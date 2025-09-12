Interim dean of College of Arts and Sciences appointed

Simon North, Ph.D and professor of chemistry has been appointed interim dean effective immediately following President Mark A. Welsh’s III removal of Dean Mark Zoran from administrative duties, according to an email to students from Provost and Executive Vice President Alan Sams. Zoran’s removal came in response to a viral video showing Professor Melissa McCoul addressing gender identity in an upper-division summer session children’s literature course.

North has served as executive associate dean of the College of Arts and Sciences since June 2024 and has been the head of the Department of Chemistry since August 2016 after serving as interim head of the department previously. He joined the Texas A&M faculty in 1997 and is also currently co-director of the National Aerothermochemistry Laboratory and a former associate director of the Center for Atmospheric Chemistry and the Environment.

North also previously served as one of the primary advising and recruiting contacts for the A&M chemistry graduate program, playing a lead role in developing the Instructional Laboratory & Innovative Learning Building, which showcases undergraduate chemistry teaching laboratories including general chemistry to organic chemistry.

According to Sams’ letter, the university will launch a search for a permanent dean of the College of Arts and Sciences this fall.