Minor addition for major preparation

As the world continues to adapt technologically, Texas A&M’s Mays Business School matches its progress stride-for-stride. Starting Oct. 6, 2025, Mays will be introducing an Artificial Intelligence in business minor into its curriculum. This will include five courses, including Business 465-Building Multimodal Gen AI Agents, starting in the spring of 2026.

This development is inspired by the reliance that business has begun to have on artificial intelligence, Arnold Castro, the Dean of AI at Mays and the future professor of Business 465, said.

“So Dean Sharp, you know, he’s a visionary,” Castro said. “He likes to think ahead. He’s done a lot of great things here at Mays already in his sort of two or three years that he’s been here. He envisioned, you know, he saw what I’ve seen already in the industry, because I come from the industry, where AI needs to be a part of business in general. Really, part of every degree, not just us, but across the campus.”

As the current workforce requires most graduates to be familiar with AI, this type of thinking aligns with A&M’s mission of adequately preparing students for the ventures that lie ahead. Since this new team of professors will have the chance to set the foundation for business AI construction, they have a lot to be excited about.

“I’m very much looking forward to seeing the assignments they submit,” Betty Zhou, Ph.D., the professor of Business 460-Introduction to Machine Learning and Business Applications, said. “Because it’s a university minor, so people come from all different majors. They have all different backgrounds, and the projects I ask them to do will go back to whatever is their main discipline, their main area. So how are they going to use AI to get new ideas out of that? And also, I’m looking forward to being inspired to see how people are applying AI and predictive modeling in their area.”

Because the professors acknowledge that most students are at least familiar with tools such as ChatGPT for basic assistance, this minor will aim to dive further into the potential avenues that students can travel down to establish a firmer professional foundation.

“I’m excited for students to see the business applications and to learn more than just what they do through chat interfaces that they’re already using,” Jeremiah Green, Ph.D., the professor of Business 470-Business Cases for Textual Generative and Agentic AI, said.

Castro recognizes that AI is not new. However, it is quickly adapting. Now, there is a heightened need for people who are equipped to use this new technology in an advanced way.

“There is a shortage of jobs for a lot of entry-level positions, but there’s a shortage of people for higher-level positions,” Castro said. “Especially in the manufacturing world, where they’re looking for technology like this to help them. So yeah, I’m excited to see, to show kids or students, I should say, not kids, how to properly do this, how to integrate it into their lives — not just from a business perspective, but for their everyday work processes that they have.”

Due to the newness of the minor, students applying may be unfamiliar with the order in which to take the courses. Unlike other ladder-formatted specialties, these five courses do not need to be taken in order.

“The reality is that you can take any of these courses in any order,” Castro said. “As long as you take 450 before you graduate to get the minor.”

In a world that is changing so fast, the AI in business minor aims to give students the ability to use new technologies for their own gain. Beginning on Oct. 6, A&M will give Aggies another chance to stand out in the workforce.

“And there’s so much that’s happening right now that we are learning and trying to teach this at the same time,” Zhou said. “I think students are doing the same. So the faster we go, it also requires us to sit down and reflect on things.”