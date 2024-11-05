The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

LIVE UPDATES: Aggies head to the polls for 2024 election

Millions vote nationwide for president, senators, representatives
Nicholas Gutteridge, J. M. Wise, and Mikayla Martinez
November 5, 2024
Photo by Abdurahman Azeez
Students line up to vote in the Memorial Student Center on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. (Abdurahman Azeez/The Battalion)
Live Coverage
Updated
Nov 06, 2024, 12:43 pm
Nicholas Gutteridge, Managing Editor

The Associated Press declares Donald Trump the winner of the presidential election

Multiple outlets declared Donald Trump the winner of the presidential election after a tumultuous campaign that saw him and Vice President Kamala Harris compete for the nation’s highest office. Of the seven swing states, five were called for Trump, and the remaining two, Arizona and Nevada, currently lean red.

Trump once again broke the blue wall, winning Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan, reversing the gains President Joe Biden made in 2020.

Updated
Nov 05, 2024, 11:13 pm
Mikayla Martinez, News Editor

Trump remains in the lead and takes South Carolina, AP predicts

Donald Trump leads Kamala Harris with an electoral vote of 230-210. According to the AP, Trump is predicted to win in the following states: Montana, Idaho, Wyoming, Utah, North Dakota, South Dakota, Indiana, Kansas, Nebraska, Iowa, Missouri, Oklahoma, Texas, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Tennessee, Kentucky, Ohio, West Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, the majority of Nebraska’s districts and Maine’s 2nd District.

AP also predicts that Harris is to win in the following states: Washington, Oregon, California, Colorado, New Mexico, New York, Vermont, Massachusetts, Connecticut, New Jersey, Delaware, D.C., Maryland, Virginia, Illinois, Hawaii, the majority of Maine’s districts and Nebraska’s 2nd District.

The final polls will close at midnight EST in Alaska and Hawaii.

Updated
Nov 05, 2024, 9:59 pm
Mikayla Martinez, News Editor

Ted Cruz fends off Colin Allred

Multiple outlets have declared Ted Cruz as the winner for the Texas Senate race. With 53.8% of the vote, he beats Colin Allred, who follows with 44.2%. Cruz has been serving as the junior Texas Senator since 2013.

Updated
Nov 05, 2024, 8:39 pm
Mikayla Martinez, News Editor

Trump wins Texas

The Associated Press has called Texas for Donald Trump, adding 40 electoral votes to his count. The senate is too close to call, but Ted Cruz remains in the lead of the race with 52.4% votes followed by Colin Allred’s 45.6%.

Updated
Nov 05, 2024, 8:11 pm
Mikayla Martinez, News Editor

Texas results coming to a close

Donald Trump is projected to win in Texas with 53.7% of the vote followed by Kamala Harris’s 45% of the vote. Texas holds 40 electoral votes.

For the race for Senate, the election is too early to call as votes are actively being counted. Ted Cruz is currently leading the polls with 51.3% followed by Colin Allred with 46.7%.

Updated
Nov 05, 2024, 7:16 pm
Mikayla Martinez, News Editor

Trump has secured 9 states, Harris takes 5

As polls close, Donald Trump has secured the states of Indiana, Kentucky, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Mississippi, Alabama, South Carolina and Florida.

Kamala Harris has claimed Vermont, Massachusetts, Connecticut and Rhode Island.

The current electoral vote count stands at 95 for Trump and 35 for Harris.

Texas results have closed and are currently being counted. Ted Cruz and Colin Allred are neck and neck, with 49.8% for Cruz and 48.2% for Allred.

Updated
Nov 05, 2024, 6:41 pm
Nicholas Gutteridge, Managing Editor

Republicans to flip West Virginia senate seat

West Virginia Republicans are set to flip Joe Manchin’s senate seat, a necessary gain as the party aims to end Democratic control of the U.S. Senate. Manchin, the retiring incumbent, is set to be replaced by Jim Justice, the current Republican governor of West Virginia.

