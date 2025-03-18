Tamu ad 800x200 2025
The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
Tamu ad 728x90 2025
The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
Tamu ad 728x90 2025
Tamu ad 800x200 2025
The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
Tamu ad 728x90 2025

Judge to rule on Draggieland’s future before March 26

Judge Lee Rosenthal’s opinion to be issued later this month
J. M. Wise, News Editor
March 18, 2025
Photo by Samuel Falade
An attendee reacts to a speech being given during the Day of Drag Protest at Academic Plaza on Thursday, March 6, 2025. (Samuel Falade/The Battalion)

The first motion hearing in the federal case Texas A&M Queer Empowerment Council v. Williams Mahomes et al. took place in Houston Tuesday morning. The case, which was ignited last month after a Board of Regents resolution banned drag shows across the A&M System, will have an opinion released before March 26 by Judge Lee Rosenthal.

Draggieland, the banned show in question, is an annual competition between local drag queens that features singing, dancing and talent shows. 

Beginning at 9 a.m. in the Southern District of Texas, the counsel for the Queer Empowerment Council, or QEC, spoke first.

J.T. Morris and Adam Steinbaugh from the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression, or FIRE, began representing QEC on March 5 and have represented other student groups who have been banned from hosting drag shows on campus in the past.

“It’s called Draggieland,” Steinbaugh told the court. “These are students who are conveying to a very conservative campus community that there are LGBTQ members of this community, and there’s a space for them in this community.”

Judge Rosenthal referenced a copy of the College Station campus’ student speech code, which has a beginning amendment that states, “The university will protect the rights of freedom of speech, expression, petition, and peaceful assembly as set forth in the U.S. Constitution and Texas state law. Texas A&M University maintains its right to regulate reasonable time, place and manner restrictions concerning acts of expression and dissent.”

“I think there’s a lot of speech out there that people just don’t like,” Steinbaugh said. “Human instinct is to try and suppress the speech that we find abhorrent …. A lot of people have their own individual lines that they think that speech should not cross, but it’s not the government that gets to draw those lines.”

Zachary Berg from the Texas Attorney General’s Office, who serves as counsel for the Board of Regents and President Mark A. Welsh III, said they believe A&M’s rules on expressive activity on campus don’t allow for a drag show in Rudder Theater. Marc Csoros joined Berg in court for counsel, and Ryan Kercher is also listed as counsel.

“The restriction on the drag shows is purely on conduct,” Berg said. “The Board laid out a five-factor test in the resolution that has only to do with conduct. You don’t need to know anything about viewpoint, know anything about how they feel about gender expression even. You can judge it purely based on conduct.”

The five-point test is stated in the resolution and states that banned drag shows are those “that involve biological males dressing in women’s clothing, wearing exaggerated female make up and/or exaggerated prosthetics meant to parody the female body type, and that are: open to the public; involve sexualized, vulgar or lewd conduct; and involve conduct that demeans women.”

Throughout the hearing, Rosenthal referenced multiple cases that decided drag shows were considered free speech, including The Woodlands Pride, Inc. v. Paxton, a 2022 court case that declared Texas’s “Drag Ban” bill unconstitutional.

“The question is whether a reasonable person would interpret it as some kind of message,” Rosenthal said. “That’s out of the Supreme Court. And in the Woodlands Pride case, my esteemed and very experienced colleagues found that drag performances were expressive.”

The plaintiffs seek a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction that would allow Draggieland to proceed on campus as scheduled. No immediate opinions were given during the hearing, but Rosenthal said her decision would be released before March 26, the day before Draggieland was originally scheduled.

Computer engineering senior Alex Gonce serves as QEC’s events chair and treasurer and was present at the motion hearing. 

“I am hopeful,” Gonce said. “Based on how the judge was asking questions, I am hopeful. But the timeline and everything still very much matters to us.”

News editor J.M. Wise traveled to Houston for this report. 

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Battalion
$1915
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas A&M University - College Station. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs, in addition to paying freelance staffers for their work, travel costs for coverage and more!

More to Discover
More in Campus
The bird moments before crossing in to the end zone during the Mississippi State game on Oct. 2.
Balancing the stakes with bird flu
Student demonstrators walk toward Rudder Tower during a pro-Palestine protest on Tuesday, May 7, 2024. (Samuel Falade/The Battalion)
Students announce protest supporting arrested Columbia University activist
Atendees at stand up for science protest at academic plaza on 7 march 2025.
‘Stand Up for Science’ protestors march at Academic Plaza
0113 glenn hegar lw tt 03
Comptroller Glenn Hegar named sole finalist for chancellor
Img 8463
‘A direct attack against queer individuals’: Student protestors gather to support Draggieland, free speech
Protest jpeg crop (4 of 7)
‘Trapped in a gold cage’: Aggies protest, demand protections for immigrant students
More in Featured
Lgcl2031 enhanced nr
Questions and answers: Aggies take down Islanders
Texas A&amp;M starting pitcher/relief pitcher Emiley Kennedy (11) pitches during Texas A&amp;M’s game against Texas at the Austin Super Regional at Red and Charline McCombs Field in Austin, Texas, on Saturday, May 25, 2024. (CJ Smith/The Battalion)
Aggies record first SEC sweep of season over Tigers
20250313 basketballsec texas harrison29
'It felt like we were in Reed’: Even in Nashville, the crowd bleeds Maroon and White
Bama 15
Alabama grand slam gives A&M its second-straight loss
Bhm Step Show
A ‘Step’ into history: Historically Black fraternities, sororities host cultural dance showcase
Rocios Wtenvs.pepperdine 12
No doubles, no problem
More in News
Dsc 0699
Blue Bell Park player development center addition approved by Board of Regents
Judge and drag queen Petty Brooks performs at the Draggieland Auditions at The Theater Company of BCS on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024.
Drag artists fight for freedom of expression
Drag queen Shelby Fine doing a split during her performing to a rendition 'Diamonds are Forever' by Shirley Bassey at the Draggieland show in Rudder Theater, Thursday, March 28, 2024.
Draggieland protest announced for Thursday
Drag queen Deaven Lee performing to 'Yes And' by Ariana Grande at the Draggieland show in Rudder Theater, Thursday March 28, 2024. (Ashely Bautista/The Battalion)
LGBTQ+ student group files federal lawsuit against top administrators
Board of Regents Chairman Bill Mahomes reads a document during the Board of Regents meeting on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024. (Jackson Stanley/The Battalion)
Regents to discuss chancellor search, possibly name finalist
The entrance to the Memorial Student Center next to Rudder Plaza on August 25, 2025. (Fayobami Taiwo/The Battalion)
Protest for immigrants to be held at Rudder Plaza
Donate to The Battalion
$1915
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal