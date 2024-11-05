LIVE UPDATES: Aggies head to the polls for 2024 election

After an unprecedented campaign cycle, Election Day has arrived. Polls close at 7 p.m., but community members in line can vote if they stay in line. Throughout Election Day, this story will be updated with local, state and federal results.

There are 28 voting centers in the Brazos County, including one in the Memorial Student Center and one in the College Station City Hall.

Millican United Methodist Church

22029 Kathy Fleming Road

Millican, Texas

College Station Utilities Meeting & Training Facility

1603 Graham Road

College Station, Texas

Galilee Baptist Church

804 N. Logan

Bryan, Texas

Zion Church of Kurten

977 N. FM 2038

Kurten, Texas

Parkway Baptist Church

1501 Southwest Parkway

College Station, Texas

College Heights Assembly of God

4100 Old College Road

Bryan, Texas

First Baptist Church – Bryan

3100 Cambridge Drive

Bryan, Texas

Beacon Baptist Church

2001 E. Villa Maria Road

Bryan, Texas

Bryan Ballroom

701 Palasota Drive

Bryan, Texas

Brazos County Election Administrator Office (McLeod Training Room)

300 E. William J. Bryan Parkway, Suite 100

Bryan, Texas

Memorial Student Center (Room No. 2400)

Texas A&M University campus

College Station, Texas

Lincoln Center

1000 Eleanor

College Station, Texas

College Station City Hall (Bush 4141 Room)

1101 Texas Avenue

College Station, Texas

College Station ISD Administration Building

1812 Welsh

College Station, Texas

Legends Event Center

2533 Midtown Park Blvd.

Bryan, Texas 77801

Castle Heights Baptist Church

4504 E. Hwy 21

Bryan, Texas

St. Francis Episcopal Church

1101 Rock Prairie Road

College Station, Texas

A&M Church of Christ

2475 Earl Rudder Freeway

College Station. Texas

Arena Hall

2906 Tabor Road

Bryan, Texas

Brazos Center

3232 Briarcrest Drive

Bryan, Texas

Wellborn Baptist Church

14575 FM 2154 Road

College Station, Texas

Living Hope Baptist Church

4170 State Highway 6 S.

College Station, Texas

Church Of The Nazarene

2122 E. William J. Bryan Parkway

Bryan, Texas

Justice of the Peace Precinct 1

412 William D. Fitch Parkway

College Station, Texas

Rellis Campus Chapel and Assembly Hall

1555 Avenue D

Bryan, Texas

Christ Church

4201 Texas 6 Frontage Road

College Station, Texas

Castlegate II

4205 Norwich Drive

College Station, Texas

Crestview at Arbor Oaks

2505 E. Villa Maria Road

Bryan, Texas

The nation will vote for 34 senators, all 435 representatives and 11 gubernatorial races. Results begin arriving at 5 p.m. CST.