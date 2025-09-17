‘No person should have had to go through what Will went through’: Aggie researcher detained by ICE

It began after a wedding. A time meant for celebration and unity was stained with the juxtaposition of separation. Tae Heung “Will” Kim, a 40-year-old doctoral student at Texas A&M and a green card holder since the age of five, was detained by ICE at the San Francisco International Airport on July 21 while returning from his brother’s wedding in South Korea.

Kim’s detainment was based on a misdemeanor marijuana charge from 2011. However, according to his attorney, Eric Lee, in an article by the Washington Post, Kim completed the appropriate community service for the misdemeanor and successfully petitioned for nondisclosure to seal the offense from public record. Because of this, according to a statement from another of Kim’s attorneys, Karl Krooth, he is unsure as to why Kim — a legal permanent resident with a green card — was detained.

“We have been working to gather complete and accurate information about Mr. Kim’s situation and will closely monitor the case as it moves through the legal system,” an A&M university official stated when asked about Kim’s status.

Young Woon Han, organizing director for NAKASEC, the National Korean American Service and Education Consortium, and Rachel Koelzer, the communications director for both NAKASEC and Adoptees for Justice, have both taken a role in Kim’s case, as it aligns with the organization’s goal of achieving economic justice.

“It turned out that Will had a previous misdemeanor case that could possibly trigger [Customs and Border Patrol] to detain him,” Han said. “But for the first eight days that he was in San Francisco, we had no idea why they were detaining him, which is highly illegal. One day, the regulation, the typical length of stay at the secondaries cannot exceed 72 hours. And Will was there. I think he was released on the ninth day to ICE custody.”

Life in custody

While in custody, Kim was not granted the detention rights of a United States citizen. Rather than being given a cell, he was placed in office-like spaces with the lights on at all times. He was purposely moved from room to room, even to different states, and kept away from daylight for the purpose of weakening his sense of time, according to Han after being in contact with Kim’s family.

“He had to sleep either on the floor or on a, you know, like put together chairs,” Han said. “Had to eat concession stand food for nine days. And then eventually he was transferred to, he was, I mean, you know, tossed around a few times. He was in Florence, Arizona. And then he went to Los Fresno and eventually he’s now in Raymondville, Texas.”

According to the Sixth Amendment, all U.S. citizens have the right to a lawyer and a speedy trial. Because of Kim’s possession of a green card, this right is protected under the veil of his citizenship. However, Han says that Kim is not being granted this right according to his attorney.

“Will’s attorney called CBP, talked to CBP supervisor and explicitly asked him if Will would be covered under U.S. Constitution,” Han said. “The supervisor said no, which is illegal. So just a wide range of problems, due process issues here.”

‘I don’t know if this is how Aggies are treating their family’

“I came to this country with my children believing in the American promise of freedom and equality,” Kim’s mother, Sharon Lee, said in a statement. “My children know no home but the U.S., Taehung should not be punished or treated unjustly simply because of a mistake he made or because he is not a citizen.”

Despite this observed frustration, some members of the campus were hesitant to take immediate action. According to Han, an A&M faculty advisor was initially willing to talk to NAKASEC and the press, but the university council urged against speaking publicly.

“For God’s sake, Will has been a student of A&M since he was undergrad,” Han said. “And I think you guys are called Aggies? I heard Aggies are family. I don’t know if this is how Aggies are treating their family.”

The AAUP, American Association of University Professors, is an organization of academic professionals bonded by the intention of retaining quality of life for faculty and graduate students. Because of this shared mission, Han and Koelzer reached out to several members in Texas. The AAUP from other Texas universities sent a letter to A&M President Mark A. Welsh III regarding Kim’s case in the hopes of support, but there has been no response.

“Mr. Kim’s case is symbolic of both the Trump administration’s draconian approach to immigration enforcement and its unprecedented attack on international students and faculty. Mr. Kim, a scientist conducting research on Lyme disease, is a student in good standing,” the AAUP stated on its website.

Kim’s initial hearing took place on Aug. 19, and his master calendar hearing took place on Sept. 15, where the next hearing was scheduled.

“From talking to different lawyers, they were all surprised that Will is detained,” Han said. “In a typical case, in a situation, this wouldn’t be a base for someone’s detention. So we are hoping that Will can get out ASAP and then go back to his study at A&M and finish out his Ph.D. program.”

‘Humanity will lose’

Within his time as a postgraduate student, Kim has been working on different techniques for Lyme disease prevention. According to data from CDC, Lyme disease impacts over 400,000 people in the U.S. every year.

“From what we gather, Will is a prominent scientist who’s making progress toward a vaccine against Lyme disease and early detection of Lyme disease,” Han said. “And if Will cannot go back and make this scientific progress, humanity will lose.”

The impacts of ICE policy have reached far beyond the walls of research at A&M. As stated by the Center for Immigration Studies, immigrants make up nearly half of the recipients of doctoral degrees in the U.S.

“Since at least February 2025, not only have international students struggled to obtain visas, but many have not applied or declined acceptance because of fears stoked both by the government’s ideological deportation policy and by the seemingly arbitrary detention of students like Mr. Kim,” the AAUP wrote on their website. “The long-term impacts of these trends on the vitality of higher education in the U.S. cannot be understated.”

The experiences that Koelzer has had at NAKASEC have made her aware not only of the statistical impacts of increased detainment, but the psychological harms as well.

“We’ve heard from a number of folks that there’s just increased fear, you know, and we’ve seen from around the country, like schools and universities are losing, not just their existing researchers, but people don’t want to come to the country,” Koelzer said. “And people are looking at what they do after their studies and leaving the U.S. Like, I think that there’s, to the point of the bigger issue of what does this mean for the U.S. being a leading country in the world on certain issues, including, you know, research and health care and science and whatnot. You can’t have that and be attacking your students and faculty.”

While in the midst of tense waiting, NAKASEC has provided Kim’s community and anyone who sympathizes with Kim an outreach toolkit. Within this document are several petitions and links that are aimed to increase support for Kim’s freedom.

“No person should have had to go through what Will went through,” Koelzer said.