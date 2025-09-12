The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

Interim dean of College of Arts and Sciences appointed

Following the removal of the previous dean by President Mark A. Welsh III, Simon North, Ph.D., has been appointed dean as Provost searches for a permanent dean this fall
Hilani Quinones, Associate News Editor
September 12, 2025
Photo by Rocio Salgado
The Academic Building in Academic Plaza on Thursday, October 17, 2024.

Simon North, Ph.D and professor of chemistry has been appointed interim dean effective immediately following President Mark A. Welsh’s III removal of Dean Mark Zoran from administrative duties, according to an email to students from Provost and Executive Vice President Alan Sams. Zoran’s removal came in response to a viral video showing Professor Melissa McCoul addressing gender identity in an upper-division summer session children’s literature course. 

North has served as executive associate dean of the College of Arts and Sciences since June 2024 and has been the head of the Department of Chemistry since August 2016 after serving as interim head of the department previously. He joined the Texas A&M faculty in 1997 and is also currently co-director of the National Aerothermochemistry Laboratory and a former associate director of the Center for Atmospheric Chemistry and the Environment. 

North also previously served as one of the primary advising and recruiting contacts for the A&M chemistry graduate program, playing a lead role in developing the Instructional Laboratory & Innovative Learning Building, which showcases undergraduate chemistry teaching laboratories including general chemistry to organic chemistry. 

According to Sams’ letter, the university will launch a search for a permanent dean of the College of Arts and Sciences this fall.

