howdy Hubs and Howdy Week Ambassadors.

Howdy Hubs are pop-up tables that will be present at all Featured Events. They are staffed by Howdy Week Ambassadors, student leaders who are equipped with the necessary knowledge and resources to help guide new students through Howdy Week and life in Aggieland.

“Coming into A&M, it can be super overwhelming,” neuroscience senior and Orientation Team Leader Kortney Ammerman said in an insider podcast with the Division of Student Affairs. “I think Howdy Week is definitely one of the most important things for a student to attend because you will meet new people; it’s not, ‘What if?’ It’s, ‘How many will I meet, how many friends can I make, how many people will I have classes with?’”

At the Ice Cream Carnival, engineering freshman Truman Betz said he experienced it firsthand. Alongside his childhood friend, engineering freshman Wesley Peters, the two experienced college life for the first time.

“Coming from a small town, I know a lot of people are coming out from Dallas and those places, so it’s just a completely different scene than back home for me,” Betz said. “But most people are geared towards wanting to know who you are and getting to see you.”

Transitioning to life in university is a rite of passage for millions of young Americans every year, but doing so in a school with over 72,000 students at just its main campus can prove particularly challenging. Peters and Betz noted that a key part of their plan for navigating A&M is doing it together.

“Me and Truman, we were just walking our classes earlier, and I feel like that was helpful in just kind of getting our bearings,” Peters said. “And then just having [Howdy Week Events] in the background has been really nice to where we can, if we wanted to, go to an event where we know people but also get to meet new people.”

Interested students can also attend the variety of General Events offered by different university departments, such as the Howdy Engineering! Scavenger Hunt and Biomedical Engineering Society Field Day.

To round out the Fall 2025 semester welcoming ceremony, Club Crawl, formerly known as MSC Open House, will be held on Aug. 31 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Memorial Student Center. Attendees will be able to interact with over 1,300 recognized student organizations. For new students, finding this sense of community is paramount.

“A&M really prioritizes that kind of feeling of comfort and knowing people, and people are inviting,” Betz said. “So I think stuff like Howdy Week, stuff like Aggieland Saturday and all of these events that are going on right now … A&M does a really good job of providing those ways to meet new people, share a meal with somebody and just go and see new people, so I’m taking advantage of all of it.”