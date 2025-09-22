Kappa Sigma Fraternity chapter suspended amid hazing investigation

The Texas A&M chapter of Kappa Sigma Fraternity was suspended Monday afternoon pending investigation into hazing allegations, as first reported by KPRC.

Pledges were allegedly forced to participate in manual labor and an intense exercise routine at the Kappa Sigma Lodge for prolonged periods of time on Sunday, Sept. 14. Throughout the routine, pledges were denied access to water or rest.

Pledges reportedly began falling ill the following Monday and Tuesday, with multiple students transported to local hospitals throughout Bryan-College Station. Some students’ injuries required them to be transferred to Houston for treatment of severe rhabdomyolysis, a potentially life-threatening condition caused by over-exertion or trauma of the muscles, a source told The Battalion.

“The Kappa Sigma Fraternity is aware of an incident involving members of our Texas A&M University Chapter,” executive director of the Kappa Sigma Fraternity Bradley Bailey wrote in a statement to KPRC. “Any member found to violate the Fraternity’s Code of Conduct, which strictly forbids hazing, will be held accountable. The operations of our Chapter at A&M are suspended pending an investigation.”

Victims also allege the fraternity has been in close contact with the pledges and pressured them into remaining quiet, according to KPRC.

The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office has not commented on any details of the incident, but confirmed to KPRC a criminal investigation is underway as of Monday afternoon.

A&M and Kappa Sigma have yet to release a public statement at this time.