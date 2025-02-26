Lt. Gen James W. Bierman chosen as 47th commandant

Lieutenant General James W. Bierman has agreed to serve as the 47th commandant of the Corps of Cadets, President Mark A. Welsh III announced Wednesday morning.

Bierman will join Texas A&M on Aug. 1, following his retirement from active duty. He is currently the deputy commandant for plans, policies and operations for the U.S. Marine Corps, where he develops and executes service plans and policies for the branch. He has over 20 years of command experience, including infantry battalion combat commands in Afghanistan and Iraq.

“It’s truly humbling and exciting to join the team at Texas A&M University as the commandant of the Corps of Cadets,” Bierman said in a press release. “Throughout my Marine Corps career, I’ve encountered many Aggie servant-leaders who are a credit to this time-honored system. I’m fully committed to the mission of the Corps, and to maintaining its proud place in this great university.”

Graduating with a bachelor of arts in history from the Virginia Military Institute and a master of arts in national security studies from the College of Naval Warfare, Bierman was one of four finalists who visited campus from Jan. 16 to Feb. 3 and one of two who is not an Aggie. He will oversee the largest uniformed student organization in the U.S. outside the military academies, head the School of Military Sciences and serve as liaison for academic matters between the university and three ROTC departments.

“Lt. Gen. Bierman is an exemplary combat-proven leader and a decorated Marine infantry officer,” Welsh said in the release. “His commitment to service and leadership aligns perfectly with the mission and Core Values of Texas A&M and the Corps of Cadets. I’m confident he will be a stellar role model for young Aggies, embodying character, competence and dedication to living a respected and respectful life.”

During his military career, Bierman has received the Defense Superior Service Medal, the Legion of Merit with gold star, the Bronze Star with combat distinguishing device and two gold stars and the Meritorious Service Medal with two gold stars.