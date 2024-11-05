LIVE UPDATES: Aggies head to the polls for 2024 election

After an unprecedented campaign cycle, Election Day has arrived. Polls close at 7 p.m., but community members in line can vote if they stay in line. Throughout Election Day, this story will be updated with local, state and federal results.
There are 28 voting centers in the Brazos County, including one in the Memorial Student Center and one in the College Station City Hall.
Millican United Methodist Church
22029 Kathy Fleming Road
Millican, Texas
College Station Utilities Meeting & Training Facility
1603 Graham Road
College Station, Texas
Galilee Baptist Church
804 N. Logan
Bryan, Texas
Zion Church of Kurten
977 N. FM 2038
Kurten, Texas
Parkway Baptist Church
1501 Southwest Parkway
College Station, Texas
College Heights Assembly of God
4100 Old College Road
Bryan, Texas
First Baptist Church – Bryan
3100 Cambridge Drive
Bryan, Texas
Beacon Baptist Church
2001 E. Villa Maria Road
Bryan, Texas
Bryan Ballroom
701 Palasota Drive
Bryan, Texas
Brazos County Election Administrator Office (McLeod Training Room)
300 E. William J. Bryan Parkway, Suite 100
Bryan, Texas
Memorial Student Center (Room No. 2400)
Texas A&M University campus
College Station, Texas
Lincoln Center
1000 Eleanor
College Station, Texas
College Station City Hall (Bush 4141 Room)
1101 Texas Avenue
College Station, Texas
College Station ISD Administration Building
1812 Welsh
College Station, Texas
Legends Event Center
2533 Midtown Park Blvd.
Bryan, Texas 77801
Castle Heights Baptist Church
4504 E. Hwy 21
Bryan, Texas
St. Francis Episcopal Church
1101 Rock Prairie Road
College Station, Texas
A&M Church of Christ
2475 Earl Rudder Freeway
College Station. Texas
Arena Hall
2906 Tabor Road
Bryan, Texas
Brazos Center
3232 Briarcrest Drive
Bryan, Texas
Wellborn Baptist Church
14575 FM 2154 Road
College Station, Texas
Living Hope Baptist Church
4170 State Highway 6 S.
College Station, Texas
Church Of The Nazarene
2122 E. William J. Bryan Parkway
Bryan, Texas
Justice of the Peace Precinct 1
412 William D. Fitch Parkway
College Station, Texas
Rellis Campus Chapel and Assembly Hall
1555 Avenue D
Bryan, Texas
Christ Church
4201 Texas 6 Frontage Road
College Station, Texas
Castlegate II
4205 Norwich Drive
College Station, Texas
Crestview at Arbor Oaks
2505 E. Villa Maria Road
Bryan, Texas
The nation will vote for 34 senators, all 435 representatives and 11 gubernatorial races. Results begin arriving at 5 p.m. CST.