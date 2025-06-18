Hiring
The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
Summer get ahead display 728x90
The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
Summer get ahead display 728x90
Hiring
The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
Summer get ahead display 728x90

Incoming Executive Vice Chancellor Announced

President Mark Welsh announced Dr. Susan Ballabina as Executive Vice Chancellor of The Texas A&M University System
Braxton Dore’, Sports Editor
June 18, 2025
Photo by Photo curtesy of Texas A&M University Division of Marketing and Communications
Dr. Susan Ballabina announced as Executive Vice Chancellor of The Texas A&M University System, effective July 1.

On Wednesday, June 18, President Mark A. Welsh III announced that Dr. Susan Ballabina will take over the position of Executive Vice Chancellor of the Texas A&M University System, effective July 1.  

Ballabina previously served as the Chief of Staff for Welsh and has been with the system for the last 31 years. She has risen through the hierarchy of the system, starting off at the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service as an Extension Agent, before she was ultimately named Deputy Vice Chancellor and Chief Operating Officer for Texas A&M AgriLife in 2018.

Since then Ballabina has joined the university’s leadership team as an External Affairs Officer and Senior Vice President for Academic and Strategic Collaborations before earning her role as Welsh’s Chief of Staff.

Ballabina will be joining the new leadership team of incoming Chancellor of the A&M University System, Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar, alongside Chris Bryan, the System’s Vice Chancellor of Marketing and Communications and Ryan Griffin, serving as the Vice Chancellor and Chief Financial Officer at the System.

“The newest members of the team will provide principled leadership, a high level of business acumen and plenty of fresh ideas to make our already-impressive System even stronger,” Hegar said. “I am excited about the possibilities and new initiatives ahead.”

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Battalion
$3258
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas A&M University - College Station. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs, in addition to paying freelance staffers for their work, travel costs for coverage and more!

More to Discover
More in News
Kibler william bill 800x800 1
Incoming Vice President for Student Affairs announced
FILEA nuclear reactor remains in Zachry as renovation projects begin around it.
A&M team proposes microreactor security solution
Accordion 1month
Dismantling the dire wolves: A&M scientists address validity of de-extinction project, applications for biodiversity
Squadron 17 is one of over 40 units in Texas A&amp;M's Corps of Cadets.
A&M’s Corps commits to ongoing self-assessment amid increasing rule violations
Lgcl0034 1
'There’s only one John Sharp’: After 14 years, the Texas A&M System’s longest-serving chancellor nears retirement
Interim president Mark Welsh III speaks to students, faculty during the State of the University Address sharing the university's new strategy and vision in Rudder Theatre on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)
Welsh rebukes state representative in letter
Donate to The Battalion
$3258
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal