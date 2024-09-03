Texas a m digital (2)
Patrick Michaelis, former Corps commandant, ‘directed’ to step down by Welsh

Class of 1993 former student said he had “become a liability to the future of the Corps”
Nicholas Gutteridge, Managing Editor
September 3, 2024
Photo by Hannah Harrison
Corps members watch during a presentation at Cut Class in Rudder Auditorium on Wednesday, August 28, 2024. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)

After approximately two years as the Corps of Cadets commandant, Patrick Michaelis, Class of 1993, stepped down from the role on Aug. 12 and transitioned to special assistant to President Mark A. Welsh III. But new documents show that, rather than a simple transition as stated, Michaelis was “directed” to step down by President Welsh on Monday, Aug. 5, an order he accepted that Wednesday and announced publicly on Aug. 12. 

“It is no secret that since February, it has been tough,” Michaelis allegedly wrote in a printed document informing his staff of the decision. “At that time, I openly asked the question of whether or not I was a more of a liability than an asset to the future of the Corps. Quite simply, since the end of Feb, and the reaction to a recent hazing investigation … I have been working on borrowed time. Ultimately, I have become a liability to the future of the Corps.” 

It’s unclear the exact hazing situation Michaelis is referencing. In December 2023, the Corps faced a $1 million hazing lawsuit by a student who said they faced “humiliating and degrading” acts in the Corps. Board of Regents Chairman Bill Mahomes convened a special workshop on Feb. 8 to receive updates on different sectors of the university, and Michaelis spoke to provide an update on the Corps, with part of his segment dedicated to policies on hazing. 

The documents detail Michaelis’ personal thoughts with the decision, including his opinion on the future of the Corps — a “great” organization with a bright future, he wrote. Welsh named retired U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Loyd S. “Chip” Utterback, Class of 1975, as interim commandant and said a national search committee would be formed soon after. 

In an alternate version of the letter meant for the cadets, Michaelis made the announcement and said farewell. 

“Welcome to real life,” he wrote. “The lesson is: you can do the right thing, you can stand up for what is right, you can be a leader of character … and you can still lose your good name.” 

He writes that he doesn’t know the reason for Welsh’s request and “can only speculate.” He quotes former Texas Gov. Richard Coke, saying,  “Let honor be your guiding star in your dealings with your superiors, your fellows, with all.” 

“After 35 years wearing the cloth of our nation, 4.5 years serving our nation in conflicts,” he wrote, “I will walk out of the Corps Center today. And you will witness: No longer welcome.” 

Michaelis stepped into the role after retiring as the commanding general of the U.S. Army Training Center at Fort Jackson in 2022. He continued the “March to 3,000” initiative that aimed to increase the Corps to 3,000 members. In an Aug. 1 Board of Regents meeting, Chancellor John Sharp said the Corps predicted they would have around 2,500 cadets this academic year, an increase of 150. 

Welsh emailed cadets soon after the announcement, saying he appreciated and respected Michaelis’ work at Texas A&M. 

“Throughout his tenure, General Michaelis has been dedicated to enhancing cadet resiliency, improving academic initiatives and promoting physical fitness programs,” Welsh wrote in the email. “These combined efforts have been instrumental in helping cadets excel both academically and within the Corps lifestyle.” 

In his new role, Michaelis will “continue contributing to the betterment of Texas A&M as he focuses on university strategic initiatives.” A Corps spokesperson forwarded a media request to the Office of the President, which did not respond in time for publication, including to a question inquiring into the projects Michaelis is currently working on. 