The state has also been called for Donald Trump, giving him 23 electoral votes compared to Kamala Harris’s three.

Updated
Nov 05, 2024, 6:11 pm
J. M. Wise, News Editor

First states called for candidates

Voting results have arrived from the East Coast, with Vermont going to Vice President Kamala Harris.

Indiana and Kentucky have been officially called for former president Donald Trump. The current electoral votes stand at nineteen for Trump and three for Harris, according to the Associated Press.

Votes from Georgia and Virginia are rolling in. Florida will also be called soon as each voting county tallies their votes.

Updated
Nov 05, 2024, 5:20 pm
J. M. Wise, News Editor

Results come in for presidential election

First polling results have come in from Kentucky and Indiana, with former president Donald Trump predicted to win both states.

The two states represent safe states for the Republican nominee. Kentucky has eight electoral votes and Indiana has 11, bringing the total electoral votes to 19 for Trump.

The next round of poll results will be released at 6 p.m. central time, with the swing state of Georgia being the highlight of the round.

After an unprecedented campaign cycle, Election Day has arrived. Polls close at 7 p.m., but community members in line can vote if they stay in line. Throughout Election Day, this story will be updated with local, state and federal results.

There are 28 voting centers in the Brazos County, including one in the Memorial Student Center and one in the College Station City Hall.

Millican United Methodist Church
22029 Kathy Fleming Road
Millican, Texas

College Station Utilities Meeting & Training Facility
1603 Graham Road
College Station, Texas

Galilee Baptist Church
804 N. Logan
Bryan, Texas

Zion Church of Kurten
977 N. FM 2038
Kurten, Texas

Parkway Baptist Church
1501 Southwest Parkway
College Station, Texas

College Heights Assembly of God
4100 Old College Road
Bryan, Texas

First Baptist Church – Bryan
3100 Cambridge Drive
Bryan, Texas

Beacon Baptist Church
2001 E. Villa Maria Road
Bryan, Texas

Bryan Ballroom
701 Palasota Drive
Bryan, Texas

Brazos County Election Administrator Office (McLeod Training Room)
300 E. William J. Bryan Parkway, Suite 100
Bryan, Texas

Memorial Student Center (Room No. 2400)
Texas A&M University campus
College Station, Texas

Lincoln Center
1000 Eleanor
College Station, Texas

College Station City Hall (Bush 4141 Room)
1101 Texas Avenue
College Station, Texas

College Station ISD Administration Building
1812 Welsh
College Station, Texas

Legends Event Center
2533 Midtown Park Blvd.
Bryan, Texas 77801

Castle Heights Baptist Church
4504 E. Hwy 21
Bryan, Texas

St. Francis Episcopal Church
1101 Rock Prairie Road
College Station, Texas

A&M Church of Christ
2475 Earl Rudder Freeway
College Station. Texas

Arena Hall
2906 Tabor Road
Bryan, Texas

Brazos Center
3232 Briarcrest Drive
Bryan, Texas

Wellborn Baptist Church
14575 FM 2154 Road
College Station, Texas

Living Hope Baptist Church
4170 State Highway 6 S.
College Station, Texas

Church Of The Nazarene
2122 E. William J. Bryan Parkway
Bryan, Texas

Justice of the Peace Precinct 1
412 William D. Fitch Parkway
College Station, Texas

Rellis Campus Chapel and Assembly Hall
1555 Avenue D
Bryan, Texas

Christ Church
4201 Texas 6 Frontage Road
College Station, Texas

Castlegate II
4205 Norwich Drive
College Station, Texas

Crestview at Arbor Oaks
2505 E. Villa Maria Road
Bryan, Texas

 

The nation will vote for 34 senators, all 435 representatives and 11 gubernatorial races. Results begin arriving at 5 p.m. CST.

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas A&M University - College Station. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs, in addition to paying freelance staffers for their work, travel costs for coverage and more!

