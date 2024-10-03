Inquiries into LGBTQ minor lead to 52 inactivations

According to a review by The Battalion, dozens of minors and certificates have had requests for inactivation submitted in the Curricular Approval Request System, or CARS. The requests from the Office of the Provost come after new requirements, developed after June 2023 inquiries into the LGBTQ studies minor, dictate that programs will be inactivated if they do not meet a certain enrollment threshold.

Submitting the inactivation request in CARS is the first step in the process and must occur before other review bodies can approve or deny it. According to Texas A&M’s Standard Administrative Procedure, the request is then routed to the appropriate department and college before it reaches Curricular Services and Provost and Executive Vice President Alan Sams, who is spearheading the current proposal to inactivate 52 minors and certificates. As provost, Sams is the No. 2 in the university who makes some of the largest decisions impacting A&M. The Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board does not mandate the new thresholds.

Once approved, the proposal requires review by the Undergraduate Curriculum Committee — or Graduate Council if it is a graduate program — and the Faculty Senate before it reaches President Mark A. Welsh III. Multiple faculty members have alleged that the inactivations violate shared governance, the concept that faculty have a strong say in the university’s proceedings. Before these inactivations, established norms dictated that inactivations were proposed solely by faculty members in departments and programs.

According to a Sept. 23 statement provided by an A&M spokesperson, the Office of the Provost seeks to inactivate 38 certificates and 14 minors due to low enrollment. The new thresholds for minors and undergraduate certificates require 10 graduates in the last two years or a minimum current-year enrollment of five students. Graduate certificates must have six graduates in two years or a minimum enrollment of three students.

As of publication, CARS shows most programs have submitted inactivation requests, with multiple at different stages of the process. Documents previously reviewed by The Battalion show the Office of the Provost required programs to be entered into CARS by Friday, Sept. 20.

A Sept. 24 statement said the full list of impacted programs will not become public until it goes before the Faculty Senate “to allow for the appropriate discussion and decision-making” and to “allow faculty, deans, department heads and the curricular committees to have their review.”

Multiple faculty members have protested the decision in various ways, some through votes. Faculty from the Department of Geology and Geophysics voted to keep the environmental and engineering certificate, with 87.5% in favor. On Wednesday, 30 faculty members from the Women and Gender Studies Program unanimously voted that they “do not support the inactivation of the WGST minor.”

“This was a huge turnout and really shows how strongly the WGST faculty support the LGBTQ minor,” said Theresa Morris, the WGST program director.

According to CARS and other documentation reviewed by The Battalion, the following minors, listed alphabetically, have been scheduled for inactivation by the provost.

Editor’s note: These are incomplete and unofficial lists.

Analysis, Design and Management of Energy Conversion Systems

Asian Studies

Control of Mechanical Systems

Design and Simulation of Mechanical Systems

Geophysics

Global Art Design and Construction

Global Culture and Society

Global Health

Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, and Queer, or LGBTQ, Studies

Natural Gas Production and Processing

Petroleum Engineering

Listed alphabetically, the following certificates are scheduled for inactivation by the provost.

Banking Services

Business Economics

Capital Markets and Investments

Communication and Global Media

Communication, Diversity and Social Justice

Computational Science

Cultural Competency

Diversity

Energy Engineering

Energy Technology, Law and Policy

Engineering Therapeutics Manufacturing

Environmental and Engineering Geology

Geoscience Data Management

Health Systems Management

International Business

International Petroleum Management

Investment Banking

Landscape Management

Performing Social Activism

Petroleum Geoscience

Popular Culture

Quantitative Economic Methods

Regulatory Science in Food Systems

Transportation Planning

Subsea Engineering

Watershed

At least two certificates were already set for inactivation by faculty before the provost’s order: communication and global media, alongside the communication, diversity and social justice certificate. According to documents reviewed by The Battalion, the provost overruled at least 12 appeals made by colleges to save certain minors and certificates.

An A&M spokesperson said the thresholds now being used to inactivate 52 of A&M’s total 320 minors and certificates began development last year.

“In June 2023, inquiries around the LGBTQ minor that had only a few enrolled students prompted the university to examine its programs and identify 70 certificates and minors that had no or very few graduates or enrollees,” the statement reads.

The spokesperson did not expand on the exact inquiries. The inquiries mentioned in the statement led to the provost’s office partnering with the Council of Deans to set the thresholds for “low-producing” programs, which was charged to a subcommittee headed by Debbie Thomas, associate provost and the dean of the College of Marine Sciences and Maritime Studies in Galveston.

Sams shared a comment with The Battalion on Sept. 30, further explaining the inactivations.

“This entire effort stems from the fact we created and are currently maintaining programs for which there is little to no demand,” Sams said. “Faculty engagement is built into the full review process for creation, changes and inactivation, which all of these minors and certificates will move through in the coming weeks. This full review process is a key element of shared governance. As we move forward, we are committed to developing and maintaining credentials of value to our students, and establishing and enforcing thresholds for low-producing minors and certificates is one step in that process.”

A spokesperson said all enrolled students can complete the programs, and the associated courses will stay intact. According to a statement, on average, there is less than one student enrolled per certificate and 1.2 per minor. The Office of the Provost is likely not calculating the fall of 2024 in its calculations, according to an email from Timothy C. Powers, chief of staff to the provost, that was obtained by The Battalion. When discussing a program approved in the fall of 2022, Powers shared statistics suggesting the provost only considered the following when determining threshold complicity:

Graduates in the 2021-22 academic year

Graduates in the 2022-23 academic year

Students enrolled in the last two years

Students enrolled in the fall of 2023 and spring of 2024

As such, newer programs are being inactivated despite recent increases in enrollment. Faculty from the department housing the environmental and engineering geology certificate claim the program has 33 fall 2024 enrollments, well above the five-student requirement. Similarly, the landscape management certificate is facing inactivation despite 10 student enrollments. An A&M spokesperson said on Wednesday evening that they are verifying information and plan to share details on Thursday.

The University Curriculum Committee, the next step in the inactivation process for multiple programs, is set to meet on Friday. It’s unclear if it will vote on inactivations, but a committee member said the group will discuss the proposal.

A&M’s Faculty Senate is set to meet on Oct. 14 in Rudder Tower. As of publication, neither the UCC agenda nor the Faculty Senate agenda has been updated to include votes on inactivations.