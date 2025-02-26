Hadestown 800x200 V1
The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
InH.L.Advertising Promo
The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
InH.L.Advertising Promo
Hadestown 800x200 V1
The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
InH.L.Advertising Promo

Lt. Gen James W. Bierman chosen as 47th commandant

The College of Naval Warfare graduate will oversee the largest uniformed student organization in the U.S. outside the military academies
Nicholas Gutteridge, Editor-in-Chief
February 26, 2025
Photo by Tilly Hillje
The Texas A&M Corps of Cadets marches before the Lone Star Showdown football game against Texas on Saturday, Nov 30, 2024. (Tilly Hillje/The Battalion)

Lieutenant General James W. Bierman has agreed to serve as the 47th commandant of the Corps of Cadets, President Mark A. Welsh III announced Wednesday morning. 

Bierman will join Texas A&M on Aug. 1, following his retirement from active duty. He is currently the deputy commandant for plans, policies and operations for the U.S. Marine Corps, where he develops and executes service plans and policies for the branch. He has over 20 years of command experience, including infantry battalion combat commands in Afghanistan and Iraq. 

“It’s truly humbling and exciting to join the team at Texas A&M University as the commandant of the Corps of Cadets,” Bierman said in a press release. “Throughout my Marine Corps career, I’ve encountered many Aggie servant-leaders who are a credit to this time-honored system. I’m fully committed to the mission of the Corps, and to maintaining its proud place in this great university.” 

Graduating with a bachelor of arts in history from the Virginia Military Institute and a master of arts in national security studies from the College of Naval Warfare, Bierman was one of four finalists who visited campus from Jan. 16 to Feb. 3 and one of two who is not an Aggie. He will oversee the largest uniformed student organization in the U.S. outside the military academies, head the School of Military Sciences and serve as liaison for academic matters between the university and three ROTC departments. 

“Lt. Gen. Bierman is an exemplary combat-proven leader and a decorated Marine infantry officer,” Welsh said in the release. “His commitment to service and leadership aligns perfectly with the mission and Core Values of Texas A&M and the Corps of Cadets. I’m confident he will be a stellar role model for young Aggies, embodying character, competence and dedication to living a respected and respectful life.”

During his military career, Bierman has received the Defense Superior Service Medal, the Legion of Merit with gold star, the Bronze Star with combat distinguishing device and two gold stars and the Meritorious Service Medal with two gold stars. 

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Battalion
$1415
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas A&M University - College Station. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs, in addition to paying freelance staffers for their work, travel costs for coverage and more!

More to Discover
More in Campus
Sbpdebate Swannc 2
Student body president candidate launches text campaign
Lieutenant Colonel Tyson Voelkel, Class of 1996, speaks at Muster in Reed Arena on Friday, April 21, 2023.
The candidates for chancellor, explained
Chancellor John Sharp during a Board of Regents meeting discussing the appointmet of interim dean Mark Welsh and discussion of a McElroy settlement on Sunday, July 30, 2023 in the Memorial Student Center.
Regents to potentially appoint new chancellor
Sbpdebate Swannc 10
Student body president debate displays candidates’ platforms, plans
Cwis0651
Student government elections arrive
Money Photo 1
A&M’s economic engine: How the university powers Texas
More in Center
2025025 Baseball Txstate Harrison1
A&M burns nine pitchers in 7-3 loss to Texas State
Bsbvscalpolygm3 Swannc 1
‘There’s no excuse’: Mustangs blindside stampede Aggies
Arma1686
Extra, extras: Here come the Aggies
02 22 2025 Bball V Tenn 1
Threes are greater than twos
Bsbvscalpolygm1 Swannc 5
Aggies freeze the Mustangs
20250211 Ukrainianclub Longk 4
Three years after Russia’s invasion, A&M’s Ukrainian Club presses on
More in News
Texas A&amp;M University System Chancellor John Sharp attends the Class of 1972 50-year reunion in Kyle Field on April 20, 2022.
Understanding the role of chancellor
The Texas A&amp;M University 2023 Physics &amp; Engineering Festival on April 1, 2023.
Annual Physics and Engineering Festival lineup revealed
Faculty Senate Meeting
State senator files bill to eliminate faculty senate
President of the United States Donald Trump speaks with supporters at a Make America Great Again campaign rally at International Air Response Hangar at Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport in Mesa, AZ.
Trump’s tariffs, explained
Opinion writer Benjamin Barnes predicts Gen Z will grow tired of social media.
State ban on Chinese social media, AI sparks student concerns
202502 19 Northgatedevelopment Longk 3
Apartment complex project underway where Hurricane Harry’s once stood
Donate to The Battalion
$1415
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal