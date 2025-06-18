Incoming Executive Vice Chancellor Announced

On Wednesday, June 18, President Mark A. Welsh III announced that Dr. Susan Ballabina will take over the position of Executive Vice Chancellor of the Texas A&M University System, effective July 1.

Ballabina previously served as the Chief of Staff for Welsh and has been with the system for the last 31 years. She has risen through the hierarchy of the system, starting off at the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service as an Extension Agent, before she was ultimately named Deputy Vice Chancellor and Chief Operating Officer for Texas A&M AgriLife in 2018.

Since then Ballabina has joined the university’s leadership team as an External Affairs Officer and Senior Vice President for Academic and Strategic Collaborations before earning her role as Welsh’s Chief of Staff.

Ballabina will be joining the new leadership team of incoming Chancellor of the A&M University System, Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar, alongside Chris Bryan, the System’s Vice Chancellor of Marketing and Communications and Ryan Griffin, serving as the Vice Chancellor and Chief Financial Officer at the System.

“The newest members of the team will provide principled leadership, a high level of business acumen and plenty of fresh ideas to make our already-impressive System even stronger,” Hegar said. “I am excited about the possibilities and new initiatives ahead.”