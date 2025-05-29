General hiring banner fall 2025
Incoming Vice President of Student Affairs announced

President Mark Welsh announced Bill Kibler as Vice President of Student Affairs
Kynlee Bright, Managing Editor
May 29, 2025
Photo by Photo courtesy of Texas A&M Division of Student Affairs
Bill Kibler announced as incoming Vice President of Student Affairs, effective August 1.

Today, President Mark Welsh announced Bill Kibler will assume the position of Vice President of Student Affairs, effective August 1. 

Following Joe Ramirez’s retirement this January, the search for his replacement began. According to Welsh, despite a “national search that attracted many excellent candidates,” it was Kibler’s vast experience in higher education and his dedication to student success that landed him the position.

202503 22 bigevent lubranoi 4
Vice President of Student Affairs, Tom Reber, jokes with the student volunteers gathered at Aggie Park during The Big Event Kickoff on Saturday, March 22, 2025. (Isabel Lubrano/The Battalion)

Kibler received a Bachelor of Arts in Economics and a Master of Education and Specialist in Education in Counselor Education with an emphasis in Student Affairs Administration from the University of Florida where he began his career in the Dean of Students’ Office. He later gained a Doctor of Philosophy in Educational Administration from Texas A&M. 

Kibler has served in higher education across the country — including campuses such as the College of Southern Nevada where he currently serves as President, Sul Ross State University where he served as President from 2014-20 and even in the Heart of Aggieland at Texas A&M where he worked in senior-level positions within the Division of Student Affairs for 24 years. 

In his position, Kibler will be responsible for providing leadership and oversight for all student services and programs within the university. Kibler’s four decades of experience in higher education — including his authorship of several book chapters and articles on academic integrity, student conduct, judicial affairs and student affairs administration — lead Welsh to believe Kibler will make an “excellent fit for this role.” 

 

